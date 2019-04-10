- English
Fidelis opens expanded Inwood office
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos by Cristóbal Vivar
Three times the charm.
While a DJ played lively music, and bands of bright blue and white balloons swayed, Fidelis Care celebrated a grand re-opening of its newly expanded Inwood office – three times the size of its former site.
It was a festive affair on Post Avenue, with food, cake and a performance by the Dominican folkloric dance group Los Andulleros de Santiago USA, whose members performed in costume.
David Thomas, President and CEO of Fidelis Care, said the insurance company’s office has been at 100 Post Avenue for the past 18 years.
“This expansion was needed to accommodate growth and meet the evolving needs of the Inwood community,” he said during the event on April 4th. “By being community-focused, we help our members where they work and live and we develop local partnerships and relationships that support our shared goals.”
Fidelis counts over 71,000 residents as members within New York County, and more than 1.7 million members statewide.
Carmen Mercedes is one such member who signed up on Post Avenue – 18 years ago.
“Since enrolling with Fidelis, I can truly say that my health, and the health of my children, have always come first,” she said. “To this day, I visit the same representative who enrolled me in 2001. She speaks my language and treats me like family.”
Many community partners joined in the celebration, including officers from the 34th Precinct of the New York Police Department (NYPD).
Haydee Pabey, the 34th’s Community Affairs Officer, told The Manhattan Times that for the past decade the insurance provider has participated in many NYPD community events, including annual National Night Out Against Crime events.
“They sponsor the games for the kids, they have free giveaways. The police officers are there and they work with Fidelis Care to just enjoy the day and the moment to create positive experiences with the children. That’s one of the ways that they help,” she said.
Among others in attendance were Manhattan Deputy Borough President Aldrin Bonilla and Northern Manhattan Coalition for Immigrant Rights (NMCIR) Executive Director Ángela Fernández.
Senator Robert Jackson also stopped by to say hello. He said the site expansion shows that Fidelis is serving the community. “The most important thing is that the people of our district have comprehensive health care that’s affordable,” he said. “In Albany, we just passed budget which called for a $550 million restoration of health services—meaning Medicare and things like that—and that was a fight, believe me. But that was so important.”
Kristina Alejandro, Deputy Director of Scheduling for the office of Congressman Adriano Espaillat, noted that he too had been very vocal about protecting the Affordable Care Act. “He will continue to make sure that people not only have the quality of care that they need, but the affordability of the care that they need.”
George Rodríguez, Senior Director of Sales and Marketing, said Fidelis offers a variety of plans – from very affordable options to the platinum plans, as well as specialized coverage for seniors and children.
Since the group’s agents are multi-lingual, he said they also offer help in filling out forms, explaining notices and other paperwork.
He added that having a brick-and-mortar presence enhances the trust factor in dealing with something as important as insurance. “They can come in and trust one of our representatives to educate them about all of the options—aside from health care—that we are providing,” he said.
Quality care was also on the mind of Dr. María Molina of First Step Pediatrics. “For our population filling out these forms, doing the application or re-application for medical insurance, [it all] can be very complicated,” she said.
Molina said health coverage means people can stay healthy, get medications and refills on time. “There is not going to be an emergency room visit because they have a provider keeping them healthy throughout the year,” she said.
Araceli Farciert, Community Coordinator of Literacy Inc. (LINC), said Fidelis made a great partner in its efforts with children. The non-profit literacy organization works in area schools and holds outdoor events to promote reading.
“They are always willing to come out and support families,” she said. “We’ve come out here with a table and held events here—we close off the street, hold different events and face painting. We give out free books to the community.”
Others in attendance urged even more growth.
Jackie Rowe-Adams, co-founder of the anti-gun violence group Harlem Mothers S.A.V.E, remarked, “I’m glad they expanded. I told them I hope they come to Harlem. They are the real deal. Ain’t no fake with them. They care about the work they do and the people they are serving.”
Rodríguez noted that the expansion had been in the works for about six years. The space next door to their office had been separated by a load-bearing wall. “We couldn’t do anything because of structural issues,” he explained. “We had to get engineers and city permits. It took a long time to fix.”
Now the newly expanded and renovated space, which measures more than 1,600 square feet, is equipped with a ramp for wheelchair accessibility and a multimedia conference room.
The team did not want people to have to walk in one door and then walk back outside to enter the new space.
“This is a community center,” said Rodríguez. “If a consumer comes in here with a question [we can’t answer], we will guide them to other community-based organizations. We provide that level of service.”
The Inwood Community Office at 100 Post Avenue is open Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Appointments are not necessary, but residents can call ahead for assistance at 212.942.3111.
Parranda en la avenida Post
Fidelis abre oficina ampliada de Inwood
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos por Cristóbal Vivar
La tercera es la vencida.
Mientras un DJ tocaba música animada, y bandas de brillantes globos azules y blancos se balanceaban, Fidelis Care celebró una gran reapertura de su oficina de Inwood recién ampliada, tres veces el tamaño de su sitio anterior.
Fue un evento festivo en la avenida Post, con comida, pastel y una actuación del grupo dominicano de danza folclórica Los Andulleros de Santiago USA, cuyos miembros actuaron disfrazados.
David Thomas, presidente y director general de Fidelis Care, dijo que la oficina de la compañía de seguros ha estado en el No. 100 de la avenida Post durante los últimos 18 años.
“Esta ampliación era necesaria para adaptarse al crecimiento y satisfacer las necesidades cambiantes de la comunidad de Inwood”, dijo durante el evento el 4 de abril. “Al estar centrados en la comunidad, ayudamos a nuestros miembros en el lugar donde trabajan y viven, y desarrollamos asociaciones y relaciones locales que apoyan nuestros objetivos compartidos”.
