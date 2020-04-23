- English
- Español
Passion in the Paint
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Washington Heights has a new way to say thank you to the ever-so necessary first responders.
A new mural at 2244 Amsterdam Avenue popped up almost overnight. Created by local artist DISTER Rondon, the bright multi-colored artwork is a tribute to people who keep New Yorkers safe, and lately, the whole city from careening out of control.
Three people are depicted from the waist up. At one end, a female Emergency Medical Technician, is ready for anything with her sleeves rolled up. On the other end, a fireman stands by. In the center, a nurse in scrubs slaps on surgical gloves. Emblazoned behind them is a big “Thank You.” All masked, they gaze back confidently at the viewer, as if to say, “We got you, New York. And we’re going to kick some ass.”
DISTER Rondon is the artist’s chosen pseudonym, and while he shines a spotlight on others, he steers clear of being photographed.
DISTER’s work has graced the walls of Washington Heights for years, with loving tributes to people, musicians, and especially children, all soaked in vibrant colors and imbued with hip hop energy. His style is instantly recognizable and bears his trademark, I Love My Hood.
DISTER, a prolific visual artist, is also a director, choreographer and dancer.
He works exclusively in spray paint. “That’s the medium that I grew up using as an artist,” he said. “And also for cultural reasons. When people see detail done by a spray can it’s accredited to specifically and only to the hip hop community and the culture. Hip Hop didn’t invent anything but it reinvented everything.”
When people think of hip hop, they think of turntables, dancers spinning on heads and graffiti art. “But all of these elements have been here before hip hop,” he said. “We took it and we changed it. That’s because when you have a marginalized group, being oppressed for so long, you have no resources to take up your time or to entertain yourself. So you have to make do with what you have around you.”
DISTER also teaches art and art theory to New York City school kids. He tells them about colors and hip hop’s rise to cultural dominance in a city that was used to dictating who is an artist and what is art. Hip hop spun that on its head, too. “Hip hop is really about social dynamics. It isn’t about the guy with the hat to the back or the cool poses. It’s really about history.”
The newest mural was created on the facade of a local Dominican restaurant, La Esquina de Nagua, and is right next to the New York City Fire Department’s EMS Base 13.
Two paramedics paused recently in front of the mural and said they’d seen Rondon painting it. They were too busy to stop and chat, but they both appreciated it. “It’s kind of humbling,” one EMT said as he got in his truck and drove off.
Another mural is in the works. DISTER wants to pay tribute to other necessary workers—people who work in grocery stores, deliver food and run public transit. “They’re risking their lives,” he said, adding that many of these workers are undocumented. “They have to go to work because it’s their only means of survival.”
For more, please visit disternyc.com.
Pasión en la pintura
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Washington Heights tiene una nueva forma de agradecer a los tan necesarios socorristas.
Un nuevo mural en el No. 2244 de la avenida Ámsterdam apareció casi de la noche a la mañana. Creada por el artista local DISTER Rondon, la brillante obra de arte multicolor es un homenaje a las personas que mantienen a los neoyorquinos a salvo, y últimamente, toda la ciudad de desmoronarse sin control.
Son representadas tres personas de la cintura para arriba. En un extremo, una técnica de emergencias médicas está lista para cualquier cosa con las mangas enrolladas. En el otro extremo, un bombero espera. En el centro, una enfermera con ropa desechable se coloca guantes quirúrgicos. Engalanado detrás de ellos hay un gran “Gracias”. Todos con mascarilla, miran con confianza al espectador, como diciendo: “Te tenemos, Nueva York. Y vamos a patear algunos traseros”.
DISTER Rondon es el seudónimo elegido por el artista, y si bien destaca a los demás, evita ser fotografiado.
La obra de DISTER ha adornado las paredes de Washington Heights durante años, con tributos amorosos a personas, músicos y especialmente a niños, todos empapados en colores vibrantes e infundidos de energía hip hop. Su estilo es instantáneamente reconocible y lleva su marca registrada, I Love My Hood.
DISTER, un prolífico artista visual, también es director, coreógrafo y bailarín.
Trabaja exclusivamente con pintura en aerosol. “Ese es el medio que crecí usando como artista”, dijo. “Y también por razones culturales. Cuando la gente ve detalles hechos por un aerosol, está acreditado específica y únicamente a la comunidad y la cultura del hip hop. El Hip Hop no inventó nada, pero reinventó todo”.
Cuando las personas piensan en el hip hop, vienen a su cabeza tocadiscos, bailarines girando sobre la cabeza y grafiti. “Pero todos estos elementos han estado aquí antes del hip hop”, dijo. “Los tomamos y los cambiamos. Eso es porque cuando tienes un grupo marginado, siendo oprimido por tanto tiempo, no tienes recursos para tomarte tu tiempo o entretenerte. Así que tienes que conformarte con lo que tienes a tu alrededor”.
DISTER también enseña arte y teoría del arte a niños de escuelas de la ciudad de Nueva York. Les cuenta sobre los colores y el ascenso del hip hop al dominio cultural en una ciudad que solía dictar quién es un artista y qué es el arte. El hip hop también lo hizo girar sobre su cabeza. “El hip hop se trata realmente de dinámicas sociales. No se trata del tipo con el sombrero en la espalda o las poses geniales. Realmente se trata de historia”.
El mural más nuevo fue creado en la fachada de un restaurante dominicano local, La Esquina de Nagua, y está justo al lado de la Base 13 del Servicio de Emergencias Médicas del Departamento de Bomberos de la ciudad de Nueva York.
Dos paramédicos se detuvieron recientemente frente al mural y dijeron que habían visto a Rondon pintarlo. Estaban demasiado ocupados para detenerse y conversar, pero ambos lo agradecieron. “Es un poco aleccionador”, dijo un técnico de emergencias médicas cuando subió a su camioneta y se fue.
Otro mural está en proceso. DISTER quiere rendir homenaje a otros trabajadores necesarios: personas que trabajan en supermercados, que entregan alimentos y que manejan el transporte público. “Están arriesgando sus vidas”, dijo, y agregó que muchos de estos trabajadores son indocumentados. “Tienen que ir a trabajar porque es su único medio de supervivencia”.
Para más, favor visite disternyc.com.