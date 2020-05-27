Plans and Prayers

Archdiocese creates task force for reopening Catholic schools

The Archdiocese of New York has convened a panel of experts to create a plan for safely reopening Catholic schools after COVID-19.It’s a “blue-ribbon” rite.

Known as the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council, the team includes medical professionals, regional superintendents and risk managers and will report to the Archdiocese Superintendent of Schools, Michael J. Deegan.

“From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been proactive and thorough in establishing policies to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Deegan said in a statement. “While there is no guarantee our school buildings will open on time for the next academic year, you cannot plan too much or too far in advance for an undertaking of this magnitude. The experts we have gathered on this blue-ribbon committee represent the elite from their fields, including public health, risk management, logistics, architecture and engineering. We have brought together the best because that is what our schools deserve.”

Members of the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council include: Maureen McElduff, Coordinator of the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council; Frank Napolitano, Director of Risk Management and Insurance Service – ADN; Kevin Quinn, Operations Manager of Catholic Mutual Group; Michael J. Coppotelli, Mayor’s COVID-19 Education Sector Advisory Council; Mary Jane Daley, Regional Superintendent of Dutchess, Northern Westchester and Putnam Counties; John Riley, Regional Superintendent of Northwest and South Bronx; Steven Pallonetti, Director of Child Nutrition – ADNY; Amy Rodriguez, Principal of Immaculate Conception School, Bronx; Maureen Noonan, Head of School, Blessed Sacrament School, Manhattan; Joann Walsh, Associate Superintendent of Early Childhood Education – ADNY; Jane Schwedfeger, Director of Property Management – ADNY; Dr. Walid Michelen, Chief Medical Officer of ArchCare; Dean Jackson, Senior Operations Manager, Service Master; Paul R Checco, AIA – PC Studio Architects, PLLC; and Rolando Kraeher, Kraeher Architects.

Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York serve nearly 67,000 students across 191 locations in Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and counties surrounding New York City.

The schools have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information, please visit catholicschoolsny.org.