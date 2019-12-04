Patria Prints

Art fair spotlights Dominican artists

By Gregg McQueen

He’s responsible for fine art at Fordham – and now he’s putting prints up for sale.

Moses Ros, whose large-scale work Patriasana is installed at the Fordham Road station, is teaming up to bring even more fine art to the masses.

“We want to show people that Dominican artists are engaged and producing great works,” said the sculptor, painter, and printmaker who claims “urban pop culture, graphic abstract symbolism and living memories” as sources of creative inspiration.

The upcoming 4th Latinx Art Fair will showcase fine art prints for sale by a host of Dominican artists.

The event is a collaboration between Moses Ros Studios, Coronado Printstudio, and Dominican York Proyecto GRAFICA (DYPG).

The exhibit will be held on December 6 and 7 at the SMV Gallery, an art space at the Church of St. Mary the Virgin near Times Square in Manhattan.

“The goal is to give exposure to artists and to give them the ability to sell their work,” Ros said. “In this city, it is definitely a challenge to find space to display and sell art. There’s a lack of gallery space available for up-and-coming artists.”

The use of prints for the art fair makes it more likely that visitors can make a purchase, said Ros.

“These are prints, not paintings. They’re more accessible to the public, price-wise,” he said.

Many of the pieces on display at the fair were produced by DYPG, a collective of 12 artists who create contemporary prints designed to heighten public awareness of Dominican culture.

Founded in 2010, the group offers printmaking demonstrations, lectures, and hands-on workshops that allow community members to create their own art prints.

“We’ve been able to create opportunities for ourselves through the collective that we might not have achieved as individuals,” Ros said. “We also engage the community and support young artists.”

Ros, a Bronx-based artist, is best known for his public art installations, including the stained-glass windows for the MTA at the Fordham Road station on the 4 subway line.

Though he’s skilled at different mediums, Ros has a soft spot for printmaking. “There’s a certain amount of magic when you run the plate through the press and then you take off the paper to see the image,” he remarked. “It’s exciting to see the finished product.”

The 4th Latinx Art Fair will be held on December 6 and 7 at SMV Gallery, located at 145 West 46th Street, New York, NY 10036. Exhibit hours are 6 to 9 p.m. on Dec. 6 and 3 to 6 p.m. on Dec. 7. For more information, please visit mosesros.com.