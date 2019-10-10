- English
“Please help”
Plan to move women from shelter is slammed
By Gregg McQueen
It was a tale of two shelters.
Elected officials were lined up to speak against a decision by the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), and local residents were fuming.
But this gathering was far from Glendale, Queens, the site of a raucous public hearing on Monday where residents shouted down DHS representatives and shouted bromides against the Mayor in response to a new planned shelter to house 200 adult men at Cooper Avenue.
“They’re drug addicts and sex offenders,” said one speaker amid cheers of support. “Put them away from society. They should be locked away forever.”
Another woman said the shelter should be burned down.
But at a separate protest on Monday outside a facility at 237 West 107th Street, residents struck a different tone.
“Here at 107th Street, we have a shelter that works, and these women are transitioning into permanent housing,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “So why eff up and end something that’s working? Do not do that.”
The city’s plan to turn a transitional shelter serving homeless women into a shelter for men has not gone over well.
Brewer, together with City Councilmember Mark Levine, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams,
and Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, all criticized the move to relocate 120 female residents to other sites while replacing them with single men.
“Without any input from the residents or community, the Department of Homeless Services chose to completely disregard the success of this women’s shelter,” said Brewer.
She introduced Wanda Mercado, a former resident of the shelter, who now has stable employment and has located permanent housing.
“This shelter is a safe haven for us,” said Mercado, who stayed at the facility for 10 months. “I know the struggles of these women.”
Operated by nonprofit Help USA, the shelter also offers support services such as employment training and mental health assistance.
Mercado said several of her acquaintances from the shelter have already been moved out by the city, some to facilities as far as Queens.
“The biggest problem for me is the way this was done,” Williams said. “Coming in with no notice, coming in without a conversation.”
A large group of community members joined the protest, chanting “Let them stay!”
Local residents said the Community Board was informed several weeks ago by the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) that the women were being moved out.
“For the last several days, we see women trickle out, in tears,” said Betsy Bergreen of the West 107th Street Block Association, who remarked that local residents have been welcoming to the female shelter residents.
“You don’t see that in every neighborhood,” she said. “It’s heartening that they can come here and feel safe, feel welcomed.”
“This community has embraced these women as neighbors,” stated Levine, who said the shelter residents had put down roots in the neighborhood. “It would just be a profound injustice if these women who have suffered so much dislocation in their life were now again moved against their will because of the actions of our city government.”
“There is no policy rationale for this move at all,” Levine added. “I fear that a woman displaced from here will actually end up on the streets again.”
The facility will transition to providing services and supports to single adult men by next November, DHS said, with all of the current clients either transitioning to permanent housing or alternative shelter locations.
In an email to Manhattan Times, DHS spokesperson Isaac McGinn explained that the transition is being made due to high demand for shelter services for single men during wintertime.
“Now more than ever, New Yorkers experiencing housing crises need our support, as well as safe, high-quality settings where they can get back on their feet. Nobody wants to see New Yorkers turned out onto the streets without a roof over their heads — and we stand by our legal and moral obligation to provide shelter every night to those who need it,” said McGinn.
“At this location, we are transitioning to providing shelter, services, and supports to single adult men ahead of the seasonal increase in the need for shelter for single adult men as winter approaches.”
Recently, the city planned to house single homeless men at a 175-bed homeless shelter in Washington Heights, but changed course after community backlash. That shelter, located at 286 Audubon Avenue, will now provide beds to 175 single women who will stay at the site for at least a year.
Brewer suggested that the city could potentially be routing homeless men targeted for Audubon Avenue to West 107th Street.
“Don’t mess with this one that has community support just because you made a mistake somewhere else,” she said. “There are other places to put the men.”
Brewer called on the de Blasio administration to stop the transition of the shelter, a sentiment echoed by an emotional Mercado.
“I urge the mayor to intervene. Please help my friends,” Mercado said through tears. “Please help them — because it could be any one of us tomorrow.”
“Por favor, ayuda”
Plan para sacar a mujeres de refugio es criticado
Por Gregg McQueen
Es una historia de dos refugios.
Funcionarios se alinearon para hablar en contra de una decisión del Departamento de Servicios para Personas sin Hogar (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés), y los residentes locales estaban furiosos.
Pero esta reunión estaba lejos de Glendale, Queens, el lugar de una ruidosa audiencia pública el lunes donde los residentes gritaron a los representantes del DHS y expresaron trivialidades contra el alcalde en respuesta a un nuevo refugio planificado para albergar a 200 hombres adultos en la avenida Cooper.
“Son drogadictos y delincuentes sexuales”, dijo un orador en medio de vítores de apoyo. “Aléjenlos de la sociedad. Deberían estar encerrados para siempre”.
Otra mujer dijo que el refugio debería ser incendiado.
Pero en una protesta separada el lunes afuera de una instalación en el No. 237 de la calle 107 oeste, los residentes tuvieron un tono diferente.
