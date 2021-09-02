- English
Pie, and a side of Pfizer
Melba’s hosts vax van in Harlem
By Gregg McQueen
Melba Wilson, owner of famed West 114th Street eatery Melba’s Restaurant, is fond of saying she was “born, bred and buttered” in Harlem.
Now, she wants people to say they were vaccinated there, too.
On August 27, Melba’s Restaurant hosted a mobile vaccination unit outside its doors, in an effort to attract locals into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.
According to the Health Department, Harlem has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.
In partnership with the Mayor’s Office, NYC Health + Hospitals and the NYC Hospitality Alliance, the mobile unit administered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.
As an added incentive, Melba’s Restaurant offered free sweet potato pies to the first 100 people to get the shot.
“This is my community,” Wilson said. “If I don’t stand for something, I’ll fall for anything. It’s about saving lives.”
For months, Wilson has engaged her customers in discussions about the Covid vaccines and urged them to get it, she said.
“I talk to them about it. To be frank, we’ve lost some customers because of it, and I understand that,” Wilson said. “However, I feel that I have to say something. I can’t be voiceless, not when I see people… who look like me, dying at rapid rates only because they’re not vaccinated.”
The pop-up vaccination site drew a host of Harlem luminaries, including NAACP New York President Dr. Hazel Dukes, fashion designer Dapper Dan and MSNBC political anchor Joy-Ann Reid.
“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated at this point,” said Reid. “People who are unvaccinated are the ones filling up the ICUs, are the ones dying of Covid. These are unnecessary deaths.”
Reid, a Harlem resident, encouraged vaccine doubters to speak with medical professionals and educate themselves about vaccine safety.
“Right now, it is the unvaccinated that are paying the price for that hesitancy,” she said. “If you’re nervous, if you’re fearful, talk to doctors, not to Facebook.”
The mobile unit outside of Melba’s was the first of many such events being planned by the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said Executive Director Andrew Rigie. The group will focus on neighborhoods across the five boroughs with low vaccination rates.
“It’s been an extraordinarily trying 18 months for our city’s restaurants. We’ve really been at the eye of the pandemic,” Rigie said.
“With the new vaccine requirements to dine indoors at restaurants, we need to get more and more people vaccinated,” he added. “We need to keep workers safe, we need to keep customers safe, and we need to support our local restaurants. Getting vaccinated is one way to do that.”
For Wilson, the vaccination push is personal — she mentioned that several of her friends from the community are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, with one of them in the intensive care unit.
“[They] were extremely healthy, no underlying health issues,” Wilson said. “The common denominator that they have is that none of them had been vaccinated. Had they taken the vaccine, there’s a 97 percent chance they wouldn’t be in the hospital.”
Dukes acknowledged that many people in the Black community are skeptical of the vaccine because of a legacy of Blacks being used in medical experimentation.
“We know the history. Our people are leery,” she said.
“But I’ve been vaccinated since I was a child. I got shots against smallpox and measles, I get the flu shot every year,” she said. “The misinformation given to our communities has been a problem.”
Currently, only 34 percent of Black residents in New York City are fully vaccinated, according to Health Department data. This marks the lowest vaccination rate among any ethnic group in the city.
“It’s about education. People who trust us as leaders, as business people — and who look like us — they need to see us out here and see that we’re telling the truth,” Dukes said. “We’re going to save lives by getting vaccinated.”
Sabor y ciencia
Melba’s recibe furgoneta de vacunación en Harlem
Por Gregg McQueen
Melba Wilson, propietaria del famoso restaurante Melba’s de la calle 114 oeste, le gusta decir que nació, se crio y fue preparada en Harlem.
Ahora, ella quiere que la gente diga que también fue vacunada ahí.
Según el Departamento de Salud, Harlem tiene algunas de las tasas de vacunación más bajas de la ciudad.
