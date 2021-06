Power Plays

Art project focuses on community and commerce

By Gregg McQueen

Stained-glass and guacamole?

The unlikely combination is happening at Tacos Locos Deli, located at 147 Post Avenue, where an art project highlighting the role small businesses play in creating a sense of community is being displayed.

Windows to Power, a project from visual artist and educator Mónica Robles, consists of scaled-down models of stained-glass window art.

The pieces will be displayed the Tacos Locos between June 25 and July 2.

Robles conceived of the project during the pandemic, while contemplating how small businesses such as bodegas and mom-and-pop eateries create safe spaces where immigrants can connect.

“We need these spaces to commune together, face to face,” Robles said. “There’s a sense of sanctuary about these businesses.”

She pointed out that local businesses have served as an information hub, educating locals about immigrant rights, Covid-19, the U.S. Census and voting.

“They provide so much more than just their usual services. They know their customers and speak their language. We need these businesses to come back after the pandemic,” she said.

At Tacos Locos, Robles will display three large art panels in the front windows, as well as three smaller pieces inside.

The pieces are made of plastic and gel material, intended to replicate the look of stained glass.

“The pieces have a similar feel, the idea of comfort food and sense of belonging that these businesses bring,” Robles said. “I was specifically inspired by three businesses adjacent to each other in the 10th Avenue corridor because they represent different flavors existing in our community.”

“I hope that when people see the work as a whole, they see the small businesses in our community as places where culture, information, and ideas can be exchanged,” she said.

During the pandemic, Robles conducted art virtual classes via Zoom and provided free art kits to community members. She assembled the Windows to Power pieces with help from local residents.

Robles will also be hosting free art workshops outside of Tacos Locos during the week her project is on display.

“When I did outreach for the project, many community members mentioned their desire to have kids learn about art. People seemed responsive to the idea of family art workshops so I coordinated events where the community could create their own miniature version of Windows to Power,” said Robles, who has launched a GoFundMe page to raise funds for the workshops. “Food and art both bring us together, so I’m hoping these classes will inspire people.”

She encouraged Northern Manhattan residents to support small businesses as the city recovers from the pandemic.

“These businesses are essential to the community and they’re really struggling to hang on,” Robles said. “They need us now more than ever.”

Windows to Power can be viewed at Tacos Locos, located at 147 Post Avenue, between June 25 and July 2.

To learn more about the artist, visit ArteEnNYC on Facebook or Instagram.

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, please visit bit.ly/3wQ5Bgt.