“Power of the people”
AG releases new report on NYPD’s handling of protestors
Chante’l Johnson recalled being struck on her lip with a police baton, and her protective face mask filling with blood.
Together with thousands of city residents, Johnson took part in protests to denounce police brutality and to call for reform, including the June 4th Mott Haven rally at which the New York Police Department executed the “kettling” method of corralling the crowds at the 8 p.m. curfew.
Multiple tense encounters followed between protestors and officers, including confrontations that turned violent. Beyond being struck, Johnson described hearing a white police officer say to a white protestor, “Well, you wanted to be in the hood; welcome to it.”
Social justice advocate and educator Dianne Morales and her two adult children participated in the May 29 protest at the Barclays Center. Though the protest began peacefully, Morales said NYPD officers became aggressive and began to use force on the protesters, including pepper spraying her children without provocation. After flushing her children’s eyes, Morales said the family continued marching with protesters into the Fort Greene neighborhood in Brooklyn. She said the NYPD officers surrounded her group of demonstrators and advanced on her son, pushing him repeatedly and aggressively in the chest.
Johnson and Morales offered their experiences to the Office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James (OAG) as part of an ongoing investigation after several days of violent clashes between NYPD and members of the public.
It commenced on May 30 at the request of Governor Andrew Cuomo.
In response, the OAG heard live testimony from more than 100 individuals, including protestors, elected officials, representatives from community-based and other advocacy organizations, and NYPD Commissioner Shea. The OAG also received more than 300 submissions of written testimony and several witnesses produced videos and photos along with their testimony.
On July 8th, James released a preliminary report on her office’s ongoing investigation into the NYPD’s response to recent Black Lives Matter protests.
In the 57-page report, which includes detailed accounts of interactions between police officers and protestors, James issues several recommendations for police reform. Among them: granting the public input into police policies and leadership, ensuring greater oversight and access to records and creating a commission that has the authority to hire and fire NYPD leadership, including the Commissioner.
“It’s important that people understand that the NYPD serves the people of New York,” James said during a media call on Wednesday. “There should be more transparency and more accountability.”
The disciplinary system for police officers should be both independent of NYPD and transparent to the public, James recommended.
“It’s not right that one individual ‒ the Police Commissioner ‒ has so much control over [discipline],” James said on the media call. “My point is, the police should not police themselves, period. At this point in time, why is this one agency treated so differently from all the others?”
As part of the investigation, the Office of the Attorney General received more than 1,300 complaints and pieces of evidence.
James remarked that the NYPD’s version of events stood in sharp contrast to the testimony presented by protestors.
“The testimony of Commissioner Shea was at odds with the vast majority of protestors that we interviewed,” she said.
James said her office was still reviewing evidence and would issue a more detailed final report.
The ongoing investigation has been assisted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and New York University law professor Barry Friedman.
James said her reforms could be achieved “in a number of ways,” including action from the Mayor or NYPD, or through City Council legislation.
“Given what’s going on in this city and across the nation, there’s a hunger for change,” she said. “I’m hoping that the power of the people that are protesting will compel the city to take action.”
To view the full report, visit on.ny.gov/3gE6sIH.
Individuals can continue to submit reports at ag.ny.gov/nypd-protest-response-form.
“Poder del pueblo”
Fiscal general publica nuevo informe sobre el manejo de manifestantes por parte del NYPD
Chante’l Johnson recordó haber sido golpeada en el labio con un bastón de policía, y su mascarilla protectora se llenó de sangre.
Junto con miles de residentes de la ciudad, Johnson participó en protestas para denunciar la brutalidad policial y hacer un llamado a la reforma, incluida la manifestación de Mott Haven del 4 de junio en la que el Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) ejecutó el método de “encapsulamiento” para acorralar a las multitudes por el toque de queda de las 8 p.m.
