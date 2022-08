Polio detected in NYC wastewater

Young boy with post-vaccine lollipop reward poses with doctor, 1955.

Photo: Department of Health Collection, NYC Municipal Archives.

Poliovirus has been detected within wastewater samples in New York City. The findings suggest likely local circulation of the virus, officials have announced.

On August 12, New York’s state and city health departments confirmed that sewage samples provided to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) identified the presence of poliovirus, the virus that causes paralytic polio.

The findings indicate a risk of community transmission.

Health officials are urging all New Yorkers to get all doses of the polio vaccine right away if they have not already been vaccinated, as polio can lead to permanent paralysis of the arms and legs – and even death in some cases.

“For every one case of paralytic polio identified, hundreds more may be undetected,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett. “The detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples in New York City is alarming, but not surprising. Already, the State Health Department, working with local and federal partners, is responding urgently, continuing case investigation and aggressively assessing spread.”

“The best way to keep adults and children polio-free is through safe and effective immunization – New Yorkers’ greatest protection against the worst outcomes of polio, including permanent paralysis and even death,” Bassett said.

The findings in New York City follow the identification of a case of paralytic polio in a Rockland County resident on July 21, and the detection of poliovirus in wastewater samples collected in May, June and July from neighboring New York City counties.

Department of Health mailer from 1954 explaining the vaccine testing.

Photo: Department of Health Collection, NYC Municipal Archives.

Most people infected with the virus do not have any symptoms, though some will have flu-like symptoms such as sore throat, fever, tiredness, nausea and stomach pain. One in 25 people with polio infection will get viral meningitis and about one in 200 will become paralyzed, health officials said.

According to Health Department data, 86.2 percent of New York City children between the ages of 6 months and 5 years old have received three doses of the polio vaccine, meaning nearly 14 percent are not fully protected. Some neighborhoods have three-dose vaccination rates of less than 70 percent, city health officials warned.

Vaccine coverage for routinely recommended vaccines has fallen among children in New York City since 2019, the Health Department said.

According to the CDC, the polio vaccine fully protects 99 percent of children who get all the recommended doses.

“The risk to New Yorkers is real but the defense is so simple – get vaccinated against polio,” said New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “With polio circulating in our communities there is simply nothing more essential than vaccinating our children to protect them from this virus, and if you’re an unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated adult, please choose now to get the vaccine. Polio is entirely preventable and its reappearance should be a call to action for all of us.”

To learn more about polio and immunizations, go to health.ny.gov/polio or nyc.gov/health/polio.