Pandemic Primary

New York’s pandemic primary day is at a close, but several races are far from decided.

Tuesday marked an unusual day in New York’s election history, as COVID-19 reduced the number of polling sites and necessitated the use of absentee ballots.

Due to coronavirus fears, Governor Andrew Cuomo issued an executive order allowing all registered voters to apply for an absentee ballot, which needed to be postmarked by June 23 in order to be counted.

On the ballot this time were Democratic candidates for U.S. president, New York Congressional races, state legislature and Queens Borough President.

Election results are not yet official, as absentee ballots must still be counted. The process of reviewing absentee ballots is not slated to begin until July 1, meaning it could be some time before close races are decided.

The city’s Board of Elections said it mailed about 750,000 absentee ballots to registered voters.

A hotly contested race for Congressional District 16 in the Bronx has already been called as upstart challenger Jamaal Bowman declared victory over Eliott Engel, who has been in Congress since 1989.

After the polls closed on Tuesday, Bowman had amassed 61.8 percent of the vote compared to 34.9 percent for Engel.

“Many doubted that we could overcome the power and money of a 31-year incumbent,” said Bowman in a statement. “But the results show that the people of NY-16 aren’t just ready for change – they’re demanding it.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who herself ousted a longtime Congressional incumbent in Joe Crowley during the 2018 election, cruised to a primary victory in District 14, which includes parts of Queens and the Bronx. With 72.6 percent of the vote, Ocasio-Cortez defeated challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabera, who received 19.5 percent.

“When I won in 2018, many dismissed our victory as a fluke,” Ocasio-Cortez said on Twitter. “Tonight we are proving that the people’s movement in NY isn’t an accident. It‘s a mandate.”

Another closely-watched race was the bid to take Rep. José Serrano’s seat in Bronx Congressional District 15. The crowded field included longtime Bronx elected official Ruben Diaz Sr., State Assemblymember Michael Blake, City Councilmembers Ritchie Torres and Ydanis Rodríguez, former Council Speaker Melissa Mark-Viverito, and community organizer Samelys López.

While the race has not been called, Torres (30.5 percent of votes) enjoyed an early lead over Blake (19.4 percent) and Diaz Sr. (14.8 percent). A victory for Torres, who is openly gay, would make him the first LGTBQ member of Congress from New York.

“I’m not prepared to declare victory until every vote is counted,” Torres told NY1 on Tuesday night, adding “it would be the honor of my life to represent this borough — it’s my home.”

In Congressional District 12, longtime incumbent Carolyn Maloney held a slim lead over challenger Suraj Patel. The two were separated by about 600 votes as of Wednesday morning,

In District 13, Congressman Adriano Espaillat, the first person of Dominican heritage to serve in Congress, held off challengers James Keith and Ramon Rodríguez.

In State Senate races, Northern Manhattan Senator Robert Jackson (District 31) easily defeated challenger Tirso Piña with more than 77 percent of the vote.

In the Bronx, incumbent Allesandra Biaggi beat James Gisondi in District 34 with 86.1 percent of the vote. In District 32, incumbent Luis Sepúlveda led two challengers with 53 percent of the vote.

In the New York Democrat primary for U.S. President, Joe Biden scored a substantial win over Bernie Sanders, earning more than 67 percent of the votes as he awaits a formal nomination by his party to compete against Donald Trump in the November election.