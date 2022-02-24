Plate Forward

Lifestyle medicine program expanded

By Gregg McQueen

The initiative will focus on healthier diet and lifestyle choices.

The program is considered the first of its kind within a public healthcare system in the United States – and it’s plant particular.

The city’s public hospital system is set to enlarge a program designed to improve the health of city residents by connecting them with access to a dietician, health coach, and dedicated resources for healthy eating.

Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals (H+H) announced the expansion of lifestyle medicine services and plant-based diet resources to six additional H+H sites over the coming year.

Launched as a pilot program at H+H/Bellevue in 2019, the initiative will now be made available to qualifying adult patients at Jacobi, Lincoln, Woodhull, Kings County, and Elmhurst hospitals, as well as Gotham Health, Vanderbilt.

The program offers team-based support to help patients.

The Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program offers dedicated, team-based support to help patients transition to a healthier, more plant-based diet, increase physical activity, avoid smoking, improve sleep, and reduce stress.

New Yorkers struggling with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can improve their health by making changes to their lifestyle and diet, according to doctors.

“What we eat is actually the number one risk factor for dying of a chronic disease,” said Dr. Michelle McMacken, Executive Director of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine for the NYC Health + Hospitals.

McMacken, who also serves as a primary care doctor, helped launch the program pilot of the at H+H Bellevue. On February 18, she spoke at a virtual roundtable for members of the community and ethnic media.

“Many of the conditions I was seeing in my practice every single day, such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, all of these conditions were not just preventable in many cases but could actually improve significantly with healthy eating and lifestyle changes,” McMacken explained.

At Bellevue, participants in the pilot program demonstrated positive clinical outcomes, McMacken said, including weight loss, improved blood sugar, reduced blood pressure, and lower cholesterol. Some patients were able to put their diabetes in remission.

“They were making changes when given individualized support and guidance and when we worked within their cultural traditions and their family circumstances,” said McMacken.

“This approach really works,” she said.

Each of the H+H sites with the expanded lifestyle medicine services will be equipped with a full-time dietitian and health coach, as well as physician teams.

Patients with heart disease, hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or health concerns related to obesity are eligible for the program.

“It felt like there had to be another way we could help our patients that didn’t involve adding more and more medication,” said Dr. Nichola Davis, Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals. “How can I help them address the barriers they may have to adopt a healthier lifestyle?”

Participants can be referred to the program by their health care providers or can self-refer.

“I think this is a dream come true. This is what our patients need, this is what they deserve,” said Davis. “This is really critical for being able to provide this equitable type of care for our patients where we don’t just tell them, ‘Eat more fruits and vegetables.’”

Davis acknowledged that acquiring healthy food can be difficult for low-income New Yorkers.

“The price of healthy foods is really challenging for our patients,” she said. “One of the things that we work on with our patients is how they address those barriers.”

“So, things like assessing them for food insecurity, enrolling them into benefits or helping them to enroll into benefits such as SNAP. We’ve worked with getting farmers markets at our facilities so our patients would have access to those fresh fruits and vegetables,” Davis added. “We’ve worked with the Department of Health in terms of getting Health Bucks for our patients. We look at all these different ways of trying to make produce more affordable and available for our patients.”

Though the program is only available at certain H+H sites, the hospital system plans to eventually include more locations.

“This is really just the first six sites that we’re talking about,” said McMacken. “This is phase one, and what we’re hoping to do is roll this out in the future to additional sites.”

Mayor Eric Adams (left), who is vegan, has lauded the expansion of lifestyle medicine services.

The use of telemedicine makes it easier for New Yorkers who don't reside near a participating hospital to access the Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program.

“We’re able to do a lot of our program virtually,” McMacken said. “We are able to meet people where they are by doing a lot of this through tele-health. We have found that to be very effective and one of the silver linings of the pandemic, that we learned how to do this effectively through video and phone.”

“It’s a way for us to further reach the communities facing a disproportionate burden of diabetes, high blood pressure, other chronic conditions. We are so excited and so proud to be part of the solution for the communities that need us the most,” she said.

She added, “In all my years of medicine, there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing patients actually getting healthier.”

For more information on the Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program, call 347.507.3695 or visit bit.ly/3p8NWPe.