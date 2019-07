Port Authority plans toll hike, airport cab fees

They’re ready to shut down the airports.

If proposed hikes by The Port Authority of New York & New Jersey go through, some cab drivers are threatening serious action.

“Drivers are in crisis, but the Port Authority underestimates our resolve,” said New York Taxi Workers Alliance Executive Director Bhairavi Desai. “If they want a fight, they got one. Drivers: get ready to shut down the airports.”

Desai was responding to a proposed toll increase on bridges and tunnels, as well as a fare hike on Air Train rides and $4 tax for airport pickups in taxis and app-based for-hire vehicles.

According to the proposal, announced by the Port Authority on June 25, tolls would increase by $1 at the George Washington Bridge, Lincoln Tunnel, Holland Tunnel, Goethals Bridge, Bayonne Bridge and Outerbridge Crossing, rising from $15 to $16.

The cost of riding the Air Train monorail at JFK Airport and Newark International Airport would jump from $5 to $7.75.

The base fare of PATH trains will remain unchanged at $2.75, but multi-trip discounts will be decreased.

In addition, a $4 per ride fee would be assessed on all airport pickups in taxis and app-based for-hire vehicles, as well as a $4 drop-off tax only for Uber and Lyft service.

Yellow cab drivers criticized the new surcharge and suggested that protests could follow.

“This fee — on top of a devastating $2.50 congestion surcharge in Manhattan and after a 36% drop in revenue for yellow cab drivers — appears manufactured at the state level to wipe out a sector that has kept the airports moving for decades,” said Desai.

The union representing 70,000 app-based drivers also slammed the proposal as unfair.

“New York City’s app-based drivers and taxi drivers are licensed the same and pass the same tests. It is patently unfair to tax Uber and Lyft trips in both directions while taxing taxis in only one direction,” said Brendan Sexton, Executive Director of the Independent Drivers Guild (IDG). “Uber and Lyft trips are already taxed much more highly than taxi trips, to double down on that inequity at the airports seems purely punitive. Taxes should be borne equally. Same work, same tax.”

The hikes are necessary to pay for $4.8 billion in infrastructure, the Port Authority said.

The fare hike proposal will be presented to the Port Authority board later this week, then will be highlighted at several public hearings prior to the board voting on them.

If approved, increases would go into effect between November 2019 and the end of 2020.

“These recommended increases in tolls and fare are both needed and measured,” Port Authority Executive Director Rick Cotton said in a statement. “We also sought to spread the increases across all our operations to avoid undue burdens. We are wholly committed to delivering improved facilities as we ask our customers to share in supporting the infrastructure investments the region so desperately needs and deserves.”