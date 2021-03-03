- English
- Español
Peanuts for Parents
Allergy 101 Tips
There are no ifs, ands, or nuts about it: The number of peanut allergy cases is rising.
In fact, current estimates show that nearly 2.5% of U.S. children may be allergic to peanuts. As a parent, it pays to be prepared—here’s what you should know, and how a new treatment can help.
Learn about prevention
Have you heard about using peanuts to prevent peanut allergies? It may sound nutty, but for high-risk infants, experts now recommend introducing peanut-containing foods as early as 4 to 6 months. In this case, high-risk refers to infants with eczema and/or egg allergies.
Ask your child’s healthcare provider when and where it’s best to start adding peanuts. Some children may need to try peanuts for the first time in a doctor’s office.
Spot the Signs
This little nut can cause big trouble for those who are allergic. A reaction to peanuts typically shows up within minutes and may include:
- Swelling (tongue and/or lips)
- Hives
- Coughing
- Shortness of breath
- Stomach cramps
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
Also, be on the lookout for anaphylaxis—an allergic reaction with symptoms such as:
- Trouble breathing
- Throat swelling
- Blue lips
- Pale skin
- Fainting
- Dizziness
Always call 911 immediately if your child shows signs of anaphylaxis. And contact a pediatrician or allergist if you think your child might have a food allergy. Skin and blood tests are available to help identify possible triggers.
What now?
If you do get the news that your son or daughter has a peanut allergy, remember that treatments are available. For mild symptoms (sneezing, itching, hives, or rash), a healthcare provider will provide antihistamines and steroid medicines. If your child has a severe allergy, the provider might prescribe an epinephrine pen.
New drug, new perks
Even when being extremely careful about avoiding peanuts, accidents do happen. That’s where Palforzia comes in. This new drug, recently approved by the FDA, is a powder made from peanuts. And when taken daily, it lowers the risk of having an accident cause an allergic reaction.
To be clear, Palforzia isn’t a cure—and children who take it still need to stay away from peanuts—but it can provide some much-needed peace of mind. If you’re interested in learning more, contact your child’s healthcare provider. He or she can figure out the best treatment for your little one, monitor dosage, and adjust as needed.
Source: MetroPlus
Maní para padres
Recomendaciones básicas para alergias
No hay dudas al respecto: el número de casos de alergia al maní está aumentando.
De hecho, las estimaciones actuales muestran que casi el 2,5% de los niños estadounidenses pueden ser alérgicos al maní. Como padre, vale la pena estar preparado. Esto es lo que debe saber y cómo puede ayudar un nuevo tratamiento.
Aprenda sobre prevención
¿Ha oído hablar del uso de maní para prevenir las alergias al maní? Puede parecer una locura, pero para los bebés de alto riesgo, los expertos ahora recomiendan introducir alimentos que contengan maní a los 4 o 6 meses. En este caso, alto riesgo se refiere a bebés con eczema y/o alergias al huevo.
Pregúntele al proveedor de atención médica de su hijo cuándo y dónde es mejor comenzar a agregar maní. Es posible que algunos niños necesiten probar los cacahuetes por primera vez en el consultorio del médico.
Identifique las señales
Esta pequeña nuez puede causar grandes problemas a las personas alérgicas. Una reacción a los cacahuetes suele aparecer en minutos y puede incluir:
- Inflamación (lengua y/o labios)
- Urticaria
- Tos
- Dificultad para respirar
- Cólicos
- Vómito
- Diarrea
También, esté atento a la anafilaxia, una reacción alérgica con síntomas como:
- Dificultad para respirar
- Inflamación de garganta
- Labios azules
- Piel pálida
- Desmayos
- Mareos
Siempre llame de inmediato al 911 si su hijo muestra signos de anafilaxia. Y comuníquese con un pediatra o un alergólogo si cree que su hijo podría tener una alergia alimentaria. Hay análisis de piel y sangre disponibles para ayudar a identificar posibles detonantes.
¿Ahora qué?
Si recibe la noticia de que su hijo o hija tiene alergia al maní, recuerde que hay tratamientos disponibles. Para los síntomas leves (estornudos, picazón, urticaria o sarpullido), un proveedor de atención médica le proporcionará antihistamínicos y esteroides. Si su hijo tiene una alergia grave, el proveedor puede recetarle una pluma de epinefrina.
Nuevos medicamentos, nuevas ventajas
Incluso cuando se tiene mucho cuidado de evitar los cacahuetes, los accidentes ocurren. Ahí es donde entra en juego Palforzia. Este nuevo medicamento, recientemente aprobado por la FDA, es un polvo hecho de maní. Y cuando se toma a diario, reduce el riesgo de que un accidente provoque una reacción alérgica.
Para ser claros, Palforzia no es una cura, y los niños que lo toman aún deben mantenerse alejados del maní, pero puede brindar la tranquilidad que tanto necesitan. Si está interesado en obtener más información, comuníquese con el proveedor de atención médica de su hijo. Él o ella pueden determinar cuál es el mejor tratamiento para su pequeño, controlar la dosis y ajustar según sea necesario.
Fuente: MetroPlus