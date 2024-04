Pointed, political, poignant

How Northern Manhattan artists confront the issues

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Trump has no sense of irony.

Cartoonist Felipe Galindo had long suspected the former president also lacked a sense of humor. Galindo warned his collaborator Henry Kaufman that one of their cartoons might not land as intended.

Sure enough, when the cartoon of Trump surrounded by photos of Vladimir Putin, Viktor Orbán and Kim Jong Un appeared with the caption “Heroes, each one of them. A great country needs a strong man!” Trump endorsed the sentiment on Truth Social, tweeting, “So true!”

Galindo’s cartoons are found in The New Yorker, The Nation, Mad, and several books under the nom de plume Feggo. One of his most recent awards is the 2023 Gabriel Vargas Cartoon Award from the Mexican Ministry of Culture. Born in Cuernavaca, México, Galindo calls Washington Heights home.

Galindo’s cartoon collaboration with First Amendment and media lawyer Kaufman began in the summer of 2020 at The Nation. After Trump lost the election, they continued the series.

“It’s been a really fun collaboration and [Kaufman] has a lot of ideas from a legal point of view,” said Galindo. “He’s always trying to point out facts—as opposed to Trump’s misinformation or lies.” The cartoons are collected in a book, tRumpTruth: Dissecting America’s Most Dishonest President. A second book is planned.

One particularly insightful cartoon revolves around Trump’s young adulthood and his recent threats to pull out of NATO because, as he has argued, member states don’t fully pay their “dues.” In truth, NATO members don’t actually pay “dues.” Instead they are expected to spend 2 percent of their national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) on defense.

Galindo’s cartoon Like Father, Like Son features two panels. In the first panel, a young Trump accompanies his real estate magnate father Fred who says “Pay up, ya deadbeats” to a couple in a 1970’s Trump Village, the Brooklyn housing complex developed by the elder Trump. In the second, the now-adult Trump says it in 2024 to NATO members. This time, he stands next to Putin.

Another shows the former president behind a podium proclaiming “TRUMP 2024,” with thought bubbles coming out of both sides of his head; one is the White House, the other a jail cell. Trump is currently the subject of four criminal cases, with 91 felony counts.

Not all of Feggo’s cartoons are so pointedly political. His New Yorker cartoons are classically funny, like a sandwich walking into the Mayo Clinic. Some are sly, as when U.S. Border Patrol agents detain a handcuffed Statue of Liberty. Others are sublime, as a man looks through a hole in a border wall at Fourth of July fireworks. Together, the wall and exploding stars resemble the American flag.

“I was very honored when the Library of Congress asked me for that piece for their collection,” Galindo said.

Some cartoons are funny because they juxtapose clashing ideas. A democratic nation needs a strong leader, but not a cruelly repressive one; the Statue of Liberty is detained because she overstays her French visa. Humor, Galindo said, works in an unusual way. It’s not serious, or overtly threatening. But it allows people to look at situations with an unexpected perspective can opens minds and shifts perspectives.

Whether or not their work is explicitly political, the presidential election matters to Northern Manhattan artists. Not only does it provide rich source material, but national and international decisions concerning immigration, and the respect – or lack thereof – afforded both recent and established immigrants directly affect their lives, their loved ones and their community.

The surreal theatricality on display since 2016 cries out for responses that only cartoonists, painters and playwrights can provide. Galindo’s astute art illuminates the former president as an emperor with no clothes. Painter Reynaldo Garcia Pantaleón explodes and re-imagines ancient origin myths, subverting the status quo of conqueror into conquered. Andrea Arroyo’s message of art as activism is like water on a rock—starting small, it has the ability to galvanize entire communities. Up Theater Company crafts profound personal narratives behind the headlines.

Inwood-based UP Theater Company’s work often presents political themes. Past productions include a live reading of the Mueller Report and Detained, which was set in a Texas refugee detention center.