“Aquí en la calle 107, tenemos un refugio que funciona, y estas mujeres están haciendo la transición a una vivienda permanente”, dijo la presidenta del condado de Manhattan, Gale Brewer. “Entonces, ¿por qué echarlo a perder y terminar algo que funciona? No lo hagan”.
El plan de la ciudad de convertir un refugio de transición para mujeres sin hogar en uno para hombres no ha caído bien.
Brewer, junto con el concejal Mark Levine, el defensor del pueblo Jumaane Williams y el asambleísta Daniel O’Donnell, criticaron la decisión de trasladar a 120 residentes femeninas a otros sitios y reemplazarlas por hombres solteros.
“Sin ninguna retroalimentación de los residentes o la comunidad, el Departamento de Servicios para Personas sin Hogar decidió ignorar por completo el éxito de este refugio para mujeres”, dijo Brewer.
Ella presentó a Wanda Mercado, un ex residente del refugio que ahora tiene un empleo estable y ha encontrado una vivienda permanente.
“Este refugio es un lugar seguro para nosotras”, dijo Mercado, quien permaneció en la instalación durante 10 meses. “Conozco las luchas de estas mujeres”.
Operado por la organización sin fines de lucro Help USA, el refugio también ofrece servicios de apoyo como capacitación laboral y asistencia de salud mental.
Mercado dijo que varias de sus conocidas del refugio ya fueron trasladados por la ciudad, algunas a instalaciones tan lejanas como Queens.
“El mayor problema para mí es la manera en que se hizo”, dijo Williams. “Entraron sin previo aviso, sin una conversación”.
Un gran grupo de miembros de la comunidad se unió a la protesta, cantando: “¡Que se queden!”.
Los residentes locales dijeron que el Departamento de Servicios para Personas sin Hogar (DHS, por sus siglas en inglés) informó a la Junta Comunitaria hace varias semanas que las mujeres estarían siendo trasladadas.
“Durante los últimos días, vemos a las mujeres salir llorando”, dijo Betsy Bergen, de la Asociación de Manzanas de la calle 107 Oeste, quien comentó que los residentes locales han estado dando la bienvenida a las residentes del refugio femenino.
“No se ve eso en todos los vecindarios”, dijo. “Es alentador que puedan venir aquí y sentirse seguras, bienvenidas”.
“Esta comunidad ha acogido a estas mujeres como vecinas”, afirmó Levine, explicando que las residentes del refugio habían echado raíces en el vecindario. “Sería una profunda injusticia si estas mujeres que han sufrido tantos desplazamientos en su vida, ahora fueran movidas nuevamente contra su voluntad debido a las acciones del gobierno de nuestra ciudad”.
“No hay una justificación política para este movimiento en absoluto”, agregó Levine. “Me temo que una mujer desplazada de aquí terminará en las calles nuevamente”.
La instalación hará la transición para proporcionar servicios y apoyos a hombres adultos solteros para el próximo noviembre, dijo el DHS, con todas las clientes actuales haciendo la transición a viviendas permanentes o a ubicaciones alternativas de refugio.
En un correo electrónico al Manhattan Times, Isaac McGinn – portavoz del DHS- explicó que la transición se está haciendo debido a la gran demanda de servicios de refugio para hombres solteros durante el invierno.
“Ahora más que nunca, los neoyorquinos que sufren crisis de vivienda necesitan nuestro apoyo, además de un ambiente seguro y de alta calidad donde pueden volver a ponerse de pie. Nadie quiere ver a los neoyorquinos en la calle sin un techo sobre sus cabezas, y mantenemos nuestra obligación legal y moral de brindar refugio todas las noches que lo necesitan”, dijo McGinn. “En este lugar, estamos haciendo la transición para proporcionar refugio, servicios y apoyos a hombres adultos solteros antes del aumento estacional de la necesidad de refugio para hombres adultos solteros a medida que se acerca el invierno”.
Recientemente, la ciudad planeó alojar a hombres solteros sin hogar en un refugio para personas sin hogar de 175 camas en Washington Heights, pero cambió de rumbo después de la reacción de la comunidad. Ese refugio, ubicado en el No. 286 de la avenida Audubon, ahora proporcionará camas a 175 mujeres solteras quienes permanecerán en el sitio durante al menos un año.
Brewer sugirió que la ciudad podría asignar a hombres sin hogar dirigidos a la avenida Audubon hacia la calle 107 oeste.
“No se metan con este que tiene apoyo de la comunidad solo porque cometieron un error en otro lugar”, dijo. “Hay otros lugares donde poner a los hombres”.
Brewer pidió a la administración de Blasio detener la transición del refugio, un sentimiento que hizo eco en una emotiva Mercado.
“Insto al alcalde a intervenir. Por favor, ayuden a mis amigas”, dijo Mercado entre lágrimas.
“Por favor, ayúdenlas, porque podría ser cualquiera de nosotras mañana”.