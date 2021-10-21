“Perfectly imperfect”

Eric Adams discusses plans for city with ethnic media

By Gregg McQueen

Eric Adams is not making assumptions.

Though the Democratic nominee for mayor is heavily favored to win the November 2 election against Republican contenderCurtis Sliwa, Adams said he was still hard at work fulfilling his duties as Brooklyn’s president – despite the grueling campaign schedule.

Speaking at a virtual roundtable for members of community and ethnic media on October 18, Adams detailed a typical day.

“I’m still up at 5 a.m., meditating, exercising, drinking my smoothie,” he said. “Going all day until about 1 a.m., seven days a week.”

And while he expressed confidence in his ability to bring important changes to City Hall, he acknowledged that he might make mistakes along the way.

“I am perfectly imperfect,” Adams told reporters. “If I’m lucky enough to be the mayor, there are some things I’m going to be successful at, but there’s some things I’m going to fail at and not be able to reach. But I’m not going to fail at trying.”

During the roundtable, Adams discussed his views on education, policing, rezoning and other topics, while hinting on how he might approach things differently than Mayor Bill de Blasio, whose term expires at the end of the year.

Earlier this month, de Blasio announced plans to revamp the gifted and talented program for the city’s public schools by scrapping the much-maligned standardized test and screening all students for enhanced instruction.

However, it will ultimately be up to the next mayor to decide whether to implement de Blasio’s proposals. Adams suggested he would keep the current test but expand access to it.

“I’m going to sit down with stakeholders – parents, teachers, educators – and we’re going to expand access to gifted and talented programs and make sure we don’t do what we’ve done in the past. Far too few seats have been available in certain zip codes in the city,” Adams said. “That is unfair. We currently have a segregated school system.”

Currently, families need to opt in to take the Department of Education’s gifted and talented test. Adams said he’d prefer to give the test to all students, with parents getting the right to opt out.

“Instead of parents having to navigate the complexities of taking the test or signing up for the test, we’re going to automatically give it to all our children,” he stated.

Adams stressed that he also wanted the city to perform more screening for learning challenges such as dyslexia and ADHD (the acronym for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder).

“We need to be leaning into those students who have had barriers to learning,” he said. “These children can learn…they just learn differently. If we don’t give them the support they need, they will never have a production life in our city.”

Adams said he would push Albany lawmakers to extend mayor control of public schools.

“I think it’s imperative that we appoint the mayor of the city of New York to determine the success of our schools,” he said. “I hope they give it to me for the entire four years because it’s imperative for me to move forward a very aggressive agenda where we’re going to turn around the inequalities in education.”

Regarding public safety, Adams said the city would “hit reset” on the relationship between cops and citizens. Beginning on day one of his administration, Adams will begin visiting every police precinct in the city, he promised.

“I’m going to have the backs of my police officers,” he stated. “But if you wear that uniform and you don’t respect the nobility of public protection, I’m going to remove you from my department in an expeditious fashion.”

“It’s not going to take four years to get rid of an abusive officer like we saw with Pantaleo,” referring to the New York Police Department (NYPD) officer Daniel Pantaleo, who was involved in the 2014 death of Eric Garner.

Adams, a former NYPD officer, added that he hoped to “redefine the ecosystem of public safety” by involving numerous groups into the conversation, and also signaled that he would revive the NYPD’s controversial plainclothes unit, which was disbanded in 2020 after involvement in numerous shootings.

“It is not just the police. It’s crisis management teams, it’s faith-based institutions, youth groups, educators. We want to look at public safety differently and have an intervention plan of things we can do right now, like put in place plain-clothes, anti-gun officers but also a prevention plan, a long-term plan,” Adams said.

“We’re going to zero in on gang crimes through precision policing and coordinating our gang units throughout the city so we can go after those who are committing real crimes in this city due to gun violence. Every time we hear of a shooting, the next sentence you hear, for the most part, is that the shooting is gang-related,” he added. “We need to go after the people we know are likely to commit a crime and let’s talk about mental health assistance, job placement, housing. Let’s be precise in helping people who are on the pathway to criminal behavior and we can turn around this public safety crisis.”

Adams said his administration would continue to support immigrant New Yorkers, in matters of law enforcement and otherwise.

“We’re going to continue to be a sanctuary city. We’re not going to partner with ICE,” he stated, referring to the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency. “We’re not going to allow our agencies to partner with them, to go after our undocumented citizens.”

He voiced support for legislation, currently pending in the City Council, that would allow legal permanent residents to vote in municipal elections.

“You are paying taxes into the city. You walk into the store to buy a loaf of bread, no one is asking you for your green card or your documentation before you pay for it.” he remarked. “You should receive all of the benefits that taxpayers are receiving.”

Adams addressed the host of neighborhood rezonings that were advanced under the de Blasio administration and suggested that the city should attempt rezonings in wealthier neighborhoods.

“We should be upzoning in areas that traditionally, we have not upzoned in – affluent parts of our city, in Manhattan, Soho, south of 42nd street, from 9th Avenue over to Park Avenue, we should be upzoning for affordable housing,” Adams said. Instead of what we’re doing now, we’re going into poor communities, upzoning those areas, and displacing long-term tenants. We need to change that.”

Commenting on New York City Comptroller’s recent report that 84 percent of Minority and Women-Owned Business Enterprises (M/WBEs) are missing out on contracts from city agencies, Adams said a more proactive approach was needed to ensure those businesses are not left out.

“Scott released his report from last year. The horse is already out of the barn, you know? We have to stop governing our city in the rear-view mirror. We must govern our city in real time,” Adams remarked. “If we would have identified in real time that an agency is not trending in the right direction, we could take corrective action immediately.”

Adams touted the importance of the community and ethnic press in reaching a wide swath of New Yorkers, particularly in immigrant communities.

“I believe in credible messengers. People listen to you,” he said. “You understand the culture; you understand the method of communication. You do it in the appropriate language and you know how to reach people. Not everyone receives information the same way.”

Adams has hosted several roundtables with diverse outlets in recent months and promised to continue in the future.

“Hopefully,” he offered, “[then] you’ll be calling me Mayor.”