“Perfectly imperfect”
Eric Adams discusses plans for city with ethnic media
By Gregg McQueen
Eric Adams is not making assumptions.
Though the Democratic nominee for mayor is heavily favored to win the November 2 election against Republican contenderCurtis Sliwa, Adams said he was still hard at work fulfilling his duties as Brooklyn’s president – despite the grueling campaign schedule.
Speaking at a virtual roundtable for members of community and ethnic media on October 18, Adams detailed a typical day.
“I’m still up at 5 a.m., meditating, exercising, drinking my smoothie,” he said. “Going all day until about 1 a.m., seven days a week.”
And while he expressed confidence in his ability to bring important changes to City Hall, he acknowledged that he might make mistakes along the way.
“I am perfectly imperfect,” Adams told reporters. “If I’m lucky enough to be the mayor, there are some things I’m going to be successful at, but there’s some things I’m going to fail at and not be able to reach. But I’m not going to fail at trying.”
During the roundtable, Adams discussed his views on education, policing, rezoning and other topics, while hinting on how he might approach things differently than Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term expires at the end of the year.
Earlier this month, de Blasio announced plans to revamp the gifted and talented program for the city’s public schools by scrapping the much-maligned standardized test and screening all students for enhanced instruction.
However, it will ultimately be up to the next mayor to decide whether to implement de Blasio’s proposals. Adams suggested he would keep the current test but expand access to it.
“I’m going to sit down with stakeholders – parents, teachers, educators – and we’re going to expand access to gifted and talented programs and make sure we don’t do what we’ve done in the past. Far too few seats have been available in certain zip codes in the city,” Adams said. “That is unfair. We currently have a segregated school system.”
Currently, families need to opt in to take the Department of Education’s gifted and talented test. Adams said he’d prefer to give the test to all students, with parents getting the right to opt out.
“Instead of parents having to navigate the complexities of taking the test or signing up for the test, we’re going to automatically give it to all our children,” he stated.
Adams stressed that he also wanted the city to perform more screening for learning challenges such as dyslexia and ADHD (the acronym for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).
“We need to be leaning into those students who have had barriers to learning,” he said. “These children can learn…they just learn differently. If we don’t give them the support they need, they will never have a production life in our city.”
Adams said he would push Albany lawmakers to extend mayor control of public schools.
“I think it’s imperative that we appoint the mayor of the city of New York to determine the success of our schools,” he said. “I hope they give it to me for the entire four years because it’s imperative for me to move forward a very aggressive agenda where we’re going to turn around the inequalities in education.”
Regarding public safety, Adams said the city would “hit reset” on the relationship between cops and citizens. Beginning on day one of his administration, Adams will begin visiting every police precinct in the city, he promised.
“I’m going to have the backs of my police officers,” he stated. “But if you wear that uniform and you don’t respect the nobility of public protection, I’m going to remove you from my department in an expeditious fashion.”
“It’s not going to take four years to get rid of an abusive officer like we saw with Pantaleo,” referring to the New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was involved in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.
Adams, a former NYPD officer, added that he hoped to “redefine the ecosystem of public safety” by involving numerous groups into the conversation, and also signaled that he would revive the NYPD’s controversial plainclothes unit, which was disbanded in 2020 after involvement in numerous shootings.
“It is not just the police. It’s crisis management teams, it’s faith-based institutions, youth groups, educators. We want to look at public safety differently and have an intervention plan of things we can do right now, like put in place plain-clothes, anti-gun officers but also a prevention plan, a long-term plan,” Adams said.
“We’re going to zero in on gang crimes through precision policing and coordinating our gang units throughout the city so we can go after those who are committing real crimes in this city due to gun violence. Every time we hear of a shooting, the next sentence you hear, for the most part, is that the shooting is gang-related,” he added. “We need to go after the people we know are likely to commit a crime and let’s talk about mental health assistance, job placement, housing. Let’s be precise in helping people who are on the pathway to criminal behavior and we can turn around this public safety crisis.”
Adams said his administration would continue to support immigrant New Yorkers, in matters of law enforcement and otherwise.
“We’re going to continue to be a sanctuary city. We’re not going to partner with ICE,” he stated, referring to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “We’re not going to allow our agencies to partner with them, to go after our undocumented citizens.”
He voiced support for legislation, currently pending in the City Council, that would allow legal permanent residents to vote in municipal elections.
“You are paying taxes into the city. You walk into the store to buy a loaf of bread, no one is asking you for your green card or your documentation before you pay for it.” he remarked. “You should receive all of the benefits that taxpayers are receiving.”
Adams addressed the host of neighborhood rezonings that were advanced under the de Blasio administration and suggested that the city should attempt rezonings in wealthier neighborhoods.
