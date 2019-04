Pitch Perfect

Made-to-order app wins uptown pitchfest

By Gregg McQueen

It was tailor-made tech.

Startup companies from New York City and the Netherlands faced off on April 8 during the annual Haarlem to Harlem Pitchfest.

The collaborative event was founded to establish international contacts and stimulate technology growth within Haarlem, a city in the Netherlands, and the Northern Manhattan neighborhood that adopted its name.

Each year, three startups from New York City and three international hopefuls make pitches on their company’s idea to a team of judges. The winner receives a monetary prize and assistance getting connected with capital to move their ideas forward.

This year, the winning team was Lab141, which has created a process for consumers to purchase new designer women’s clothing in a made-to-fit format.

Lab141 will partner with designers to offer particular clothing items, then tailor the dress to order, explained co-founder Andrea Madho.

“Sustainability is key,” she said, noting that the fashion industry creates a high level of waste. “It’s a reduction in productions. You’re not making items that people won’t buy.”

The competition is in its fourth year.

“It’s a real opportunity for startups to be highlighted on an international stage,” said Clayton Banks, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Silicon Harlem, which coordinates the event together with the Municipality of Haarlem. “Some of the past participants have gone on to get investors. Getting access to capital is the biggest struggle these folks face.”

This year’s pitchfest was held at Silicon Harlem’s new headquarters at 2785 Frederick Douglass Boulevard. The location will serve as a co-working space for tech entrepreneurs, and also offer adult coding classes and summer programs for youth, said Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer Bruce Lincoln.

“We support the ecosystem of entrepreneurship and tech and innovation here in Harlem, but also throughout the city,” said Lincoln. He noted that the organization sponsors an annual summer program for 20 public schools where students learn tech skills.

“All of the students who have participated have gone onto college and studied for a tech career,” Lincoln said.

Founded in 2013 to help make its neighborhood namesake into an innovation hub, Silicon Harlem focuses on securing investment capital, hosts monthly meetups and advocates for expansion of broadband service in underserved neighborhoods.

In 2017, a declaration of intent was signed by Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer and Haarlem Mayor Jos Wienen to explore collaboration in a number of areas, including technology.

“None of us are here for technology for technology’s sake,” Brewer said. “We’re here to solve problems using technology.”

“There are historical bonds between Harlem and Haarlem, so that makes it nicer because you have different connections in the world where innovation and entrepreneurship is the focus,” said Valerie Vallenduuk, who serves as one of Haarlem to Harlem’s coordinators.

Among the startups presenting at this year’s pitchfest were See Through, which has devised a way to help consumers navigate ingredient lists in cosmetics, and Lifesaver, a Harlem-based company that created an app designed to connect underserved communities with banks and credit unions, also presented.

“We offer them financial literacy tools on everything from saving for retirement to opening an account,” said Co-Founder and CEO Karen Rios. “There’s still a large unbanked population in New York City and these resources are really important to them.”

Banks remarked that while Harlem might not often be considered a technology hub, the key is getting community members interested in becoming entrepreneurs and supporting them with resources.

“We try to get them to understand that they don’t just need to be tech users — they can also be makers,” he said.

To learn more, please visit www.siliconharlem.net.