Perseverance Prep

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Never give up on your dreams.

Education advocate Angelo Cabrera will offer a presentation on aspirations and achievement at I.S. 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers School, a dual language middle school, on Thursday, January 17.

“Navigating the School System: College ABCs for Parents” will be held in Spanish and is designed to breakdown misconceptions and barriers about college for children of immigrant families.

“By having informational workshops about higher education, we hope to change the narrative of misinformation among the Latino immigrant community such as ‘I can’t go to college’ or ‘You have to be rich to go to college’,” Cabrera said. “We want our community to know that there are educational opportunities for all students regardless of socioeconomic factors or immigration status. Through these events, we hope more people will be empowered to say: ‘Yes, I can go to college. Yes, I can be the first of my family to go to college. Yes, I can go to college regardless of my legal status.’”

As proof, Cabrera received a post-graduate degree while he was still undocumented.

He arrived in the U.S. at age 15 “sin papeles” (without papers) as an undocumented immigrant. He obtained his General Equivalency Degree (GED) and went on to receive a master’s degree in public administration. As a City University of New York (CUNY) student in 2001, he co-founded the Mexican American Students’ Alliance (MASA), and led a three-day hunger strike to fight for the rights of undocumented immigrants to receive in-state tuition at CUNY and State University of New York (SUNY) schools. MASA has since expanded its role by offering a variety of educational programs and advocacy for pre-K children through young adults.

Cabrera said one of the biggest barriers immigrant students face when it comes to higher education is the lack of financial resources, misinformation, as well as few academic role models in their communities. Many students may not have access to afterschool educational programs. A language barrier and lack of immigration status makes navigating a complicated and bureaucratic educational system even more daunting.

“My advice to these students and these families, regardless of their social, economic and legal status, is to never give up on your academic dream. New York has many educational opportunities. As community organizers, we worked hard to ensure that New York passed the in-state tuition for undocumented students, and we fought hard to ensure we have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) for those students.”

The workshop is funded by a grant from Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and is part of Care Café, a community-based series of workshops offered by Yeshiva University’s Wurzweiler School of Social Work. Dr. Katherine Mitchell said Care Café is partnering with I.S. 528 and will hold several upcoming workshops at the school.

“This is an on-going relationship,” she said. “The school has been extremely welcoming to us.”

The workshop is geared towards families unfamiliar with the higher education process.

“Without parental support it can be difficult, bordering on impossible, for a young person to go through all of the steps to get into college,” Mitchell said. “This helps parents understand what the process of applying to college is and so that they are better able to help their children take their steps.”

In the fall, Care Café ran a focus group to find out what the school and parents needed.

When a child was hit by a car in a cross-walk outside of the school, Café

Care Café held a “rapid response” workshop that included civic engagement and also had a trauma specialist speak with parents to help process the accident.

Upcoming workshops at I.S. 528 include how parents can advise children on personal safety and building a life after domestic violence.

Care Café has conducted more than 40 workshops all over the city in venues like churches, funeral homes, and libraries for the past two years.

In addition to their collaboration with the school, the group also offers presentations geared to veterans – including those incarcerated at Riker’s Island.

“You name it, we’ve probably been there,” said Mitchell.

“One of the great things about these community-based presentations is we go where they are,” she said. “We bring in information, resources and speakers in a way that’s gentle and soft-touch.”

I.S. 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers School is located at 180 Wadsworth Avenue.

For more information about the event, please visit www.yu.edu/wurzweiler/care-cafe or email carecafe@yu.edu.