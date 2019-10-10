“Please help”

Plan to move women from shelter is slammed

By Gregg McQueen

It was a tale of two shelters.

Elected officials were lined up to speak against a decision by the Department of Homeless Services (DHS), and local residents were fuming.

But this gathering was far from Glendale, Queens, the site of a raucous public hearing on Monday where residents shouted down DHS representatives and shouted bromides against the Mayor in response to a new planned shelter to house 200 adult men at Cooper Avenue.

“They’re drug addicts and sex offenders,” said one speaker amid cheers of support. “Put them away from society. They should be locked away forever.”

Another woman said the shelter should be burned down.

But at a separate protest on Monday outside a facility at 237 West 107th Street, residents struck a different tone.

“Here at 107th Street, we have a shelter that works, and these women are transitioning into permanent housing,” said Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer. “So why eff up and end something that’s working? Do not do that.”

The city’s plan to turn a transitional shelter serving homeless women into a shelter for men has not gone over well.

Brewer, together with City Councilmember Mark Levine, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams,

and Assemblymember Daniel O’Donnell, all criticized the move to relocate 120 female residents to other sites while replacing them with single men.

“Without any input from the residents or community, the Department of Homeless Services chose to completely disregard the success of this women’s shelter,” said Brewer.

She introduced Wanda Mercado, a former resident of the shelter, who now has stable employment and has located permanent housing.

“This shelter is a safe haven for us,” said Mercado, who stayed at the facility for 10 months. “I know the struggles of these women.”

Operated by nonprofit Help USA, the shelter also offers support services such as employment training and mental health assistance.

Mercado said several of her acquaintances from the shelter have already been moved out by the city, some to facilities as far as Queens.

“The biggest problem for me is the way this was done,” Williams said. “Coming in with no notice, coming in without a conversation.”

A large group of community members joined the protest, chanting “Let them stay!”

Local residents said the Community Board was informed several weeks ago by the Department of Homeless Services (DHS) that the women were being moved out.

“For the last several days, we see women trickle out, in tears,” said Betsy Bergreen of the West 107th Street Block Association, who remarked that local residents have been welcoming to the female shelter residents.

“You don’t see that in every neighborhood,” she said. “It’s heartening that they can come here and feel safe, feel welcomed.”

“This community has embraced these women as neighbors,” stated Levine, who said the shelter residents had put down roots in the neighborhood. “It would just be a profound injustice if these women who have suffered so much dislocation in their life were now again moved against their will because of the actions of our city government.”

“There is no policy rationale for this move at all,” Levine added. “I fear that a woman displaced from here will actually end up on the streets again.”

The facility will transition to providing services and supports to single adult men by next November, DHS said, with all of the current clients either transitioning to permanent housing or alternative shelter locations.

In an email to Manhattan Times, DHS spokesperson Isaac McGinn explained that the transition is being made due to high demand for shelter services for single men during wintertime.

“Now more than ever, New Yorkers experiencing housing crises need our support, as well as safe, high-quality settings where they can get back on their feet. Nobody wants to see New Yorkers turned out onto the streets without a roof over their heads — and we stand by our legal and moral obligation to provide shelter every night to those who need it,” said McGinn.

“At this location, we are transitioning to providing shelter, services, and supports to single adult men ahead of the seasonal increase in the need for shelter for single adult men as winter approaches.”

Recently, the city planned to house single homeless men at a 175-bed homeless shelter in Washington Heights, but changed course after community backlash. That shelter, located at 286 Audubon Avenue, will now provide beds to 175 single women who will stay at the site for at least a year.

Brewer suggested that the city could potentially be routing homeless men targeted for Audubon Avenue to West 107th Street.

“Don’t mess with this one that has community support just because you made a mistake somewhere else,” she said. “There are other places to put the men.”

Brewer called on the de Blasio administration to stop the transition of the shelter, a sentiment echoed by an emotional Mercado.

“I urge the mayor to intervene. Please help my friends,” Mercado said through tears. “Please help them — because it could be any one of us tomorrow.”