“Power of the people”

AG releases new report on NYPD’s handling of protestors

Chante’l Johnson recalled being struck on her lip with a police baton, and her protective face mask filling with blood.

Together with thousands of city residents, Johnson took part in protests to denounce police brutality and to call for reform, including the June 4th Mott Haven rally at which the New York Police Department executed the “kettling” method of corralling the crowds at the 8 p.m. curfew.

Multiple tense encounters followed between protestors and officers, including confrontations that turned violent. Beyond being struck, Johnson described hearing a white police officer say to a white protestor, “Well, you wanted to be in the hood; welcome to it.”

Social justice advocate and educator Dianne Morales and her two adult children participated in the May 29 protest at the Barclays Center. Though the protest began peacefully, Morales said NYPD officers became aggressive and began to use force on the protesters, including pepper spraying her children without provocation. After flushing her children’s eyes, Morales said the family continued marching with protesters into the Fort Greene neighborhood in Brooklyn. She said the NYPD officers surrounded her group of demonstrators and advanced on her son, pushing him repeatedly and aggressively in the chest.

Johnson and Morales offered their experiences to the Office of the New York Attorney General Letitia James (OAG) as part of an ongoing investigation after several days of violent clashes between NYPD and members of the public.

It commenced on May 30 at the request of Governor Andrew Cuomo.

In response, the OAG heard live testimony from more than 100 individuals, including protestors, elected officials, representatives from community-based and other advocacy organizations, and NYPD Commissioner Shea. The OAG also received more than 300 submissions of written testimony and several witnesses produced videos and photos along with their testimony.

On July 8th, James released a preliminary report on her office’s ongoing investigation into the NYPD’s response to recent Black Lives Matter protests.

In the 57-page report, which includes detailed accounts of interactions between police officers and protestors, James issues several recommendations for police reform. Among them: granting the public input into police policies and leadership, ensuring greater oversight and access to records and creating a commission that has the authority to hire and fire NYPD leadership, including the Commissioner.

“It’s important that people understand that the NYPD serves the people of New York,” James said during a media call on Wednesday. “There should be more transparency and more accountability.”

The disciplinary system for police officers should be both independent of NYPD and transparent to the public, James recommended.

“It’s not right that one individual ‒ the Police Commissioner ‒ has so much control over [discipline],” James said on the media call. “My point is, the police should not police themselves, period. At this point in time, why is this one agency treated so differently from all the others?”

As part of the investigation, the Office of the Attorney General received more than 1,300 complaints and pieces of evidence.

James remarked that the NYPD’s version of events stood in sharp contrast to the testimony presented by protestors.

“The testimony of Commissioner Shea was at odds with the vast majority of protestors that we interviewed,” she said.

James said her office was still reviewing evidence and would issue a more detailed final report.

The ongoing investigation has been assisted by former U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch and New York University law professor Barry Friedman.

James said her reforms could be achieved “in a number of ways,” including action from the Mayor or NYPD, or through City Council legislation.

“Given what’s going on in this city and across the nation, there’s a hunger for change,” she said. “I’m hoping that the power of the people that are protesting will compel the city to take action.”

To view the full report, visit on.ny.gov/3gE6sIH.

Individuals can continue to submit reports at ag.ny.gov/nypd-protest-response-form.