Plan for older adult pedestrian safety unveiled

The new measures focus on improving pedestrian safety for older adults.

Vehicles failing to yield to a pedestrian who has the right of way is the most prominent factor involved in fatal crashes for seniors, according to a new study.

The NYC Department of Transportation (DOT) has released a “Pedestrian Safety and Older New Yorkers” study, which analyzed key factors contributing to vehicle crashes involving older New Yorkers and reveals commitments to improve safety.

To this end, the agency has moved to make design improvements to intersections with the goal of improving pedestrian safety for older adults.

At a press conference in Washington Heights on June 14, DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez said the agency would install turn-calming treatments at intersections located near senior centers.

“Crashes do not necessarily occur more often to older pedestrians, but we’ve found that when they do happen, they are far deadlier,” said Rodríguez. “That is why we must make the areas around senior centers even safer, building safer streets that are inclusive to all New Yorkers.”

According to the report, safety upgrades such as turn-calming installations can reduce pedestrian deaths and serious injuries among the senior population by up to 60 percent.

Though older New Yorkers make up 15 percent of our city’s population but account for 45 percent of pedestrian fatalities, the report said.

“That is unacceptable,” said City Councilmember Shaun Abreu.

The announcement was made outside the Riverstone Senior Life Center in Washington Heights, a neighborhood with a high population of seniors.

“As an age-inclusive city that is committed to providing community care for older New Yorkers, protecting our older adults from traffic injuries and traffic deaths is imperative,” said Department for the Aging Commissioner Lorraine Cortés-Vázquez. “I would like to thank the Department of Transportation’s leadership for highlighting this important issue and for the target goals outlined in the study that will help improve pedestrian safety.”

It identified new Senior Pedestrian Zones, where the DOT plans to install turn-calming treatments at 50 intersections annually.

The city will also expand the use of Leading Pedestrian Intervals (LPIs) – traffic signal treatments where a crossing pedestrian receives several seconds of “head start” on the walk signal before parallel vehicular traffic is permitted to move and turn across the crosswalk – by installing treatments in Senior Pedestrian Zones by 2024.

“Car crashes happen in an instant but have live-changing repercussions. Too many New Yorkers continue to be struck by dangerous vehicles on our streets and crosswalks. Tragically, our older New Yorkers are often the most vulnerable to traffic violence,” said Abreu. “This year, we even saw a 99-year-old Holocaust survivor struck and killed by a car while crossing the street. We know that investing in safe infrastructure is one of the most effective long-term solutions to reducing these tragedies.”

To view the full DOT study, please visit on.nyc.gov/3HtzXvj.