Fidelis cuenta con más de 71,000 residentes como miembros dentro del condado de Nueva York y más de 1.7 millones de miembros en todo el estado.
Carmen Mercedes es uno de esos miembros que se inscribió en la avenida Post, hace 18 años.
“Desde que me inscribí en Fidelis, realmente puedo decir que mi salud y la de mis hijos siempre son lo primero”, dijo. “Hasta la fecha, visito al mismo representante que me inscribió en 2001. Habla mi idioma y me trata como familia”.
Muchos miembros de la comunidad se unieron a la celebración, incluidos los oficiales del Distrito 34 del Departamento de Policía de Nueva York (NYPD, por sus siglas en inglés).
Haydee Pabey, oficial de Asuntos Comunitarios del 34º, dijo a The Manhattan Times que durante la última década el proveedor de seguros ha participado en muchos eventos comunitarios del NYPD, como la Noche Nacional contra la Delincuencia.
“Ellos patrocinan los juegos para los niños, hacen regalos. Los policías están ahí y trabajan con Fidelis Care simplemente para disfrutar el día y el momento de crear experiencias positivas con los niños. Esa es una de las formas en que ayudan”, dijo.
Entre los asistentes estuvieron el vicepresidente del condado de Manhattan, Aldrin Bonilla, y la directora ejecutiva de la Coalición para los Derechos de los Inmigrantes del Norte de Manhattan (NMCIR), Ángela Fernández.
El senador Robert Jackson también se detuvo a saludar. Dijo que la ampliación del sitio muestra que Fidelis está sirviendo a la comunidad. “Lo más importante es que las personas de nuestro distrito tienen una atención médica integral que es asequible”, dijo. “En Albany, acabamos de aprobar el presupuesto que exigía una restauración de los servicios de salud por $550 millones de dólares, es decir, Medicare y cosas por el estilo, y eso fue una pelea, créanme. Pero eso fue muy importante”.
Kristina Alejandro, directora adjunta de Programación de la oficina del congresista Adriano Espaillat, señaló que él también expresó su opinión sobre la protección de la Ley del Cuidado de Salud a Bajo Precio. “Continuará asegurándose de que las personas no solo tengan la calidad de atención que necesitan, sino también la asequibilidad de la atención que necesitan”.
George Rodríguez, director senior de Ventas y Marketing, dijo que Fidelis ofrece una variedad de planes, desde opciones muy asequibles hasta planes platino, así como cobertura especializada para adultos mayores y niños.
Dado que los agentes del grupo son multilingües, dijo que también ofrecen ayuda para completar formularios, explicar avisos y otros documentos.
Añadió que tener una presencia física realza el factor de confianza al tratar con algo tan importante como el seguro. “Pueden venir y confiar en uno de nuestros representantes para educarlos sobre todas las opciones, además del cuidado de la salud, que brindamos”, dijo.
La atención de calidad también estuvo en la mente de la Dra. María Molina de First Step Pediatrics. “Para nuestra población, completar estos formularios, hacer una solicitud o reinscribirse al seguro médico, [todo] puede ser muy complicado”, dijo.
Molina explicó que la cobertura de salud significa que las personas pueden mantenerse saludables, obtener medicamentos y reabastecerlos a tiempo. “No va a haber una visita a la sala de emergencia porque tienen un proveedor que los mantiene saludables durante todo el año”, dijo.
Araceli Farciert de Literacy Inc. (LINC) dijo que Fidelis fue un gran socio en sus esfuerzos con los niños. La organización de alfabetización sin fines de lucro trabaja en las escuelas del área y organiza eventos al aire libre para promover la lectura.
“Siempre están dispuestos a salir y apoyar a las familias”, dijo. “Venimos aquí con una mesa y celebramos eventos. Cerramos la calle, festejamos diferentes cosas y pintamos caras. Repartimos libros gratuitos a la comunidad”.
Otros asistentes insistieron en un mayor crecimiento.
Jackie Rowe-Adams, cofundador del grupo contra la violencia con armas de fuego Madres de Harlem S.A.V.E., comentó: “Me alegro de la expansión. Les dije que espero que vengan a Harlem. Ellos son el verdadero negocio. No es falso con ellos. Se preocupan por el trabajo que hacen y las personas a las que sirven”.
Rodríguez señaló que la expansión estuvo en curso durante unos seis años, que el espacio al lado de su oficina fue separado por un muro de carga. “No pudimos hacer nada debido a problemas estructurales”, explicó. “Teníamos que conseguir ingenieros y permisos de la ciudad. Tomó mucho tiempo arreglarlo”.
Ahora, el espacio recientemente ampliado y renovado, que mide más de 1,600 pies cuadrados, está equipado con una rampa para accesibilidad para sillas de ruedas y una sala de conferencias multimedia.
El equipo no quería que las personas tuvieran que caminar por una puerta y luego caminar de regreso para ingresar al nuevo espacio.
“Este es un centro comunitario”, dijo Rodríguez. “Si un consumidor viene aquí con una pregunta [que no podemos responder], lo guiaremos a otras organizaciones comunitarias. Brindamos ese nivel de servicio”.
La oficina comunitaria Inwood, ubicada en 100 Post Avenue, está abierta de lunes a viernes de 8:30 a.m. a 5 p.m. y sábados de 10 a.m. a 2 p.m. Las citas no son necesarias, pero los residentes pueden llamar con anticipación para recibir asistencia al 212.942.3111.