Piercing and Repurposing
Artists re-examining slings, souls and scales
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The Black Death ravaged Europe during the Middle Ages.
The Catholic Church, which served as the political power in Florence, erected an altar to St. Sebastian. The martyred third century Roman soldier is the patron saint of archers, athletes and plague protection. Legend held that a plague could be averted with the erection of an altar in his name.
Renaissance paintings of St. Sebastian often show him shot with arrows. But it is important to know the arrows didn’t kill him, said uptown artist Christopher Priore. Though he was later felled by a separate attack, the persecuted Sebastian survived the onslaught of the arrows ordered by the Roman emperor Diocletian.
The saint and the arrows inspired Priore long before the current pandemic.
Priore is one of the artists showcased in this year’s “#StayHomeOpenStudios” series by the Northern Manhattan Artists Alliance (NoMAA). Each Thursday at 7:30 p.m., NoMAA takes a virtual tour of local artists’ studios. The online event offers viewers an intimate look at the artist’s work and the opportunity to ask questions.
The large works on display in Priore’s Washington Heights studio have roots in the Renaissance iconography of St. Sebastian. But Priore abstracts it, and imbues it with distilled notions of love and mortality.
Priore, who focused on skywriting as his chosen genre in the 1980’s, takes translucent materials and saturates them with colors ranging from wine and blood reds to brighter, more festive tones. The pieces reflect light and colors throughout the room, similar to people’s auras, he said.
Arrows often shoot through the pieces, and sometimes actually support the large-scale structures which resemble outspread arms, angel wings or abstractions of hearts.
“It almost came about as a joke,” he said. “Hearts and arrows, peanut butter and jelly. The work is both serious and humorous at the same time. It’s life and death, those two things we have to come to terms with, and enjoy every moment.”
Harlem-based artist Wilhemina Grant kicked off NoMAA’s virtual series two weeks ago. Grant works primarily with found objects. She recombines discarded objects, transforming them with wit and grace into new artistic life forms. A squashed can becomes an elegantly draped dress. Watch faces stand in for actual ones. Discarded jewelry is a headdress for a warrior goddess. An iron plate, spatulas and the innards of a metal ice cube tray form a silvery fish. The last piece is one of Grant’s favorites because metal ice cube trays are rarely used any more. “Some people younger than me many not even know what that is,” she said.
Found objects morph into sacred ancestors, deities with inner strength and boundless love. Grant said their meanings are meant for the viewer. “That’s just how art works, and for me, it’s a very spiritual experience to create art, because I don’t set out and necessarily make a specific thing.”
Grant is a two-time survivor of breast cancer. She devotes times to cancer education and awareness, particularly in high-risk communities of color. She speaks at art events about her own journey and ultimate renewal, and asks people to participate in artistic activities. It’s a disarming tactic intended to draw people into difficult conversations.
“If you say I’m having a health fair and I have something to teach you about breast cancer, nobody’s coming,” she said.
Both NoMAA “#StayHomeOpenStudio” events were sponsored by local restaurants. Priore’s evening was sponsored by the Washington Heights Italian eatery Aqua Marina. The series premiere was sponsored by Coogan’s, one of the last acts of generosity from the famed neighborhood eatery now planning its closure.
One of Coogan’s owners, Peter Walsh, said Grant takes culture and makes art from it. “She takes it and brings it out for all of us and makes it universal,” he said. “I really appreciate that because that’s also another reflection of our wonderful neighborhood of Washington Heights. That’s what you do, you let us look into you. And by looking into you, you let us look into ourselves.”
For more information, please visit www.nomaanyc.org.
For more on Christopher Pierce, please visit christopherpierce.com.
For more on Wilhelmina Grant, please visit wilhelminagrant.com.
Perforaciones y propósito
Artistas reexaminan hondas, almas y balanzas
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
La Peste Negra devastó Europa durante la Edad Media.
La Iglesia Católica, que fungió como el poder político en Florencia, erigió un altar a San Sebastián. El martirizado soldado romano del siglo III es el santo patrón de los arqueros, los atletas y la protección contra las plagas. La leyenda sostenía que se podía evitar una plaga con la construcción de un altar en su nombre.
