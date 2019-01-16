By Sherry Mazzocchi Never give up on your dreams. Education advocate Angelo Cabrera will offer a presentation on aspirations and achievement at I.S. 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers School, a dual language middle school, on Thursday, January 17. “Navigating the School System: College ABCs for Parents” will be held in Spanish and is designed to breakdown misconceptions and barriers about college for children of immigrant families. “By having informational workshops about higher education, we hope to change the narrative of misinformation among the Latino immigrant community such as ‘I can’t go to college’ or ‘You have to be rich to go to college’,” Cabrera said. “We want our community to know that there are educational opportunities for all students regardless of socioeconomic factors or immigration status. Through these events, we hope more people will be empowered to say: ‘Yes, I can go to college. Yes, I can be the first of my family to go to college. Yes, I can go to college regardless of my legal status.’” As proof, Cabrera received a post-graduate degree while he was still undocumented. He arrived in the U.S. at age 15 “sin papeles” (without papers) as an undocumented immigrant. He obtained his General Equivalency Degree (GED) and went on to receive a master’s degree in public administration. As a City University of New York (CUNY) student in 2001, he co-founded the Mexican American Students’ Alliance (MASA), and led a three-day hunger strike to fight for the rights of undocumented immigrants to receive in-state tuition at CUNY and State University of New York (SUNY) schools. MASA has since expanded its role by offering a variety of educational programs and advocacy for pre-K children through young adults. Cabrera said one of the biggest barriers immigrant students face when it comes to higher education is the lack of financial resources, misinformation, as well as few academic role models in their communities. Many students may not have access to afterschool educational programs. A language barrier and lack of immigration status makes navigating a complicated and bureaucratic educational system even more daunting. “My advice to these students and these families, regardless of their social, economic and legal status, is to never give up on your academic dream. New York has many educational opportunities. As community organizers, we worked hard to ensure that New York passed the in-state tuition for undocumented students, and we fought hard to ensure we have Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) for those students.” The workshop is funded by a grant from Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez and is part of Care Café, a community-based series of workshops offered by Yeshiva University’s Wurzweiler School of Social Work. Dr. Katherine Mitchell said Care Café is partnering with I.S. 528 and will hold several upcoming workshops at the school. “This is an on-going relationship,” she said. “The school has been extremely welcoming to us.” The workshop is geared towards families unfamiliar with the higher education process. “Without parental support it can be difficult, bordering on impossible, for a young person to go through all of the steps to get into college,” Mitchell said. “This helps parents understand what the process of applying to college is and so that they are better able to help their children take their steps.” In the fall, Care Café ran a focus group to find out what the school and parents needed. When a child was hit by a car in a cross-walk outside of the school, Café Care Café held a “rapid response” workshop that included civic engagement and also had a trauma specialist speak with parents to help process the accident. Upcoming workshops at I.S. 528 include how parents can advise children on personal safety and building a life after domestic violence. Care Café has conducted more than 40 workshops all over the city in venues like churches, funeral homes, and libraries for the past two years. In addition to their collaboration with the school, the group also offers presentations geared to veterans – including those incarcerated at Riker’s Island. “You name it, we’ve probably been there,” said Mitchell. “One of the great things about these community-based presentations is we go where they are,” she said. “We bring in information, resources and speakers in a way that’s gentle and soft-touch.” I.S. 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers School is located at 180 Wadsworth Avenue. For more information about the event, please visit www.yu.edu/wurzweiler/care-cafe or email carecafe@yu.edu. Por Sherry Mazzocchi Nunca renuncien a sus sueños. El defensor de la educación, Ángelo Cabrera, ofrecerá una presentación sobre aspiraciones y logros en la escuela I.S. 