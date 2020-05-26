By Gregg McQueen Angel Salazar spends most of his day waiting for the phone to ring. The owner of Grandpa’s Pizza in Inwood, Salazar said his business has suffered greatly due to the coronavirus. “We’re not getting many customers,” said Salazar. “We wait for calls, but not many come in.” Grandpa’s Pizza has remained open throughout the pandemic, offering takeout and delivery food only in accordance with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders that went into effect on March 16. On most days, Grandpa’s handles about 20 delivery orders, a far cry from the hectic volume of the past. “Before coronavirus, we would do about 45 to 60 orders per day,” said Salazar. The inability for customers to eat in and the absence of large lunch orders from local businesses and gatherings has also hurt sales, he said. Grandpa’s has recently trimmed its hours and is operating with a three-person staff in addition to Salazar. Other employees were let go at the start of the COVID-19 crisis. “It’s a tough situation. We were not able to pay them,” Salazar said. “We hope to bring them back when things get better.” The Grandpa’s staff began intense cleaning procedures at the eatery in early March, after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in New York City. “We come in early and sanitize everything, then do the same thing at the end of the night,” Salazar said. The store is now forgoing cash payments and attempting to reduce interaction with patrons, as delivery workers leave food outside a customer’s door and remain a safe distance away. Salazar said he is concerned about the future of his business. It is costly to operate and purchase food ingredients without strong sales, and he is behind on his rent. “Lots of businesses cannot pay their rent right now, but we still owe that money. That’s not going to change,” said Salazar, who has applied for loan assistance from the city’s Small Business Services (SBS) agency. Though he has considered shutting down temporarily, Salazar has opted to keep his doors open. “It would be difficult to close because then we wouldn’t be making any money at all,” he said. “We still have bills to pay. If you close down, you wonder if you’ll be able to open up again.” Salazar’s connection to the pizzeria at 4973 Broadway goes back to the very beginning. A Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. at age 16, Salazar has worked at the Inwood eatery since the day it opened in 2004, starting as a counter helper and working his way up to store manager. When the previous owner sought to retire in 2017 and close the store, Salazar and his wife Cristina chose to buy the business from him and keep the pizzeria open. “It was always my dream to own my own business and the store was like home to me,” he said. The pandemic is not the first time the store has faced adversity — the property was heavily damaged in a fire shortly after Salazar assumed ownership. Grandpa’s was forced to close for repairs but returned in January 2018. For now, Salazar said he is anxiously awaiting the day when New York City reopens from the pandemic. Governor Cuomo’s stay-at-home orders for the region have been extended until June 13. “We are hoping for that day when people will go out again,” he said. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we hope that it will be a better time than now.” Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza is located at 4973 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 (corner of Isham Street). Orders can be placed at 212.304.1185 and mygrandpaspizza.com. Por Gregg McQueen Ángel Salazar pasa la mayor parte del día esperando que suene el teléfono. Propietario de Grandpa’s Pizza en Inwood, Salazar dijo que su negocio ha sufrido mucho debido al coronavirus. “No estamos recibiendo muchos clientes”, dijo Salazar. “Esperamos las llamadas, pero no entran muchas”. Grandpa’s Pizza ha permanecido abierto durante toda la pandemia, ofreciendo comida para llevar y entrega de alimentos solo de acuerdo con las órdenes ejecutivas del gobernador Andrew Cuomo, que entraron en vigencia el 16 de marzo. La mayoría de los días, Grandpa’s maneja alrededor de 20 pedidos de entrega, muy lejos del agitado volumen del pasado. “Antes del coronavirus, hacíamos entre 45 y 60 pedidos por día”, dijo Salazar. La incapacidad de los clientes para comer en el lugar y la ausencia de grandes pedidos de almuerzos de negocios y reuniones locales también ha afectado las ventas, dijo. Grandpa’s ha recortado recientemente sus horarios y está operando con un personal de tres personas, además de Salazar. Otros empleados fueron despedidos al comienzo de la crisis por la COVID-19. “Es una situación difícil. No pudimos pagarles”, dijo Salazar. “Esperamos traerlos de regreso cuando las cosas mejoren”. El personal de Grandpa’s comenzó los procedimientos de limpieza intensa en el restaurante a principios de marzo, después de que se confirmara el primer caso de COVID-19 en la ciudad de Nueva York. “Llegamos temprano y desinfectamos todo, luego hacemos lo mismo al final de la noche”, dijo Salazar. La tienda ahora está absteniéndose de recibir pagos en efectivo e intentando reducir la interacción con los clientes, ya que los trabajadores de entrega a domicilio dejan los alimentos afuera de la puerta de un cliente y permanecen a una distancia segura. Salazar dijo que le preocupa el futuro de su negocio. Es costoso operar y comprar ingredientes alimenticios sin fuertes ventas, y está atrasado en el pago del alquiler. “Muchas empresas no pueden pagar su renta en este momento, pero aún debemos ese dinero. Eso no va a cambiar”, dijo Salazar, quien solicitó asistencia para préstamos de la Agencia de Servicios para Pequeños Negocios (SBS, por sus siglas en inglés) de la ciudad. Aunque ha considerado cerrar temporalmente, Salazar ha optado por mantener sus puertas abiertas. “Sería difícil cerrar porque no estaríamos ganando dinero”, dijo. “Aún tenemos facturas que pagar. Si cerramos, nos preguntamos si podríamos volver a abrir”. La conexión de Salazar con la pizzería de Broadway se remonta al inicio. Salazar, un inmigrante mexicano que llegó a los Estados Unidos a los 16 años, ha trabajado en el restaurante de Inwood desde el día en que abrió sus puertas en 2004, comenzando como contador auxiliar y ascendiendo hasta gerente de tienda. Cuando el dueño anterior intentó retirarse en 2017 y cerrar la tienda, Salazar y su esposa Cristina decidieron comprarle el negocio y mantener abierta la pizzería. “Siempre fue mi sueño tener mi propio negocio y la tienda era como mi hogar”, dijo. La pandemia no es la primera vez que la tienda enfrenta adversidades: la propiedad sufrió graves daños en un incendio poco después de que Salazar asumiera la propiedad. Grandpa’s se vio obligado a cerrar por reparaciones, pero regresó en enero de 2018. Por ahora, Salazar dijo que espera ansiosamente el día en que la ciudad de Nueva York vuelva a abrir después de la pandemia. Las órdenes de permanencia en el hogar del gobernador Cuomo para la región se extendieron hasta el 13 de junio. “Esperamos el día en que la gente vuelva a salir”, dijo. “No sabemos lo que depara el futuro, pero esperamos que sea un mejor momento que ahora”. Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza se encuentra en el No. 4973 de Broadway, Nueva York, NY 10034 (esquina de la calle Isham). Se reciben órdenes en el tel. 212.304.1185 y en mygrandpaspizza.com.
Pizza, but no party
Slinging slices in a pandemic
Pizza, sin fiesta
Lanzando rebanadas en una pandemia