Múltiples encuentros tensos siguieron entre manifestantes y oficiales, incluidos enfrentamientos que se volvieron violentos. Más allá de ser golpeada, Johnson describió haber escuchado a un oficial de policía blanco decirle a un manifestante blanco: “Bueno, querías estar en el barrio; bienvenido a él”.
La defensora de la justicia social y educadora, Dianne Morales, y sus dos hijos adultos, participaron en la protesta del 29 de mayo en el Barclays Center. Aunque la protesta comenzó pacíficamente, Morales dijo que los oficiales del NYPD se volvieron agresivos y comenzaron a usar la fuerza contra los manifestantes, incluso rociando gas pimienta a sus hijos sin provocación. Después de enjuagar los ojos de sus hijos, Morales dijo que la familia continuó marchando con los manifestantes hacia el vecindario de Fort Greene, en Brooklyn. Ella dijo que los oficiales del NYPD rodearon a su grupo de manifestantes y avanzaron hacia su hijo, empujándolo repetida y agresivamente en el pecho.
Johnson y Morales ofrecieron sus experiencias en la oficina de la fiscal general de Nueva York, Letitia James (OAG, por sus siglas en inglés), como parte de una investigación en curso después de varios días de enfrentamientos violentos entre el NYPD y miembros del público.
Comenzó el 30 de mayo a pedido del gobernador Andrew Cuomo.
En respuesta, la OAG escuchó el testimonio en vivo de más de 100 personas, incluyendo manifestantes, funcionarios, representantes de organizaciones comunitarias y de defensa, y el comisionado Shea del NYPD. La OAG también recibió más de 300 presentaciones de testimonios escritos y varios testigos mostraron videos y fotos junto con su testimonio.
El 8 de julio, James publicó un informe preliminar sobre la investigación en curso de su oficina sobre la respuesta del NYPD a las recientes protestas de Black Lives Matter.
En el informe de 57 páginas, que incluye relatos detallados de interacciones entre oficiales de la policía y manifestantes, James emite varias recomendaciones para la reforma policial. Entre ellas: reconocer la retroalimentación del público en las políticas y el liderazgo de la policía, garantizar una mayor supervisión y acceso a los registros y crear una comisión que tenga la autoridad para contratar y despedir al liderazgo del NYPD, incluido el comisionado.
“Es importante que la gente entienda que el NYPD sirve a la gente de Nueva York”, dijo James durante una llamada con los medios el miércoles. “Debería haber más transparencia y más responsabilidad”.
James recomendó que el sistema disciplinario para los oficiales de policía sea independiente de la policía de Nueva York y transparente para el público.
“No está bien que un individuo, el comisionado de la Policía, tenga tanto control sobre [la disciplina]”, dijo James en la llamada con los medios. “Mi punto es que la policía no debe vigilarse a sí misma, fin. En este momento, ¿por qué esta agencia es tratada de manera tan diferente a las demás?”. Como parte de la investigación, la oficina de la fiscal general recibió más de 1,300 denuncias y pruebas.
James comentó que la versión de los hechos del NYPD está en marcado contraste con el testimonio presentado por los manifestantes.
“El testimonio del comisionado Shea estuvo en desacuerdo con la gran mayoría de los manifestantes que entrevistamos”, dijo.
James dijo que su oficina sigue revisando evidencia, y que emitirá un informe final más detallado.
La investigación en curso ha sido asistida por la ex fiscal general de los Estados Unidos Loretta Lynch y por el profesor de derecho de la Universidad de Nueva York, Barry Friedman.
James dijo que sus reformas podrían lograrse “de varias maneras”, incluyendo acciones del alcalde o del NYPD, o mediante legislación del Ayuntamiento.
“Dado lo que está sucediendo en esta ciudad y en todo el país, hay sed de cambio”, dijo. “Espero que el poder de las personas que protestan obligue a la ciudad a tomar medidas”.
Para ver el informe completo, visite on.ny.gov/3gE6sIH.
Las personas pueden continuar presentando reportes en ag.ny.gov/nypd-protest-response-form.