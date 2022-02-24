- English
Plate Forward
Lifestyle medicine program expanded
By Gregg McQueen
The program is considered the first of its kind within a public healthcare system in the United States – and it’s plant particular.
The city’s public hospital system is set to enlarge a program designed to improve the health of city residents by connecting them with access to a dietician, health coach, and dedicated resources for healthy eating.
Earlier this month, Mayor Eric Adams and NYC Health + Hospitals (H+H) announced the expansion of lifestyle medicine services and plant-based diet resources to six additional H+H sites over the coming year.
Launched as a pilot program at H+H/Bellevue in 2019, the initiative will now be made available to qualifying adult patients at Jacobi, Lincoln, Woodhull, Kings County, and Elmhurst hospitals, as well as Gotham Health, Vanderbilt.
The Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program offers dedicated, team-based support to help patients transition to a healthier, more plant-based diet, increase physical activity, avoid smoking, improve sleep, and reduce stress.
New Yorkers struggling with chronic diseases such as diabetes and hypertension can improve their health by making changes to their lifestyle and diet, according to doctors.
“What we eat is actually the number one risk factor for dying of a chronic disease,” said Dr. Michelle McMacken, Executive Director of Nutrition and Lifestyle Medicine for the NYC Health + Hospitals.
McMacken, who also serves as a primary care doctor, helped launch the program pilot of the at H+H Bellevue. On February 18, she spoke at a virtual roundtable for members of the community and ethnic media.
“Many of the conditions I was seeing in my practice every single day, such as Type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure, all of these conditions were not just preventable in many cases but could actually improve significantly with healthy eating and lifestyle changes,” McMacken explained.
At Bellevue, participants in the pilot program demonstrated positive clinical outcomes, McMacken said, including weight loss, improved blood sugar, reduced blood pressure, and lower cholesterol. Some patients were able to put their diabetes in remission.
“They were making changes when given individualized support and guidance and when we worked within their cultural traditions and their family circumstances,” said McMacken.
“This approach really works,” she said.
Each of the H+H sites with the expanded lifestyle medicine services will be equipped with a full-time dietitian and health coach, as well as physician teams.
Patients with heart disease, hypertension, Type 2 diabetes, prediabetes, or health concerns related to obesity are eligible for the program.
“It felt like there had to be another way we could help our patients that didn’t involve adding more and more medication,” said Dr. Nichola Davis, Vice President and Chief Population Health Officer at NYC Health + Hospitals. “How can I help them address the barriers they may have to adopt a healthier lifestyle?”
Participants can be referred to the program by their health care providers or can self-refer.
“I think this is a dream come true. This is what our patients need, this is what they deserve,” said Davis. “This is really critical for being able to provide this equitable type of care for our patients where we don’t just tell them, ‘Eat more fruits and vegetables.’”
Davis acknowledged that acquiring healthy food can be difficult for low-income New Yorkers.
“The price of healthy foods is really challenging for our patients,” she said. “One of the things that we work on with our patients is how they address those barriers.”
“So, things like assessing them for food insecurity, enrolling them into benefits or helping them to enroll into benefits such as SNAP. We’ve worked with getting farmers markets at our facilities so our patients would have access to those fresh fruits and vegetables,” Davis added. “We’ve worked with the Department of Health in terms of getting Health Bucks for our patients. We look at all these different ways of trying to make produce more affordable and available for our patients.”
Though the program is only available at certain H+H sites, the hospital system plans to eventually include more locations.
“This is really just the first six sites that we’re talking about,” said McMacken. “This is phase one, and what we’re hoping to do is roll this out in the future to additional sites.”
The use of telemedicine makes it easier for New Yorkers who don’t reside near a participating hospital to access the New Yorkers who don’t live near the six hospitals to access the Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program.
“We’re able to do a lot of our program virtually,” McMacken said. “We are able to meet people where they are by doing a lot of this through tele-health. We have found that to be very effective and one of the silver linings of the pandemic, that we learned how to do this effectively through video and phone.”
“It’s a way for us to further reach the communities facing a disproportionate burden of diabetes, high blood pressure, other chronic conditions. We are so excited and so proud to be part of the solution for the communities that need us the most,” she said.
She added, “In all my years of medicine, there’s nothing more rewarding than seeing patients actually getting healthier.”
For more information on the Plant-Based Lifestyle Medicine Program, call 347.507.3695 or visit bit.ly/3p8NWPe.
Plato Adelante
Por Gregg McQueen
El programa se considera el primero de este tipo dentro de un sistema sanitario público en los Estados Unidos – y es de fabricación particular.
El sistema hospitalario público de la ciudad va a ampliar un programa diseñado para mejorar la salud de los residentes de la ciudad poniéndolos en contacto con un dietista, un entrenador de salud y recursos dedicados a la alimentación saludable.
A principios de este mes, el alcalde Eric Adams y NYC Health + Hospitals (H+H) anunciaron la ampliación de los servicios de medicina de estilo de vida y los recursos de dieta basada en plantas a otros seis centros de H+H durante el próximo año.
Lanzado como un programa piloto en H+H/Bellevue en 2019, la iniciativa ahora se pondrá a disposición de los pacientes adultos que califican en los hospitales Jacobi, Lincoln, Woodhull, Kings County y Elmhurst, así como en Gotham Health, Vanderbilt.
