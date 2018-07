Praying for Pablo

Advocates call for release of detained immigrant pizza worker

Story by Gregg McQueen

Advocates, joined by‎ City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, called for the release of detained immigrant pizza worker Pablo Villavicencio at a City Hall press conference on Monday, and denounced his detainment as “un-American.”

Standing with Villavicencio’s wife Sandra Chica one day prior to a scheduled federal court hearing on his deportation case, Johnson implored the government to release Villavicencio so he can be reunited with his wife and two young daughters.

“It runs completely counter to this nation’s ideals to continue to keep this family apart. It is un-American and does nothing to make our country safer,” stated Johnson.

“We’re asking today that the court do the right thing and free Pablo,” he added.

An undocumented immigrant from Ecuador, the 35-year-old Villavicencio was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on June 1 as he attempted to deliver pizza to the Fort Hamilton Army Base in Brooklyn. He submitted to a routine background check there, revealing an active ICE warrant for him.

In mid-June, a judge granted a temporary restraining order staying Villavicencio’s deportation pending a hearing on the entirety of his case.

That hearing is scheduled for Tues., July 24 at the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York.

“Since Pablo was detained, our lives have been completely upended. We miss him each and every day,” said Chica. “We pray that the court does right for Pablo and our family by releasing him from ICE detention and allowing him to stay with us in New York.”

Villavicencio is currently being held at a detention facility in New Jersey. Chica said she visited him two days prior, and speaks to him frequently by phone.

“He [remains] very positive, but he’s afraid he’s going to be taken away from the girls,” she said.

Jennifer Williams, Deputy Attorney-In-Charge of the Immigration Law Unit at The Legal Aid Society, pointed out that Villavicencio was in the process of applying for a green card at the time of his arrest, and has no criminal record.

“Mr. Villavicencio was doing the right thing by applying for legal permanent resident status here, and now the government is trying to derail that action,” Williams said. “It’s pretty ridiculous for them to say no, he doesn’t get that opportunity.”

Outside City Hall, immigrant activist Ricardo Aca expressed optimism that Villavicencio would be released.

“I think we’re all hopeful,” he said.

Marcy Suarez, a youth organizer with Make the Road New York (MRNY) said his release would send a strong message to worried immigrants around the U.S.

“He was in a process already. He shouldn’t be in a jail when he was doing exactly what this government has asked all of us to do,” remarked Suarez.

Aca said it was important for immigrant advocates to stand up against the policies of the Trump administration.

“We reject all of that because that is not the country that we came to love,” Aca said. “I migrated from Mexico when I was younger, and we came here because we knew this country was accepting of immigrants. So, to see that we’re heading into this dark direction, it’s very heartbreaking, but that’s why we’re here fighting.”