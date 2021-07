Peril in the Park

Call for greater park security after attacks

By Gregg McQueen

It’s discrimination.

A series of violent attacks in Inwood Hill Park has prompted calls for additional security – as well as criticism that Northern Manhattan parks have not received adequate park safety resources.

On Wed., July 21, three women were physically assaulted in the span of about an hour while walking in Inwood Hill Park.

Three days later, police arrested a Bronx man in connection with the attacks.

During a press conference on July 22, City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez called for additional officers to patrol uptown parks, including 25 additional Parks Enforcement Patrol (PEP) officers to be assigned to Inwood Hill Park, Fort Tryon Park and Highbridge Park.

At nearly 200 acres in size, Inwood Hill Park is the second largest park in Manhattan – after Central Park.

However, Rodríguez remarked that certain communities have suffered “discrimination” when it comes to the allocation of resources.

“There are hundreds of PEP officers in Battery Park and Central Park,” Rodríguez said. “At certain [times], there are only six PEP officers used above 96th Street.”

“We know that the PEP officers are important because they send a message,” he added. “People can see them in their uniform. People know they are patrolling, keeping our parks safe.”

The green-uniformed PEP officers enforce park regulations and watch over public recreation areas, with the authority to write summonses and make arrests.

Rodríguez said he would work with the City Council to prioritize funding for additional PEP officers.

A member of the Council’s Committee on Public Safety, Rodríguez also called for horses and scooters to routinely patrol uptown parks, as well as improved lighting and security cameras.

In a statement, Congressman Adriano Espaillat backed the push for additional officers “to ensure the continued safety of our community, and the families who call our neighborhood home.”

“Above all, our people’s safety must remain our number one priority,” Espaillat said.

The city’s Fiscal Year 2022 budget included the allocation of $25 million for NYC Parks to hire essential staff, including 80 more PEP officers, 50 Urban Park Rangers and 46 forestry staffers.

Currently, there are approximately 16 PEP officers patrolling parks north of 125th Street, the Parks Department said, along with more than a dozen seasonal enforcement staff assigned to parks and pools. These numbers fluctuate citywide during the year as NYC Parks adjusts based on need.

“We are committed to ensuring our parks are safe spaces for all New Yorkers,” said NYC Parks spokesperson Megan Moriarty in an email statement. “In response to last week’s attacks, our Parks Enforcement Patrol officers are coordinating with NYPD on joint operations and increased patrols in Inwood Hill Park and other green spaces in Northern Manhattan.”

An increase in law enforcement officers, including PEP officers on horseback, have been witnessed in Inwood Hill Park during the past week.

The string of attacks put the local community on edge, as the three women were assaulted in quick succession during the daytime.

According to police, the first attack occurred around 10:50 a.m., as a 34-year-old woman was approached by a man who threatened her with sexual assault, then punched her and took her iPhone, Apple watch and earbuds.

Next, a 40-year-old woman was approached by a man about 11:30 a.m. who demanded her property and threatened her with sexual assault, police said. He ran off when a passerby approached.

In the third attack, the suspect hit a 44-year-old woman with a tree branch and repeatedly hit her head on the ground, causing her to lose consciousness. He then tried to sexually assault her, police said. The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital and treated for head trauma, according to police.

Police have arrested Elvis Nina Pichardo, a 40-year-old Bronx resident, in connection with the crimes. He is charged with attempted rape and attempted sexual abuse, robbery and assault, police said.

Pichardo was also hit with a public lewdness charge related to a separate incident that occurred on July 21, as he is accused of exposing himself in public view inside the lobby of a Sherman Avenue building.

After the NYPD released photos of the suspect in the Sherman Avenue incident, Pichardo was arrested about an hour later, according to police.

On Fri., July 23, local residents and friends of the victims organized a vigil in Inwood Hill Park as a show of unity in the wake of the attack. Local elected officials also attended the gathering.

“This tragedy should not have happened. Now we all feel we can no longer use the park. This is the park where we raise our children, walk our dogs, and live our lives,” said vigil organizer Leah Durner. “We choose to live in a city where all people from all races and cultures can come together safely in the park – our park.”