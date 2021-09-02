Pie, and a side of Pfizer

Melba’s hosts vax van in Harlem

By Gregg McQueen

Melba Wilson, owner of famed West 114th Street eatery Melba’s Restaurant, is fond of saying she was “born, bred and buttered” in Harlem.

Now, she wants people to say they were vaccinated there, too.

On August 27, Melba’s Restaurant hosted a mobile vaccination unit outside its doors, in an effort to attract locals into getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to the Health Department, Harlem has some of the lowest vaccination rates in the city.

In partnership with the Mayor’s Office, NYC Health + Hospitals and the NYC Hospitality Alliance, the mobile unit administered first doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

As an added incentive, Melba’s Restaurant offered free sweet potato pies to the first 100 people to get the shot.

“This is my community,” Wilson said. “If I don’t stand for something, I’ll fall for anything. It’s about saving lives.”

For months, Wilson has engaged her customers in discussions about the Covid vaccines and urged them to get it, she said.

“I talk to them about it. To be frank, we’ve lost some customers because of it, and I understand that,” Wilson said. “However, I feel that I have to say something. I can’t be voiceless, not when I see people… who look like me, dying at rapid rates only because they’re not vaccinated.”

The pop-up vaccination site drew a host of Harlem luminaries, including NAACP New York President Dr. Hazel Dukes, fashion designer Dapper Dan and MSNBC political anchor Joy-Ann Reid.

“This is a pandemic of the unvaccinated at this point,” said Reid. “People who are unvaccinated are the ones filling up the ICUs, are the ones dying of Covid. These are unnecessary deaths.”

Reid, a Harlem resident, encouraged vaccine doubters to speak with medical professionals and educate themselves about vaccine safety.

“Right now, it is the unvaccinated that are paying the price for that hesitancy,” she said. “If you’re nervous, if you’re fearful, talk to doctors, not to Facebook.”

The mobile unit outside of Melba’s was the first of many such events being planned by the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said Executive Director Andrew Rigie. The group will focus on neighborhoods across the five boroughs with low vaccination rates.

“It’s been an extraordinarily trying 18 months for our city’s restaurants. We’ve really been at the eye of the pandemic,” Rigie said.

“With the new vaccine requirements to dine indoors at restaurants, we need to get more and more people vaccinated,” he added. “We need to keep workers safe, we need to keep customers safe, and we need to support our local restaurants. Getting vaccinated is one way to do that.”

For Wilson, the vaccination push is personal — she mentioned that several of her friends from the community are currently hospitalized with Covid-19, with one of them in the intensive care unit.

“[They] were extremely healthy, no underlying health issues,” Wilson said. “The common denominator that they have is that none of them had been vaccinated. Had they taken the vaccine, there’s a 97 percent chance they wouldn’t be in the hospital.”

Dukes acknowledged that many people in the Black community are skeptical of the vaccine because of a legacy of Blacks being used in medical experimentation.

“We know the history. Our people are leery,” she said.

“But I’ve been vaccinated since I was a child. I got shots against smallpox and measles, I get the flu shot every year,” she said. “The misinformation given to our communities has been a problem.”

Currently, only 34 percent of Black residents in New York City are fully vaccinated, according to Health Department data. This marks the lowest vaccination rate among any ethnic group in the city.

“It’s about education. People who trust us as leaders, as business people — and who look like us — they need to see us out here and see that we’re telling the truth,” Dukes said. “We’re going to save lives by getting vaccinated.”