The April production of Lost Sock Laundry is about different generations of immigrants adapting to life in the U.S. Kirby Fields, UP’s Executive Director, said when they selected the play, they knew immigration would be a 2024 election issue.

It is clearly one of Trump’s top wedge issues. Some of his more controversial utterances include saying that some immigrants are “not people.” He also said some immigrants entering the U.S. are “poisoning the blood of our country,” echoing Hitler’s language when discussing Jews in Mein Kampf. His campaign promises include building large detention camps by the border, renewing a Muslim travel ban, and ending birthright citizenship for children of undocumented immigrants. His advisors have also discussed federalizing the National Guard to arrest and deport undocumented immigrants.

Politics and relevance weren’t the overriding factors in choosing the play. Fields says it is the characters who make the play a rewarding experience. “I love plays that have richly realized characters and a lot of heart to them,” he said.

The play is set in a Queens laundromat, a kind of microcosm for both new and experienced immigrants who have to navigate new rules in the U.S while maintaining their own cultures. It’s set during the previous administration, and timed around certain headline-grabbing moments. Even so, playwright Ivan Faute says he didn’t set out to write a strictly political play.

“I hope because it’s such a tender subject right now that people aren’t scared to see a play about immigrants and immigration and what’s going on with their neighborhood laundry, and the new people that come to your neighborhood,” said Faute.

Immigration is also the topic of the latest exhibit at the Hispanic Society Museum and Library. “Dominican Yorks” features the work of three Dominican-born, New York-based artists Chiqui Mendoza, Rider Ureña and Reynaldo García Pantaleón.

“Dominican Yorks” originally referred to Dominicans who moved to New York and returned to the island with a lot more money than when they left. García Pantaleón, said that the newly prosperous were often snubbed by upper- and middle-class Dominicans and the term was meant disparagingly. Yet over time, it came to mean Dominicans who lived abroad, regardless of where.

One of García Pantaleón’s paintings is his take on one of the most popular Dominican icons, Our Lady of High Graces, or Our Lady of Altagracia, who, in her own way, is a Spanish immigrant to the New World. The painting is likely of Spanish origin, arriving sometime around the 1500’s.

Another Virgin import, Our Lady of Mercedes, is older still. She is credited with saving the Spanish from a Taíno attack in 1495. “So, it’s interesting that our Virgin will intervene in conflict and defend the invaders, but not actually the people that live in the land,” García Pantaleón said.

In response to the fully clothed and fair Dominican Virgin, his deity is completely nude and dark-skinned. It is also a tribute to Anacaona, a Taíno chief who likely met Christopher Columbus when he visited the island in 1492. “I decided to use the overall composition as a tribute to her and her beauty, and her power–the power of the first native that kind who rebelled and resisted the invasion from the Europeans.” It was said that her husband, Caonabo, burned down a Spanish settlement, La Navidad. The Spaniards sought revenge, which ended with the kidnapping and death of Caonabo and the defeat of his army. That brutal rout was the one the Spaniards credited to Our Lady of Mercedes.

Anacaona was publicly hanged by the Spanish in 1503 and most of her peers were burned.

Instead of venerating the Spanish Virgin, García Pantaleón flipped the iconography to his own, ancestral heroine.

“I decided to take over that icon, and say, ‘Why are we worshiping a white lady full of clothing when we have very powerful natives that can represent us with truly magnificent icons’,’” he said. “I’m not taking away anything from those who worship the Virgin Mary, but I think it’s very dangerous when you centralize worship and admiration around a standard of aesthetics.”

García Pantaleón’s work is always in a dialogue with politics and immigration, regardless of any election – both in the U.S. and in the Dominican Republic. His work responds to not only what he calls the U.S. Empire but also his homeland. He sees resonances with both countries, particularly with class differences. Both countries have a small subset of individuals with immense power and wealth, a majority concentration of working-class residents, and an ever-growing number of people living in poverty. In the U.S., there is little discernible difference between Republicans and Democrats for García Pantaleón.

