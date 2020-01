Parranda Power

Three Kings Day parade returns for 43rd year‎

The revelry returns.

Camels will once again walk the streets of East Harlem, as El Museo del Barrio hosts its 43rd Annual Three Kings Day Parade and Celebration on Monday, January 6.

The iconic neighborhood tradition features live camels, giant hand-made puppets, music, parrandas, and dancing.

This year’s parade theme is “Nuestros Barrios Unidos: Celebrating our Collective Strength,” meant to honor New York City’s immigrant and migrant communities.

The parade route begins at 106th Street and Lexington Avenue and ends at 115th Street and Park Avenue. Marching begins at 11:00 a.m.

At 1:00 p.m. at El Museo, the festivities will conclude with a live musical performance by Los Pleneros de la 21.

The annual event celebrates Three Kings Day, or the Epiphany — also known as El Día de Reyes — one of the most important holidays on the cultural and religious calendar for many people from the Latin Caribbean.

The holiday was celebrated centuries before Christmas became the dominant winter holiday. In the Western Christian tradition, the holiday is celebrated on Jan. 6th, marking the end of the 12 days of Christmas.

Puerto Rican poet and activist Jesús “Papoleto” Meléndez will once again serve as the parade’s King Emeritus.

The Grand Marshal will be Marco Saavedra, an immigrant rights activist and Member of the ‘Dream 9.’

Honorary Kings include Bodega Dreams author Ernesto Quiñonez, advocate Elba Cabrera, and Ascend Educaation Fund founder Julissa Arce.

This year’s Madrinas and Padrinos include Alianaz Dominicana Cultural Center’s Leonardo Ivan Dominguez, Make the Road New York’s Luba Cortés, visual artist Lee Quiñones, television personality Rhina Valentin, and Bronx youth advocate Ruby Naboa.

Other performers include BombaYo, Annette Aguilar & the Stringbeans, and Wabafu Garifuna Dance Theater.‎

For more information, please visit elmuseo.org/3k2020‎.