Piercing and Repurposing

Artists re-examining slings, souls and scales

By Sherry Mazzocchi

The Black Death ravaged Europe during the Middle Ages.

The Catholic Church, which served as the political power in Florence, erected an altar to St. Sebastian. The martyred third century Roman soldier is the patron saint of archers, athletes and plague protection. Legend held that a plague could be averted with the erection of an altar in his name.

Renaissance paintings of St. Sebastian often show him shot with arrows. But it is important to know the arrows didn’t kill him, said uptown artist Christopher Priore. Though he was later felled by a separate attack, the persecuted Sebastian survived the onslaught of the arrows ordered by the Roman emperor Diocletian.

The saint and the arrows inspired Priore long before the current pandemic.

Priore is one of the artists showcased in this year’s “#StayHomeOpenStudios” series by the Northern Manhattan Artists Alliance (NoMAA). Each Thursday at 7:30 p.m., NoMAA takes a virtual tour of local artists’ studios. The online event offers viewers an intimate look at the artist’s work and the opportunity to ask questions.

The large works on display in Priore’s Washington Heights studio have roots in the Renaissance iconography of St. Sebastian. But Priore abstracts it, and imbues it with distilled notions of love and mortality.

Priore, who focused on skywriting as his chosen genre in the 1980’s, takes translucent materials and saturates them with colors ranging from wine and blood reds to brighter, more festive tones. The pieces reflect light and colors throughout the room, similar to people’s auras, he said.

Arrows often shoot through the pieces, and sometimes actually support the large-scale structures which resemble outspread arms, angel wings or abstractions of hearts.

“It almost came about as a joke,” he said. “Hearts and arrows, peanut butter and jelly. The work is both serious and humorous at the same time. It’s life and death, those two things we have to come to terms with, and enjoy every moment.”

Harlem-based artist Wilhemina Grant kicked off NoMAA’s virtual series two weeks ago. Grant works primarily with found objects. She recombines discarded objects, transforming them with wit and grace into new artistic life forms. A squashed can becomes an elegantly draped dress. Watch faces stand in for actual ones. Discarded jewelry is a headdress for a warrior goddess. An iron plate, spatulas and the innards of a metal ice cube tray form a silvery fish. The last piece is one of Grant’s favorites because metal ice cube trays are rarely used any more. “Some people younger than me many not even know what that is,” she said.

Found objects morph into sacred ancestors, deities with inner strength and boundless love. Grant said their meanings are meant for the viewer. “That’s just how art works, and for me, it’s a very spiritual experience to create art, because I don’t set out and necessarily make a specific thing.”

Grant is a two-time survivor of breast cancer. She devotes times to cancer education and awareness, particularly in high-risk communities of color. She speaks at art events about her own journey and ultimate renewal, and asks people to participate in artistic activities. It’s a disarming tactic intended to draw people into difficult conversations.

“If you say I’m having a health fair and I have something to teach you about breast cancer, nobody’s coming,” she said.

Both NoMAA “#StayHomeOpenStudio” events were sponsored by local restaurants. Priore’s evening was sponsored by the Washington Heights Italian eatery Aqua Marina. The series premiere was sponsored by Coogan’s, one of the last acts of generosity from the famed neighborhood eatery now planning its closure.

One of Coogan’s owners, Peter Walsh, said Grant takes culture and makes art from it. “She takes it and brings it out for all of us and makes it universal,” he said. “I really appreciate that because that’s also another reflection of our wonderful neighborhood of Washington Heights. That’s what you do, you let us look into you. And by looking into you, you let us look into ourselves.”

For more information, please visit www.nomaanyc.org.

For more on Christopher Pierce, please visit christopherpierce.com.

For more on Wilhelmina Grant, please visit wilhelminagrant.com.