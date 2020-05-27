- English
Plans and Prayers
Archdiocese creates task force for reopening Catholic schools
The Archdiocese of New York has convened a panel of experts to create a plan for safely reopening Catholic schools after COVID-19.It’s a “blue-ribbon” rite.
Known as the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council, the team includes medical professionals, regional superintendents and risk managers and will report to the Archdiocese Superintendent of Schools, Michael J. Deegan.
“From the beginning of the COVID-19 crisis, we have been proactive and thorough in establishing policies to protect the health and safety of our students, faculty and staff,” Deegan said in a statement. “While there is no guarantee our school buildings will open on time for the next academic year, you cannot plan too much or too far in advance for an undertaking of this magnitude. The experts we have gathered on this blue-ribbon committee represent the elite from their fields, including public health, risk management, logistics, architecture and engineering. We have brought together the best because that is what our schools deserve.”
Members of the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council include: Maureen McElduff, Coordinator of the Catholic Schools Reopening Advisory Council; Frank Napolitano, Director of Risk Management and Insurance Service – ADN; Kevin Quinn, Operations Manager of Catholic Mutual Group; Michael J. Coppotelli, Mayor’s COVID-19 Education Sector Advisory Council; Mary Jane Daley, Regional Superintendent of Dutchess, Northern Westchester and Putnam Counties; John Riley, Regional Superintendent of Northwest and South Bronx; Steven Pallonetti, Director of Child Nutrition – ADNY; Amy Rodriguez, Principal of Immaculate Conception School, Bronx; Maureen Noonan, Head of School, Blessed Sacrament School, Manhattan; Joann Walsh, Associate Superintendent of Early Childhood Education – ADNY; Jane Schwedfeger, Director of Property Management – ADNY; Dr. Walid Michelen, Chief Medical Officer of ArchCare; Dean Jackson, Senior Operations Manager, Service Master; Paul R Checco, AIA – PC Studio Architects, PLLC; and Rolando Kraeher, Kraeher Architects.
Catholic schools in the Archdiocese of New York serve nearly 67,000 students across 191 locations in Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island, and counties surrounding New York City.
The schools have been closed since March 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For more information, please visit catholicschoolsny.org.
Planes y oraciones
La Arquidiócesis crea un grupo de trabajo para la reapertura de las escuelas católicas
Es una bendición “altamente calificada”.
La Arquidiócesis de Nueva York ha convocado a un panel de expertos para crear un plan para reabrir con seguridad las escuelas católicas después de la COVID-19.
Conocido como el Consejo Asesor de Reapertura de las Escuelas Católicas, el equipo incluye a profesionales médicos, superintendentes regionales y gerentes de riesgos, e informará al superintendente de Escuelas de la Arquidiócesis, Michael J. Deegan.
“Desde el comienzo de la crisis de COVID-19, hemos sido proactivos y minuciosos en crear políticas para proteger la salud y la seguridad de nuestros estudiantes, profesores y personal”, dijo Deegan en un comunicado. “Si bien no hay garantía de que nuestros edificios escolares abrirán a tiempo para el próximo año académico, no se puede planificar demasiado o con demasiada anticipación para una empresa de esta magnitud. Los expertos que hemos reunido en este comité altamente calificado representan a la élite de sus campos, incluida la salud pública, la gestión de riesgos, logística, arquitectura e ingeniería. Hemos reunido a los mejores porque eso es lo que nuestras escuelas merecen”.
Los miembros del Consejo Asesor de Reapertura de Escuelas Católicas incluyen a: Maureen McElduff, coordinadora del Consejo Asesor de Reapertura de Escuelas Católicas; Frank Napolitano, director de Gestión de Riesgos y Servicio de Seguros – ADN; Kevin Quinn, gerente de Operaciones de Catholic Mutual Group; Michael J. Coppotelli, Consejo Asesor del Sector Educativo COVID-19 del Alcalde; Mary Jane Daley, superintendente Regional de Dutchess, condados del norte de Westchester y Putnam; John Riley, superintendente Regional del Noroeste y Sur del Bronx; Steven Pallonetti, director de Nutrición Infantil – ADNY; Amy Rodríguez, directora de la Escuela de la Inmaculada Concepción, Bronx; Maureen Noonan, directora de la Escuela del Santísimo Sacramento, Manhattan; Joann Walsh, superintendente asociada de Educación de la Primera Infancia – ADNY; Jane Schwedfeger, directora de Administración de Propiedades – ADNY; Dr. Walid Michelen, director médico de Arch Care; Dean Jackson, gerente de Operaciones Senior, Service Master; Paul R Checco, AIA – PC Studio Architects, PLLC; y Rolando Kraeher, Kraeher Architects.
Las escuelas católicas de la Arquidiócesis de Nueva York atienden a casi 67,000 estudiantes en 191 ubicaciones en Manhattan, el Bronx, Staten Island y los condados que rodean la ciudad de Nueva York.
Las escuelas han estado cerradas desde el 16 de marzo debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
Para más información, por favor visite catholicschoolsny.org.