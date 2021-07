Pitch Perfect

New mini soccer pitch unveiled in Harlem

Grand goals are taking shape in Harlem, thanks to a new mini soccer pitch that has opened at Colonel Charles Young Playground.

The pitch was announced by New York City Soccer Initiative (NYCSI) partners — the Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City, NYC Parks, New York City Football Club (NYCFC), the U.S. Soccer Foundation, adidas and Etihad Airways — as part of a five-year effort to construct 50 community pitches across all five boroughs by the end of 2021.

Colonel Charles Young Playground, named after a pioneering African American Army officer, cartographer, teacher, and diplomat, is located on Malcolm X Boulevard between West 143rd and West 145th Streets.

Unveiled on June 18 as part of Juneteenth commemorations, the playing surface was created in partnership with and designed by Black Players for Change (BPC) and Black Women’s Player Collective (BWPC), two independent Black player-led organizations focused on tackling racial injustices in society and in the game of soccer.

Members of BPC and BWPC plan to visit the site often and form long-term relationships with the youth programs offered at the park.

“We are overjoyed by the installation of this mini-pitch at Colonel Charles Young Playground in Harlem. The BWPC aims to share Black experiences with the general public while also making the sport of soccer increasingly accessible to BIPOC communities,” said Imani Dorsey, BWPC Executive Board Member. “This pitch, its location, and its coming together in time for Juneteenth marks an unprecedented celebration of Blackness in the soccer community we are proud to be a part of.”

“Announcing a project like this on what will be seen and learned as a pivotal day in Black soccer history is inspiring. To see BPC and BWPC come together to advocate as one voice in partnership with the U.S. Soccer Foundation and NYCFC while continuing our work to build paths of equity in our game is extraordinary,” said Quincy Amarikwa, Founder and Director of Strategic Partnerships of BPC. “A big thank you to the Mayor’s Fund, adidas, and Etihad for committing to a long-term vision and recognizing the value of these forward-thinking organizations.”

The playground is located just north of the 369th Regiment Armory, home to the “Harlem Hellfighters,” an African American regiment that saw more combat than any other unit during World War I and was one of the most decorated. The playground and landmarked armory together celebrate African American military heritage.

A grand opening for the Harlem mini-pitch and other park improvements is expected to be held in the coming weeks.

“This pitch will help us continue providing access to free soccer, safe places for young people to play, and shine a light on the need for equality throughout urban neighborhoods,” said NYCFC Chief Executive Officer Brad Sims. “This new pitch, dedicated to the need for change, is the latest development in our larger New York City Soccer Initiative which will see 50 mini-pitches constructed in underserved areas across the five boroughs by the end of 2021. We are proud to be a part of – and represent – such a diverse city. We have pledged to make impactful and ongoing change across New York City and will continue to foster an inclusive culture in line with our core values of equality and respect.”

The new mini-pitch is the 42nd to be completed under the NYC Soccer Initiative (NYCSI), a $3 million public-private partnership launched in 2016 to bring free soccer programs to 10,000 young New Yorkers.

Free programming, including the U.S. Soccer Foundation’s Soccer for Success program run by the Department of Youth and Community Development (DYCD) and NYCFC’s City in the Community youth programming, will run at all of these locations. The programs aim to further reduce barriers to the game for children of color and those living in underserved communities as well as connect children with coach-mentors and teach critical life skills.

All 50 pitches planned under the NYCSI effort are expected to be completed by fall of 2021.

“We’re proud to open this new mini-pitch on Juneteenth in a park that honors a prominent Black Army officer,” said Ed Foster-Simeon, President and CEO of the U.S. Soccer Foundation. “Through these partnerships and our work, we strive to ensure that every child – no matter their race – has an opportunity to play our game and has role models that look like them on and off the field.”

For more information, please visit blackplayersforchange.org/Together.