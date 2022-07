Pool Play

NYC public pools open for summer season

By Gregg McQueen

“We’re excited to come back here,” said Rudy Paulino with his daughter.

The water’s waiting.

New York City’s public pools are open for the summer season, despite a shortage of lifeguards.

On June 28, NYC Parks opened 51 pools citywide that will remain open until Labor Day weekend.

Most pools will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 3 p.m. and again from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.

At Highbridge Pool in Washington Heights, local residents welcomed the chance to dive back into the water.

A shortage of lifeguards is a national issue.

“We’re excited to come back here,” said Washington Heights resident Rudy Paulino as he swam with his daughter during a recent morning visit. “We’ve already been here a few times since they reopened. It’s a great way to cool off.”

“I come here almost every day in the summer,” added another swimmer named Steven. “I practically live here.”

Although the Olympic pool at Highbridge is open, its capacity has been limited due to a shortage of available lifeguards. Swimmers were kept to one section of the massive pool while several lifeguards observed.

The wading pool in Highbridge Park is closed for repairs in 2022.

This year, the city only had about 700 lifeguards to staff public pools and beaches as of July 1, despite the Parks Department’s stated pre-season goal of about 1,400.

The staffing crunch forced the city to scrap its free Learn to Swim classes, as well as lap swim and senior pool programs.

Based on lifeguard numbers, capacity might be limited at larger pools.

“Our goal is always to offer as much swimming access as possible. To ensure safety, based on lifeguard headcounts we adjust our pool operations daily,” NYC Parks said in a statement.

A refreshing spray, yes, but it doesn’t beat a dip in the pool.

Currently, there is a national shortage of lifeguards. According to the American Lifeguard Association, about one-third of the country’s public pools are affected.

Several factors have been blamed for the shortage. Lifeguard certification classes were cancelled during the Covid-19 pandemic, meaning new lifeguards could not be trained. Also, many lifeguards have cited low wages as a reason to find different jobs.

“We’re losing guards left and right to other jobs. Some are going to work at pools in state parks, which pay more,” said a veteran Highbridge Pool lifeguard. “There’s no real incentive to stay.”

Free Learn to Swim classes, as well as lap swim and senior pool programs, have been scrapped.

On July 6, Mayor Eric Adams announced a deal with the lifeguard union represented by District Council 37 to raise starting wages for lifeguards to $19.46 per hour this summer, a 20 percent increase.

The city will also launch a training program to fully staff the city’s 17 mini pools, Adams said.

“We negotiated for the creation of a class of lifeguards who are restricted to mini pools and with this influx of mini pool guards we will be able to very quickly open all of our mini pools, an essential cooling center for young New Yorkers,” said Adams. “We are also elevating, for this summer alone, lifeguard pay to $19.46 per hour, and to ensure our beaches and pools are guarded all summer long, we will pay a retention bonus in September to guards who work every week through the end of the summer season.”

A lifeguard surveys the scene.

“The most important result of this agreement is that visitors to the city’s pools and beaches this summer will be safe and protected by professional lifeguards who are properly trained to handle any water emergency,” said Henry Garrido, DC37 Executive Director, in a statement.

During crowded times this summer, public pool hours will be divided into sessions with one-hour time limits for swimmers.

Paulino said he attempted to visit Highbridge Park over the July 4 weekend but could not get in right away due to staffing.

Pool capacity has been limited due to the lifeguard shortage.

“It’s disappointing that this needs to happen, especially if you don’t know in advance,” he said. “It would be great if the city would fund more lifeguards.”

Ladee Báez has been visiting Highbridge Pool for decades.

“I’m thrilled to come back to the pool but it’s sad to have fewer lifeguards this year. It’s understandable, with the pandemic,” said Báez. “But even if the pool is a little different this year, it’s still worth it. It’s a big deal for my family.”

“This is a special place,” said a Highbridge Pool lifeguard. “It shows the diversity of the neighborhood. You get people of all walks of life. It brings the neighborhood together.”