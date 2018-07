Pop Up Parables

Photos: The Unit Project

The Uni Project is a nonprofit that creates learning environments in public spaces across New York City. Using custom-designed installations, the group “pops up” in parks, plazas, and other public spaces to offer reading, drawing, and hands-on experiences for all ages. Prioritizing underserved locations, its members partner with community organizations and city agencies. The project’s READ and EXPLORE programs have landed uptown at the DOT Weekend Walks in East Harlem hosted by Concrete Safaris. Settling into a closed-off 116th Street, community members explored a curated collection of books at the portable reading room and looked at specimens through microscopes and magnifying glasses.

For more information, please visit theuniproject.org or call 212.941.5084.