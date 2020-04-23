Passion in the Paint

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Washington Heights has a new way to say thank you to the ever-so necessary first responders.

A new mural at 2244 Amsterdam Avenue popped up almost overnight. Created by local artist DISTER Rondon, the bright multi-colored artwork is a tribute to people who keep New Yorkers safe, and lately, the whole city from careening out of control.

Three people are depicted from the waist up. At one end, a female Emergency Medical Technician, is ready for anything with her sleeves rolled up. On the other end, a fireman stands by. In the center, a nurse in scrubs slaps on surgical gloves. Emblazoned behind them is a big “Thank You.” All masked, they gaze back confidently at the viewer, as if to say, “We got you, New York. And we’re going to kick some ass.”

DISTER Rondon is the artist’s chosen pseudonym, and while he shines a spotlight on others, he steers clear of being photographed.

DISTER’s work has graced the walls of Washington Heights for years, with loving tributes to people, musicians, and especially children, all soaked in vibrant colors and imbued with hip hop energy. His style is instantly recognizable and bears his trademark, I Love My Hood.

DISTER, a prolific visual artist, is also a director, choreographer and dancer.

He works exclusively in spray paint. “That’s the medium that I grew up using as an artist,” he said. “And also for cultural reasons. When people see detail done by a spray can it’s accredited to specifically and only to the hip hop community and the culture. Hip Hop didn’t invent anything but it reinvented everything.”

When people think of hip hop, they think of turntables, dancers spinning on heads and graffiti art. “But all of these elements have been here before hip hop,” he said. “We took it and we changed it. That’s because when you have a marginalized group, being oppressed for so long, you have no resources to take up your time or to entertain yourself. So you have to make do with what you have around you.”

DISTER also teaches art and art theory to New York City school kids. He tells them about colors and hip hop’s rise to cultural dominance in a city that was used to dictating who is an artist and what is art. Hip hop spun that on its head, too. “Hip hop is really about social dynamics. It isn’t about the guy with the hat to the back or the cool poses. It’s really about history.”

The newest mural was created on the facade of a local Dominican restaurant, La Esquina de Nagua, and is right next to the New York City Fire Department’s EMS Base 13.

Two paramedics paused recently in front of the mural and said they’d seen Rondon painting it. They were too busy to stop and chat, but they both appreciated it. “It’s kind of humbling,” one EMT said as he got in his truck and drove off.

Another mural is in the works. DISTER wants to pay tribute to other necessary workers—people who work in grocery stores, deliver food and run public transit. “They’re risking their lives,” he said, adding that many of these workers are undocumented. “They have to go to work because it’s their only means of survival.”

For more, please visit disternyc.com.