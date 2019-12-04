- English
Patria Prints
Art fair spotlights Dominican artists
By Gregg McQueen
He’s responsible for fine art at Fordham – and now he’s putting prints up for sale.
Moses Ros, whose large-scale work Patriasana is installed at the Fordham Road station, is teaming up to bring even more fine art to the masses.
“We want to show people that Dominican artists are engaged and producing great works,” said the sculptor, painter, and printmaker who claims “urban pop culture, graphic abstract symbolism and living memories” as sources of creative inspiration.
The upcoming 4th Latinx Art Fair will showcase fine art prints for sale by a host of Dominican artists.
The event is a collaboration between Moses Ros Studios, Coronado Printstudio, and Dominican York Proyecto GRAFICA (DYPG).
The exhibit will be held on December 6 and 7 at the SMV Gallery, an art space at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin near Times Square in Manhattan.
“The goal is to give exposure to artists and to give them the ability to sell their work,” Ros said. “In this city, it is definitely a challenge to find space to display and sell art. There’s a lack of gallery space available for up-and-coming artists.”
The use of prints for the art fair makes it more likely that visitors can make a purchase, said Ros.
“These are prints, not paintings. They’re more accessible to the public, price-wise,” he said.
Many of the pieces on display at the fair were produced by DYPG, a collective of 12 artists who create contemporary prints designed to heighten public awareness of Dominican culture.
Founded in 2010, the group offers printmaking demonstrations, lectures, and hands-on workshops that allow community members to create their own art prints.
“We’ve been able to create opportunities for ourselves through the collective that we might not have achieved as individuals,” Ros said. “We also engage the community and support young artists.”
Ros, a Bronx-based artist, is best known for his public art installations, including the stained-glass windows for the MTA at the Fordham Road station on the 4 subway line.
Though he’s skilled at different mediums, Ros has a soft spot for printmaking. “There’s a certain amount of magic when you run the plate through the press and then you take off the paper to see the image,” he remarked. “It’s exciting to see the finished product.”
The 4th Latinx Art Fair will be held on December 6 and 7 at SMV Gallery, located at 145 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036. Exhibit hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. For more information, please visit mosesros.com.
Impresiones Patria
Feria de arte destaca a artistas dominicanos
Por Gregg McQueen
Es responsable de las bellas artes en Fordham, y ahora está poniendo a la venta las impresiones.
Moses Ros, cuya obra a gran escala Patriasana está instalada en la estación Fordham Road, está haciendo equipo para llevar aún más obras de arte a las masas.
“Queremos mostrarle a la gente que los artistas dominicanos están comprometidos y producen grandes obras”, dijo el escultor, pintor y grabador que afirma que “la cultura pop urbana, el simbolismo abstracto gráfico y los recuerdos vivos” son fuentes de inspiración creativa.
La próxima 4ª Feria de Arte Latinx exhibirá impresiones artísticas a la venta por una gran cantidad de artistas dominicanos. El evento es una colaboración entre Moses Ros Studios, Coronado Printstudio y Dominican York Proyecto GRAFICA (DYPG). La exhibición se llevará a cabo los días 6 y 7 de diciembre en la Galería SMV, un espacio de arte en la Iglesia de Santa María la Virgen cerca de Times Square en Manhattan. “El objetivo es exponer a los artistas y darles la posibilidad de vender su trabajo”, dijo Ros. “En esta ciudad, definitivamente es un desafío encontrar espacio para exhibir y vender arte. Hay falta de espacio en las galerías para los artistas emergentes. El uso de impresiones para la feria de arte hace que sea más probable que los visitantes puedan hacer una compra”, dijo Ros.
“Estas son impresiones, no pinturas. Son más accesibles al público en cuanto a precios”, dijo.
Muchas de las piezas expuestas en la feria fueron producidas por DYPG, un colectivo de 12 artistas que crean grabados contemporáneos diseñados para aumentar la conciencia pública de la cultura dominicana.
Fundado en 2010, el grupo ofrece demostraciones de grabado, conferencias y talleres prácticos que permiten a los miembros de la comunidad crear sus propias impresiones artísticas.
“Hemos podido crear oportunidades para nosotros mismos a través del colectivo que no necesariamente habríamos logrado como individuos”, dijo Ros. “También involucramos a la comunidad y apoyamos a los artistas jóvenes”.
Ros, un artista del Bronx, es mejor conocido por sus instalaciones de arte público, incluidas las vidrieras para la MTA en la estación Fordham Road en la línea 4 del metro.
Aunque es experto en diferentes medios, Ros tiene debilidad por el grabado. “Hay una cierta cantidad de magia cuando pasas el plato por la prensa y luego quitas el papel para ver la imagen”, comentó. “Es emocionante ver el producto terminado”.
La 4ª Feria de Arte Latinx se llevará a cabo los días 6 y 7 de diciembre en SMV Gallery, ubicada en el No. 145 de la calle 46 oeste, Nueva York, NY 10036. El horario de exhibición es de 6 a 9 p.m. el 6 de diciembre, y de 3 a 6 p.m. el 7 de diciembre. Para obtener más información, por favor visite mosesros.com.