“We should be upzoning in areas that traditionally, we have not upzoned in – affluent parts of our city, in Manhattan, Soho, south of 42nd street, from 9th Avenue over to Park Avenue, we should be upzoning for affordable housing,” Adams said. Instead of what we’re doing now, we’re going into poor communities, upzoning those areas, and displacing long-term tenants. We need to change that.”
Commenting on New York City Comptroller’s recent report that 84 percent of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) are missing out on contracts from city agencies, Adams said a more proactive approach was needed to ensure those businesses are not left out.
“Scott released his report from last year. The horse is already out of the barn, you know? We have to stop governing our city in the rear-view mirror. We must govern our city in real time,” Adams remarked. “If we would have identified in real time that an agency is not trending in the right direction, we could take corrective action immediately.”
Adams touted the importance of the community and ethnic press in reaching a wide swath of New Yorkers, particularly in immigrant communities.
“I believe in credible messengers. People listen to you,” he said. “You understand the culture; you understand the method of communication. You do it in the appropriate language and you know how to reach people. Not everyone receives information the same way.”
Adams has hosted several roundtables with diverse outlets in recent months and promised to continue in the future.
“Hopefully,” he offered, “[then] you’ll be calling me Mayor.”
“Perfectamente imperfecto”
Eric Adams analiza con los medios comunitarios sus planes para la ciudad
Por Gregg McQueen
Eric Adams no hace suposiciones.
Aunque el candidato demócrata a la alcaldía es muy favorecido para ganar las elecciones del 2 de noviembre contra el contendiente republicano Curtis Sliwa, Adams dijo que sigue trabajando duro para cumplir con sus deberes como presidente de Brooklyn, a pesar del agotador calendario de campaña.
Hablando en una mesa redonda virtual para miembros de medios comunitarios y étnicos el 18 de octubre, Adams detalló un día típico.
“Estoy despierto a las 5 a.m., meditando, haciendo ejercicio, bebiendo mi batido”, dijo. “Sigo todo el día hasta aproximadamente la 1 a.m., los siete días de la semana”.
Y aunque expresó su confianza en su capacidad para llevar cambios importantes al Ayuntamiento, reconoció que podría cometer errores en el camino.
“Soy perfectamente imperfecto”, dijo Adams a los periodistas. “Si tengo la suerte de ser alcalde, hay algunas cosas en las que voy a tener éxito, pero hay algunas cosas en las que voy a fallar y no seré capaz de llegar. Pero no voy a fallar en intentarlo”.
Durante la mesa redonda, Adams discutió sus puntos de vista sobre educación, vigilancia policial, rezonificación y otros temas, mientras insinuaba cómo podría abordar las cosas de manera diferente al alcalde Bill de Blasio, cuyo mandato expira al final del año.
A principios de este mes, de Blasio anunció planes para renovar el programa para estudiantes talentosos y superdotados de las escuelas públicas de la ciudad, eliminando la tan difamada prueba estandarizada y evaluando a todos los estudiantes para una mejor instrucción.
Sin embargo, en última instancia, será el próximo alcalde quien decida si se implementan las propuestas de De Blasio. Adams sugirió que mantendría la prueba actual, pero ampliaría su acceso.
“Me voy a sentar con las partes interesadas (padres, maestros, educadores) y vamos a ampliar el acceso a programas para talentosos y superdotados y asegurarnos de no hacer lo que hemos hecho en el pasado. Ha habido muy pocos asientos disponibles en ciertos códigos postales de la ciudad”, dijo Adams. “Eso es injusto. Hoy tenemos un sistema escolar segregado”.
Actualmente, las familias deben optar por tomar la prueba de talentosos y superdotados del Departamento de Educación. Adams dijo que preferiría hacer la prueba a todos los estudiantes, y que los padres tengan derecho a optar por no participar.
“En lugar de que los padres tengan que navegar por las complejidades de tomar el examen o inscribirse al examen, les haremos la prueba automáticamente a todos nuestros hijos”, afirmó.
Adams enfatizó que también quisiera que la ciudad realice más pruebas de detección de problemas de aprendizaje como la dislexia y el TDAH (el acrónimo de trastorno por déficit de atención con hiperactividad).
“Necesitamos apoyarnos en aquellos estudiantes que han tenido barreras para aprender”, dijo. “Estos niños pueden aprender… simplemente lo hacen de manera diferente. Si no les damos el apoyo que necesitan, nunca tendrán una vida productiva en nuestra ciudad”.
Adams dijo que presionaría a los legisladores de Albany para que extiendan el control del alcalde sobre las escuelas públicas.
“Creo que es imperativo que nombremos al alcalde de la ciudad de Nueva York para determinar el éxito de nuestras escuelas”, dijo. “Espero que me lo den durante los cuatro años completos porque es imperativo para mí avanzar en una agenda muy agresiva en la que vamos a revertir las desigualdades en la educación”.