“I think the democratic system here, from my point of view, is not truly democratic at all because it’s based on power and money. If you are a person with access to neither of those things, of course you don’t have a chance to run or be in any position to make decisions that can help people,” he said. “We have a system that is divided into two groups that are basically the same two groups, so I don’t see any democracy there.”

Award-winning visual artist and curator Andrea Arroyo does not believe it is enough for artists to just point out the issues.

“I tend to keep going, keep pressing on, [but] always with a general sense of hope,” she said. “I think artists focus on pointing out what the problem is–and that’s important. But for me, the most important part is tackling the ideas of solutions, and hope and responsibility.”

Arroyo’s art is frequently displayed throughout Northern Manhattan. “ImagiNATIONS: Art as Solidarity” was a large 2022 outdoor show displayed at various uptown venues. She also curates the annual “Women in the Heights” show at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA). Her own work varies widely; her wide oeuvre includes paintings of brightly colored goddesses, paper and lace installations, and Flor de Tierra– a series of stark white drawings dedicated to the missing women of Juarez.

Arroyo curated “Unnatural Election,” which was a response to the 2016 election. She called for submissions and immediately got hundreds of artworks from all over the world. It was shown around the U.S. and traveled internationally.

She is also co-curator of The Nation’s OppArt, a daily selection of “artistic dispatches from the front lines of resistance.” Hundreds of artists, including Arroyo, contribute images on a range of topics.

A close political observer, Arroyo feels Trump’s re-election would be damaging to the U.S. and the world. Even on the campaign trail, she observes, Trump’s lies about losing the 2020 election and fiery rhetoric undermine democratic values in the U.S. and across the globe.

Yet pessimism is not an option. “Optimism is so valuable that I couldn’t go on with life if I didn’t believe in the possibilities of a better world,” said Arroyo. “For many people who are in vulnerable communities, that is the only way.”

Tenderness permeates Arroyo’s art – goddesses revering the planet, a missing woman’s humanity depicted by a tendril of hair, an angel weeping above the rubble of Gaza. Opening up an avenue of love and tenderness is the way to change people’s minds. “I’ve seen people shed tears when they are looking at my work, or one of my curatorial projects,” she said. “So, I know it is possible that is going to create a shift in their lives – even for a second. Those waves of love and solidarity are what make people think. And all of these inspire action.”

Arroyo, like her husband, is originally from Mexico. She is aware that being a woman, an immigrant, and even an artist, is threatening to many people.

“Art allows me to be a sweet revolutionary, and relying on tenderness to tackle these issues is the only way I can do it,” she said. “Everybody has a point of view. Someone who is far right – I’m not going to convince them to change their philosophy.”

Challenges reinforce conflict, she said. “They are going to refuse to see my humanity if I have an approach that is perceived as confrontational. As a woman, and as a woman of color – anything I say can be perceived as confrontational. So, for me, focusing on that tenderness is the way to people’s hearts, to my own heart and my own survival.”

Being angry, she said, is a luxury. Anger can exist for a period of time, but it quickly becomes toxic. “It’s difficult to be an angry activist, especially if you are a person of color. You know, many people don’t actually survive. We’ve seen it through history,” she said, while acknowledging ones who preach love and humanity have also been in the line of fire.

Artists, she feels, have an almost sacred duty to image worlds that don’t yet exist. That allows them to envision dreams. goals and create possibilities for a better future.

Just pointing out problems and complaining is not activism, she said. “We know what’s wrong – but what can we do? We don’t have to have the answers, but we should at least explore the possibilities.”

“You need to take a risk; you need to believe it’s possible,” she said. “I think activism is the same thing. Activists don’t risk their lives unless they believe in the possibility of a good outcome.”

This story was produced as part of the 2024 Elections Reporting Mentorship, organized by the Center for Community Media at the Craig Newmark Graduate School of Journalism at CUNY and funded by the NYC Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment. For more, please visit www.journalism.cuny.edu.