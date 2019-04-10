Party on Post

Fidelis opens expanded Inwood office

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos by Cristóbal Vivar

Three times the charm.

While a DJ played lively music, and bands of bright blue and white balloons swayed, Fidelis Care celebrated a grand re-opening of its newly expanded Inwood office – three times the size of its former site.

It was a festive affair on Post Avenue, with food, cake and a performance by the Dominican folkloric dance group Los Andulleros de Santiago USA, whose members performed in costume.

David Thomas, President and CEO of Fidelis Care, said the insurance company’s office has been at 100 Post Avenue for the past 18 years.

“This expansion was needed to accommodate growth and meet the evolving needs of the Inwood community,” he said during the event on April 4th. “By being community-focused, we help our members where they work and live and we develop local partnerships and relationships that support our shared goals.”

Fidelis counts over 71,000 residents as members within New York County, and more than 1.7 million members statewide.

Carmen Mercedes is one such member who signed up on Post Avenue – 18 years ago.

“Since enrolling with Fidelis, I can truly say that my health, and the health of my children, have always come first,” she said. “To this day, I visit the same representative who enrolled me in 2001. She speaks my language and treats me like family.”

Many community partners joined in the celebration, including officers from the 34th Precinct of the New York Police Department (NYPD).

Haydee Pabey, the 34th’s Community Affairs Officer, told The Manhattan Times that for the past decade the insurance provider has participated in many NYPD community events, including annual National Night Out Against Crime events.

“They sponsor the games for the kids, they have free giveaways. The police officers are there and they work with Fidelis Care to just enjoy the day and the moment to create positive experiences with the children. That’s one of the ways that they help,” she said.

Among others in attendance were Manhattan Deputy Borough President Aldrin Bonilla and Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR) Executive Director Ángela Fernández.

Senator Robert Jackson also stopped by to say hello. He said the site expansion shows that Fidelis is serving the community. “The most important thing is that the people of our district have comprehensive health care that’s affordable,” he said. “In Albany, we just passed budget which called for a $550 million restoration of health services—meaning Medicare and things like that—and that was a fight, believe me. But that was so important.”

Kristina Alejandro, Deputy Director of Scheduling for the office of Congressman Adriano Espaillat, noted that he too had been very vocal about protecting the Affordable Care Act. “He will continue to make sure that people not only have the quality of care that they need, but the affordability of the care that they need.”

George Rodríguez, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, said Fidelis offers a variety of plans – from very affordable options to the platinum plans, as well as specialized coverage for seniors and children.

Since the group’s agents are multi-lingual, he said they also offer help in filling out forms, explaining notices and other paperwork.

He added that having a brick-and-mortar presence enhances the trust factor in dealing with something as important as insurance. “They can come in and trust one of our representatives to educate them about all of the options—aside from health care—that we are providing,” he said.

Quality care was also on the mind of Dr. María Molina of First Step Pediatrics. “For our population filling out these forms, doing the application or re-application for medical insurance, [it all] can be very complicated,” she said.

Molina said health coverage means people can stay healthy, get medications and refills on time. “There is not going to be an emergency room visit because they have a provider keeping them healthy throughout the year,” she said.

Araceli Farciert, Community Coordinator of Literacy Inc. (LINC), said Fidelis made a great partner in its efforts with children. The non-profit literacy organization works in area schools and holds outdoor events to promote reading.

“They are always willing to come out and support families,” she said. “We’ve come out here with a table and held events here—we close off the street, hold different events and face painting. We give out free books to the community.”

Others in attendance urged even more growth.

Jackie Rowe-Adams, co-founder of the anti-gun violence group Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E, remarked, “I’m glad they expanded. I told them I hope they come to Harlem. They are the real deal. Ain’t no fake with them. They care about the work they do and the people they are serving.”

Rodríguez noted that the expansion had been in the works for about six years. The space next door to their office had been separated by a load-bearing wall. “We couldn’t do anything because of structural issues,” he explained. “We had to get engineers and city permits. It took a long time to fix.”

Now the newly expanded and renovated space, which measures more than 1,600 square feet, is equipped with a ramp for wheelchair accessibility and a multimedia conference room.

The team did not want people to have to walk in one door and then walk back outside to enter the new space.

“This is a community center,” said Rodríguez. “If a consumer comes in here with a question [we can’t answer], we will guide them to other community-based organizations. We provide that level of service.”

The Inwood Community Office at 100 Post Avenue is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, but residents can call ahead for assistance at 212.942.3111.