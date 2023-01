Poll: most NYers support higher state minimum wage

More than three-quarters of New Yorkers are in favor of proposed legislation to raise the state’s minimum wage, according to a new poll released by think tank Data for Progress.

The poll showed that 76 percent of New Yorkers support a minimum wage of $21.25 in New York City, and $20 in other parts of the state, by 2026.

Support for the higher minimum wage was high across all areas of the state, including 79 percent in New York City, and 88 percent in the Mid-Hudson region. In addition, 86 percent of Democrats, 77 percent of Independents, and 60 percent of Republicans, indicated that the state’s minimum wage should be automatically adjusted to increases in cost of living each year.

According to Data for Progress, the value of New York’s current $15 minimum wage has already depreciated in value by about 15 percent due to cost-of-living increases.

“This survey’s findings make clear that a move to increase wages, and increase them yearly to keep up with the cost of living, is incredibly popular with every demographic in New York,” wrote Anika Dandekar, a senior analyst at Data for Progress. “As the state begins its 2023 legislative session, it behooves elected officials to do what the voters who put them into office not just desire, but desperately need: establish a decent, living wage.

In response to the poll data, the Raise Up NY coalition urged state legislators to pass the Raise the Wage Act, legislation introduced by State Senator Jessica Ramos and State Assemblywoman Latoya Joyner.

The bills would ensure annual minimum wage increases, based on a formula that calculates rising cost of living and workforce productivity gains so wages don’t lose value over time.

If passed, the legislation would raise New York City’s minimum wage to $21.25 by 2026. It would also catch all of New York state up to the same wage level by 2027.

“The polling shows off-the-charts, 80 percent support for a $20+ minimum wage in New York – including 65 percent of Republicans, and super-high majorities across upstate and Long Island,” said Tal Frieden, spokesperson for Raise Up NY. “It highlights how, with consumers being slammed by the highest inflation in 40 years, voters across the spectrum know workers need a lot more than $15 an hour – and are demanding that Governor Hochul and the legislature act.”

In 2016, New York became the first state in the nation to adopt a $15 minimum wage. However, New York has since fallen behind other cities and states that are raising their minimum wages well beyond $15.

According to Data for Progress, the value of New York’s current minimum wage is predicted to fall an additional 15 percent by 2027, reversing the reductions in pay inequality that the state achieved with the $15 minimum wage.

“The family budgets of New York’s working families are being squeezed to an unprecedented degree and working families urgently need a minimum wage that protects them against the ravages of rising prices,” said Joyner. “The catch-up provisions included in the Raise the Wage Act will enable working families to regain lost purchasing power while strengthening the local economy in the Bronx and communities throughout New York.”

For more, please visit dataforprogess.org.