En asociación con la oficina del alcalde, NYC Health + Hospitals y NYC Hospitality Alliance, la unidad móvil administró las primeras dosis de la vacuna Pfizer.
Como incentivo adicional, el restaurante Melba’s ofreció tartas de batata gratis a las primeras 100 personas que se inyectaron.
“Esta es mi comunidad”, dijo Wilson. “Si no apoyo algo, me enamoraré de cualquier cosa. Se trata de salvar vidas”.
Durante meses, Wilson ha involucrado a sus clientes en discusiones sobre las vacunas Covid y les insta a aplicárselas, dijo.
“Les hablo de ellas. Para ser franca, hemos perdido algunos clientes debido a eso, y lo entiendo”, dijo Wilson. “Sin embargo, siento que tengo que decir algo. No puedo quedarme sin voz, no cuando veo personas… parecidas a mí, muriendo a un ritmo rápido solo porque no están vacunadas”.
El sitio emergente de vacunación atrajo a una gran cantidad de luminarias de Harlem, incluyendo a la presidenta de NAACP Nueva York, la Dra. Hazel Dukes; el diseñador de moda Dapper Dan y la presentadora política de MSNBC, Joy-Ann Reid.
“Es una pandemia de los no vacunados en este momento”, dijo Reid. “Las personas que no están vacunadas son las que llenan las UCI, son las que mueren de Covid. Son muertes innecesarias”.
Reid, residente de Harlem, alentó a quienes dudan de las vacunas a hablar con profesionales médicos y a informarse sobre la seguridad de las vacunas.
“En este momento, son los no vacunados los que están pagando el precio de esa vacilación”, dijo. “Si usted se siente nervioso, si tiene miedo, hable con los médicos, no con Facebook”.
La unidad móvil afuera de Melba’s es el primero de muchos eventos de este tipo que está planificando NYC Hospitality Alliance, dijo el director ejecutivo Andrew Rigie. El grupo se enfocará en los vecindarios de los cinco condados con bajas tasas de vacunación.
“Han sido 18 meses extraordinariamente difíciles para los restaurantes de nuestra ciudad. Realmente hemos estado en el centro de la pandemia”, dijo Rigie.
“Con los nuevos requisitos de vacunación para las comidas en el interior de los restaurantes, necesitamos vacunar a más y más personas”, añadió. “Necesitamos mantener seguros a los trabajadores, a los clientes y necesitamos apoyar a nuestros restaurantes locales. Vacunarse es una forma de hacerlo”.
Para Wilson, el impulso de la vacunación es personal: mencionó que varios de sus amigos de la comunidad están actualmente hospitalizados con Covid-19, con uno de ellos en la unidad de cuidados intensivos.
“[Ellos] eran extremadamente saludables, sin problemas de salud subyacentes”, explicó Wilson. “El denominador común que tienen es que ninguno de ellos estaba vacunado. Si se hubieran vacunado, habría un 97 por ciento de posibilidad de no estar en el hospital “.
Dukes reconoció que muchas personas de la comunidad negra se muestran escépticas con respecto a la vacuna debido al legado de que los negros son utilizados en la experimentación médica.
“Conocemos la historia. Nuestra gente es desconfiada”, dijo. “Pero me han vacunado desde que era niña. Recibí vacunas contra la viruela y el sarampión, recibo la vacuna contra la gripe todos los años”, dijo. “La información errónea que se les ha dado a nuestras comunidades ha sido un problema”.
Actualmente, solo el 34 por ciento de los residentes negros en la ciudad de Nueva York están completamente vacunados, según datos del Departamento de Salud. Esto marca la menor tasa de vacunación entre cualquier grupo étnico de la ciudad.
“Se trata de educación. Las personas que confían en nosotros como líderes, como gente de negocios, y que se parece a nosotros, necesitan vernos aquí y ver que estamos diciendo la verdad”, dijo Dukes. “Vacunándonos, vamos a salvar vidas”.