Pizza, but no party

Slinging slices in a pandemic

By Gregg McQueen

Angel Salazar spends most of his day waiting for the phone to ring.

The owner of Grandpa’s Pizza in Inwood, Salazar said his business has suffered greatly due to the coronavirus.

“We’re not getting many customers,” said Salazar. “We wait for calls, but not many come in.”

Grandpa’s Pizza has remained open throughout the pandemic, offering takeout and delivery food only in accordance with Governor Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders that went into effect on March 16.

On most days, Grandpa’s handles about 20 delivery orders, a far cry from the hectic volume of the past. “Before coronavirus, we would do about 45 to 60 orders per day,” said Salazar.

The inability for customers to eat in and the absence of large lunch orders from local businesses and gatherings has also hurt sales, he said.

Grandpa’s has recently trimmed its hours and is operating with a three-person staff in addition to Salazar.

Other employees were let go at the start of the COVID-19 crisis.

“It’s a tough situation. We were not able to pay them,” Salazar said. “We hope to bring them back when things get better.”

The Grandpa’s staff began intense cleaning procedures at the eatery in early March, after the first COVID-19 case was confirmed in New York City.

“We come in early and sanitize everything, then do the same thing at the end of the night,” Salazar said.

The store is now forgoing cash payments and attempting to reduce interaction with patrons, as delivery workers leave food outside a customer’s door and remain a safe distance away.

Salazar said he is concerned about the future of his business. It is costly to operate and purchase food ingredients without strong sales, and he is behind on his rent.

“Lots of businesses cannot pay their rent right now, but we still owe that money. That’s not going to change,” said Salazar, who has applied for loan assistance from the city’s Small Business Services (SBS) agency.

Though he has considered shutting down temporarily, Salazar has opted to keep his doors open.

“It would be difficult to close because then we wouldn’t be making any money at all,” he said. “We still have bills to pay. If you close down, you wonder if you’ll be able to open up again.”

Salazar’s connection to the pizzeria at 4973 Broadway goes back to the very beginning.

A Mexican immigrant who came to the U.S. at age 16, Salazar has worked at the Inwood eatery since the day it opened in 2004, starting as a counter helper and working his way up to store manager.

When the previous owner sought to retire in 2017 and close the store, Salazar and his wife Cristina chose to buy the business from him and keep the pizzeria open.

“It was always my dream to own my own business and the store was like home to me,” he said.

The pandemic is not the first time the store has faced adversity — the property was heavily damaged in a fire shortly after Salazar assumed ownership. Grandpa’s was forced to close for repairs but returned in January 2018.

For now, Salazar said he is anxiously awaiting the day when New York City reopens from the pandemic. Governor Cuomo’s stay-at-home orders for the region have been extended until June 13.

“We are hoping for that day when people will go out again,” he said. “We don’t know what the future holds, but we hope that it will be a better time than now.”

Grandpa’s Brick Oven Pizza is located at 4973 Broadway, New York, NY 10034 (corner of Isham Street). Orders can be placed at 212.304.1185 and mygrandpaspizza.com.