El Programa de Medicina de Estilo de Vida Basada en Plantas ofrece apoyo dedicado y en equipo para ayudar a los pacientes a hacer la transición a una dieta más saludable y basada en plantas, aumentar la actividad física, evitar el tabaquismo, mejorar el sueño y reducir el estrés.
Los neoyorquinos que luchan contra enfermedades crónicas como la diabetes y la hipertensión pueden mejorar su salud haciendo cambios en su estilo de vida y su dieta, según los médicos.
“Lo que comemos es en realidad el factor de riesgo número uno para morir de una enfermedad crónica”, dijo la Dra. Michelle McMacken, directora ejecutiva de Nutrición y Medicina del Estilo de Vida del NYC Health + Hospitals.
McMacken, que también es médico de atención primaria, ayudó a poner en marcha el programa piloto en H+H Bellevue. El 18 de febrero, habló en una mesa redonda virtual para miembros de la comunidad y medios de comunicación étnicos.
“Muchas de las afecciones que veía en mi consulta cada día, como la diabetes de tipo 2 y la hipertensión arterial, no sólo eran prevenibles en muchos casos, sino que podían mejorar significativamente con una alimentación sana y cambios en el estilo de vida”, explicó McMacken.
En Bellevue, los participantes en el programa piloto demostraron resultados clínicos positivos, dijo McMacken, como pérdida de peso, mejora de la glucemia, reducción de la presión arterial y disminución del colesterol. Algunos pacientes lograron que su diabetes remitiera.
“Hacían cambios cuando se les daba apoyo y orientación individualizada y cuando trabajábamos dentro de sus tradiciones culturales y sus circunstancias familiares”, dijo McMacken.
“Este enfoque realmente funciona”, añadió.
Cada uno de los centros de H+H con los servicios ampliados de medicina del estilo de vida contará con un dietista y un entrenador de salud a tiempo completo, así como con equipos de médicos.
Los pacientes con enfermedades cardíacas, hipertensión, diabetes tipo 2, prediabetes o problemas de salud relacionados con la obesidad, pueden participar en el programa.
“Sentíamos que tenía que haber otra forma de ayudar a nuestros pacientes que no implicara añadir más y más medicación”, dijo la Dra. Nichola Davis, vicepresidenta y directora de Salud de la Población de NYC Health + Hospitals. “¿Cómo puedo ayudarles a enfrentar las barreras que puedan tener para adoptar un estilo de vida más saludable?”.
Los participantes pueden ser remitidos al programa por sus proveedores de atención sanitaria o pueden autorremitirse.
“Creo que esto es un sueño hecho realidad. Esto es lo que nuestros pacientes necesitan, esto es lo que merecen”, dijo Davis. “Esto es realmente fundamental para poder ofrecer este tipo de atención equitativa a nuestros pacientes, en la que no nos limitamos a decirles: come más frutas y verduras”.
Davis reconoció que adquirir alimentos saludables puede ser difícil para los neoyorquinos de bajos ingresos.
“El precio de los alimentos saludables es realmente un reto para nuestros pacientes”, dijo. “Una de las cosas en las que trabajamos con nuestros pacientes es cómo abordar esas barreras”.
“Por lo tanto, hacer cosas como la evaluación de la inseguridad alimentaria, inscribirlos en los beneficios o ayudarlos a inscribirse en los beneficios como SNAP. Hemos trabajado para conseguir mercados de agricultores en nuestras instalaciones para que nuestros pacientes tengan acceso a esas frutas y verduras frescas”, añadió Davis. “Hemos trabajado con el Departamento de Salud en términos de obtener Dólares Saludables para nuestros pacientes. Buscamos todas estas formas diferentes de intentar que los productos sean más asequibles y estén disponibles para nuestros pacientes”.
Aunque el programa sólo está disponible en algunos centros H+H, el sistema hospitalario tiene previsto incluir más eventualmente.
“Se trata de los seis primeros centros de los que hablamos”, dijo McMacken, “es la primera fase, y lo que esperamos es extenderlo a otros centros en el futuro”.
El uso de la telemedicina facilita a los neoyorquinos que no residen cerca de un hospital participante el acceso al Programa de Medicina del Estilo de Vida Basado en Plantas.
“Podemos realizar gran parte de nuestro programa de forma virtual”, dijo McMacken. “Podemos llegar a la gente donde está haciendo mucho de esto a través de la telesalud. Hemos comprobado que es muy eficaz y uno de los aspectos positivos de la pandemia, que hemos aprendido a hacerlo con eficacia a través del vídeo y el teléfono”.
“Es una forma de llegar a las comunidades que se enfrentan a una carga desproporcionada de diabetes, hipertensión arterial y otras enfermedades crónicas. Estamos muy emocionados y orgullosos de formar parte de la solución para las comunidades que más nos necesitan”, dijo.
Y añadió: “En todos mis años de medicina, no hay nada más gratificante que ver que los pacientes están realmente más sanos”.
Para más información sobre el Programa de Medicina de Estilo de Vida Basado en Plantas, llame al 347.507.3695 o visite bit.ly/3p8NWPe.