Las pinturas renacentistas de San Sebastián a menudo lo muestran disparado con flechas. Pero es importante saber que las flechas no lo mataron, dijo el artista del norte de Manhattan Christopher Priore. Aunque más tarde fue derribado por otro ataque, el perseguido Sebastián sobrevivió al ataque de las flechas ordenadas por el emperador romano Diocleciano.
El santo y las flechas inspiraron a Priore mucho antes de la pandemia actual.
Priore es uno de los artistas exhibidos en la serie “#StayHomeOpenStudios” de este año de la Alianza de Artistas del Norte de Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés). Todos los jueves a las 7:30 p.m., NoMAA realiza un recorrido virtual por los estudios de artistas locales. El evento en línea ofrece a los espectadores una mirada íntima a la obra del artista y la oportunidad de hacer preguntas.
Las grandes obras expuestas en el estudio de Priore en Washington Heights tienen sus raíces en la iconografía renacentista de San Sebastián, pero Priore la abstrae y la imbuye de nociones destiladas de amor y mortalidad.
Priore, quien se centró en publicidad aérea como su género elegido en la década de 1980, toma materiales translúcidos y los satura con colores que van desde el vino y el rojo sangre hasta tonos más brillantes y festivos. Las piezas reflejan luz y colores en toda la habitación, similar a las auras de las personas, dijo.
Las flechas a menudo disparan a través de las piezas y, a veces, de hecho, sostienen las estructuras a gran escala que se asemejan a brazos extendidos, alas de ángel o abstracciones de corazones.
“Casi surgió como una broma”, dijo. “Corazones y flechas, mantequilla de maní y mermelada. El trabajo es serio y humorístico al mismo tiempo. Es la vida y la muerte, esas dos cosas con las que tenemos que aceptar y disfrutar cada momento.
Wilhemina Grant, artista con sede en Harlem, inició la serie virtual de NoMAA hace dos semanas. Grant trabaja principalmente con objetos encontrados. Ella recombina objetos desechados, transformándolos con ingenio y gracia en nuevas formas de vida artística. Una lata aplastada se convierte en un vestido elegantemente drapeado. Las caras de los relojes representan a las reales. La joyería desechada es un tocado para una diosa guerrera. Una placa de hierro, espátulas y las entrañas de una bandeja de cubitos de hielo de metal forman un pez plateado. La última pieza es una de las favoritas de Grant porque las bandejas de cubitos de hielo de metal ya no se usan. “Algunas personas más jóvenes que yo ni siquiera saben qué es eso”, dijo.
Los objetos encontrados se transforman en ancestros sagrados, deidades con fuerza interior y amor sin límites. Grant dijo que sus significados son para el espectador. “Así es como funciona el arte, y para mí, es una experiencia muy espiritual crear arte, porque no me propongo y necesariamente hago algo específico”.
Grant sobrevivió dos veces al cáncer de seno. Ella dedica tiempo a la educación y concientización sobre el cáncer, particularmente en las comunidades de color de alto riesgo. Ella habla en eventos de arte sobre su propia experiencia y la renovación final, y pide a las personas que participen en actividades artísticas. Es una táctica de desarme destinada a atraer a las personas a conversaciones difíciles.
“Si dicen que voy a tener una feria de salud y tengo algo que enseñar sobre el cáncer de mama, nadie vendrá”, dijo.
Ambos eventos “#StayHomeOpenStudio” de NoMAA, fueron patrocinados por restaurantes locales. La noche de Priore fue patrocinada por el restaurante italiano Aqua Marina de Washington Heights. El estreno de la serie fue patrocinado por Coogan’s, uno de los últimos actos de generosidad del famoso restaurante del vecindario que ahora planea su cierre.
Peter Walsh, uno de los propietarios de Coogan’s, dijo que Grant toma cultura y crea arte a partir de ella. “Ella la toma, la destaca para todos nosotros y la hace universal”, dijo. “Realmente valoro eso porque también es otro reflejo de nuestro maravilloso vecindario de Washington Heights. Eso es lo que haces, nos dejas observarte. Y al hacerlo, nos dejas observarnos a nosotros mismos”.
Para más información, por favor visite www.nomaanyc.org.
Para más información sobre Christopher Pierce, por favor visite christopherpierce.com.
Para más información sobre Wilhelmina Grant, por favor visite wilhelminagrant.com.