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers, una escuela secundaria bilingüe, el jueves 17 de enero. “Navegando por el sistema escolar: el ABC de la Universidad para los padres” será en español y está diseñado para romper los conceptos erróneos y las barreras sobre la universidad para los hijos de familias inmigrantes. “Al tener talleres informativos sobre educación superior, esperamos cambiar la narrativa de la información errónea entre la comunidad de inmigrantes latinos, como “No puedo ir a la universidad” o “Tienes que ser rico para ir a la universidad”, dijo Cabrera. “Queremos que nuestra comunidad sepa que hay oportunidades educativas para todos los estudiantes, independientemente de los factores socioeconómicos o su estatus de inmigración. A través de estos eventos, esperamos que más personas tengan poder para decir: Sí, puedo ir a la universidad. Sí, puedo ser el primero de mi familia en ir a la universidad. Sí, puedo ir a la universidad sin importar mi estatus legal”. Como prueba, Cabrera señala que recibió su título de posgrado cuando aún era un estudiante indocumentado. El llegó a los Estados Unidos a los 15 años como inmigrante indocumentado. Obtuvo su Grado de Equivalencia General (GED, por sus siglas en inglés) y recibió una maestría en administración pública. Como estudiante de la City University de Nueva York (CUNY) en 2001, fue cofundador de la Alianza de Estudiantes Mexicano-Americanos (MASA, por sus siglas en inglés), y lideró una huelga de hambre de tres días para luchar por los derechos de los inmigrantes indocumentados para recibir la matrícula estatal en las facultades de CUNY y de la Universidad Estatal de Nueva York (SUNY, por sus siglas en inglés). MASA desde entonces, ha ampliado su rol ofreciendo una variedad de programas educativos y de defensa de los niños en edad preescolar a través de adultos jóvenes. Cabrera dijo que una de las barreras más grandes que enfrentan los estudiantes inmigrantes cuando se trata de la educación superior es la falta de recursos financieros, información errónea y pocos modelos académicos en sus comunidades. Muchos estudiantes pueden no tener acceso a programas educativos después de la escuela. La barrera del idioma y la falta de estatus migratorio hacen que navegar por un sistema educativo complicado y burocrático sea aún más desalentador. “Mi consejo para estos estudiantes y estas familias, independientemente de su estatus social, económico y legal, es que nunca renuncien a su sueño académico. Nueva York tiene muchas oportunidades educativas. Como organizadores comunitarios, trabajamos arduamente para asegurarnos de que Nueva York aprobara la matrícula estatal para estudiantes indocumentados, y luchamos arduamente para asegurarnos de tener la Acción Diferida para los Llegados en la Infancia (DACA, por sus siglas en inglés) para esos estudiantes”. El taller está financiado por una beca del concejal Ydanis Rodríguez y es parte de Café Cares, una serie de talleres comunitarios ofrecidos por la Facultad de Trabajo Social Wurzweiler de la Universidad Yeshiva. La Dra. Katherine Mitchell dijo que Café Cares se está asociando con la I.S. 528 y se llevarán a cabo varios talleres próximos en la escuela. “Esta es una relación continua”, dijo. “La escuela ha sido muy acogedora con nosotros”. El taller está dirigido a familias que no están familiarizadas con el proceso de educación superior. “Sin el apoyo de los padres puede ser difícil, casi imposible, que una persona joven siga todos los pasos para ingresar a la universidad”, dijo Mitchell. “Esto ayuda a los padres a entender cuál es el proceso para postularse a la universidad y para que puedan ayudar a sus hijos a dar sus pasos”. En el otoño, Café Cares organizó un grupo focal para averiguar qué necesitaban la escuela y los padres. Tuvieron un taller sobre cómo las redes sociales afectan el desarrollo de los adolescentes, a lo que los padres tuvieron una respuesta entusiasta. “A la gente le encantó eso”, dijo Mitchell. Cuando un niño fue atropellado por un automóvil en un recorrido fuera de la escuela, Café Cares realizó un taller de “respuesta rápida” que incluyó participación cívica y también un especialista en trauma habló con los padres para ayudar a procesar la accidente. Los próximos talleres en la I.S. 528 incluyen cómo los padres pueden aconsejar a los niños sobre la seguridad personal y cómo construir una vida después de la violencia doméstica. Café Cares ha realizado más de 40 talleres en toda la ciudad en lugares como iglesias, casas funerarias y bibliotecas durante los últimos dos años. Además de su colaboración con la escuela, el grupo también ofrece presentaciones dirigidas a los veteranos, incluidos los encarcelados en Riker’s Island. “Lo que sea, es probable que hayamos estado ahí”, dijo Mitchell. “Una de las mejores cosas de estas presentaciones comunitarias es que vamos a dónde están”, dijo. “Traemos información, recursos y oradores de una manera que es amable y cándida”. La escuela I.S. 528 Bea Fuller Rodgers se encuentra en el No. 180 de la avenida Wadsworth. Para obtener más información sobre el evento, por favor visitewww.yu.edu/wurzweiler/care-cafe o envíe un correo electrónico a carecafe@yu.edu.