Con respecto a la seguridad pública, Adams dijo que la ciudad “restablecería” la relación entre la policía y los ciudadanos. A partir del primer día de su administración, Adams comenzará a visitar todos los distritos policiales de la ciudad, prometió.
“Voy a respaldar a mis agentes de policía”, afirmó. “Pero si usted usa ese uniforme y no respeta la nobleza de la protección pública, lo voy a sacar de mi departamento de manera expedita”.
“No va a tomar cuatro años deshacerse de un oficial abusivo como vimos con Pantaleo”, refiriéndose al oficial del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés) Daniel Pantaleo, quien estuvo involucrado en la muerte de Eric Garner en 2014. Adams, un ex oficial del NYPD, agregó que espera “redefinir el ecosistema de seguridad pública” al involucrar a numerosos grupos en la conversación, y también señaló que reviviría la controvertida unidad de ropa de civil del NYPD, que se disolvió en 2020 después de participar en numerosos tiroteos.
“No es solo la policía. Son los equipos de gestión de crisis, las instituciones religiosas, los grupos de jóvenes, los educadores. Queremos ver la seguridad pública de manera diferente y tener un plan de intervención de las cosas que podamos hacer de inmediato, como poner ropa de civil, agentes anti-armas, pero también un plan de prevención, un plan a largo plazo”, dijo Adams.
“Vamos a concentrarnos en los crímenes de pandillas a través de una vigilancia policial de precisión y la coordinación de nuestras unidades de pandillas en toda la ciudad para poder perseguir a quienes están cometiendo crímenes reales en esta ciudad debido a la violencia con armas de fuego. Cada vez que nos enteramos de un tiroteo, la siguiente frase que escuchamos, en su mayoría, es que el tiroteo está relacionado con pandillas”, agregó. “Necesitamos perseguir a las personas que sabemos que probablemente cometan un delito y hablemos de asistencia para la salud mental, colocación laboral, vivienda. Seamos precisos al ayudar a las personas que se encuentran en el camino del comportamiento delictivo y podremos revertir esta crisis de seguridad pública”.
Adams dijo que su administración continuará apoyando a los inmigrantes neoyorquinos, en asuntos de aplicación de la ley y otros.
“Vamos a seguir siendo una ciudad santuario. No vamos a asociarnos con ICE”, afirmó, refiriéndose a la agencia federal de Inmigración y Control de Aduanas. “No vamos a permitir que nuestras agencias se asocien con ellos para perseguir a nuestros ciudadanos indocumentados”.
Expresó su apoyo a la legislación, actualmente pendiente en el Ayuntamiento, que permitiría a los residentes permanentes legales votar en las elecciones municipales.
“Están pagando impuestos a la ciudad. Entran a la tienda para comprar una barra de pan, nadie les pide su tarjeta de residencia o su documentación antes de pagar”, comentó. “Deberían recibir todos los beneficios que reciben los contribuyentes”.
Adams enfatizó la gran cantidad de rezonificaciones de vecindarios que se adelantaron bajo la administración de Blasio y sugirió que la ciudad debería intentar rezonificaciones en vecindarios más ricos.
“Deberíamos rezonificar en áreas en las que tradicionalmente no lo hemos hecho: zonas ricas de nuestra ciudad, en Manhattan, Soho, al sur de la calle 42, desde la 9ª Avenida hasta Park Avenue, deberíamos rezonificar para viviendas asequibles”, Adams dijo. En lugar de lo que estamos haciendo ahora: vamos a las comunidades pobres, rezonificamos esas áreas y desplazamos a los inquilinos de mucho tiempo. Necesitamos cambiar eso”.
Al comentar sobre el reciente informe del contralor de la ciudad de Nueva York de que el 84 por ciento de las empresas comerciales propiedad de mujeres y minorías (M/WBE) están perdiendo contratos con las agencias de la ciudad, Adams dijo que se necesita un enfoque más proactivo para garantizar que esas empresas no se queden fuera.
“Scott publicó su informe del año pasado. El caballo ya salió del establo, ¿saben? Tenemos que dejar de gobernar nuestra ciudad en el espejo retrovisor. Debemos gobernar nuestra ciudad en tiempo real”, comentó Adams. “Si hubiéramos identificado en tiempo real que una agencia no estaba en la dirección correcta, podríamos haber tomado medidas correctivas de inmediato”.
Adams promocionó la importancia de la prensa comunitaria y étnica para llegar a una amplia franja de neoyorquinos, particularmente en las comunidades de inmigrantes.
“Creo en mensajeros creíbles. La gente les escucha”, dijo. “Entienden la cultura, entienden el método de comunicación. Lo hacen en el idioma apropiado y saben cómo llegar a las personas. No todo el mundo recibe la información de la misma forma”.
Adams ha organizado varias mesas redondas con diversos medios en los últimos meses y prometió continuar en el futuro.
“Con suerte”, ofreció, “[entonces] me llamarán alcalde”.