“People could die”

State cuts to nursing home funding slammed

By Gregg McQueen

The looming reduction of state funding for nursing homes is personal for State Senator Robert Jackson.

Jackson joined other elected officials and stakeholders at Isabella Geriatric Center on November 1 to speak out against the New York State Department of Health’s $250 million cut over 12 months to nursing homes across the state.

“My dad was here when he was ill,” said Jackson of the center, which has been at its Washington Heights location since 1889. “We all know people who come here to Isabella.”

Slated to go into effect on November 6, the cuts would affect about 600 nursing homes throughout the state.

“We should not be here talking about this,” said Jackson, who called the budget cuts “a sham.”

Nursing home managers said the reduced funding would lead to staff reductions and jeopardize patient care.

Isabella administrator Loyola Princival-Barnett said the center stands to lose about $5 million in funding annually, and receives 78 percent of its funding from Medicaid.

Isabella runs a 705-bed nursing home as well as senior housing, rehabilitation services, home care, and other community programs. The nonprofit serves about 1,500 residents and patients in 2018, Princival-Barnett said, and currently employs nearly 1,000 staff members, including doctors, nurses, social workers, food service employees, nutritionists, therapists, maintenance workers, and security personnel.

“Some of these people would be in jeopardy,” Princival-Barnett said.

“During 2017 and 2018, Isabella suffered combined losses of 24 million dollars,” she added. “We’ve been fighting to reverse these losses and break even. As a not-for-profit, we simply cannot absorb the magnitude of these cuts.”

State Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa, who completed school internships at the center as a student, remarked that Isabella has “been a hub, has been a pillar” in the community. “We knew that good things were happening here even when the community around it [was suffering],” she said.

“These cuts will significantly reduce the services we provide to the community,” said Harold Ivey, an 1199SEIU worker at Isabella.

Louwana Lindsey, a registered nurse said the cuts could “force massive layoffs” and “compromise patient care.”

“We are already working across New York State with shortcomings in staff. There are nursing shortages everywhere, and this is going to devastate us further,” she said. “If these cuts proceed, what will happen to our workers? How will we provide for our families?”

“We need the staff. We depend on them to live,” said Isabella resident Rafaela Goicoechae. “If we don’t have them, what will we do?”

The funding cuts were implemented due to changes in Medicaid reimbursement rates ordered by the Cuomo administration this year to be part of the state budget.

Uptown elected officials complained about the process behind the cuts, as De La Rosa said the decision is something “that does not reflect the spirit of the budget.”

Officials pointed out that a coalition of nursing home organizations has filed a lawsuit against the state’s Department of Health (DOH) to prevent the cuts.

In a statement, the DOH said the change to the Medicaid reimbursement rate was implemented to ensure that nursing homes are paid accurately and fairly based on the care needs of approximately 80,000 patients served in those facilities, which costs the state about $6 billion.

“The Department does not expect this change to result in any disruption to nursing home residents and the care they receive, and is reviewing the court case,” the DOH stated.

James Davis, Chief Executive Officer of Amsterdam Nursing Home, said the state cuts would cripple an already-struggling industry. He said his facility has been losing 14 million annually.

“If this continues, there will not be any nonprofits left,” he said. “We can no longer make up these deficits. It’s becoming unsustainable.”

Jackson stressed that the cuts could have dire consequences for nursing home residents.

“Quite frankly, people could die,” he stated. “Relatives, families, mothers, fathers — people could die. And we don’t want that to happen to anybody.”