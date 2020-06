Pa’lante Parade

Hit the screen, not the streets.

For the first time, the National Puerto Rican Day Parade (NPRDP) will not be held on Fifth Avenue, but will instead be broadcast solely on television and online.

Now in its 63rd year, the parade is one of America’s largest celebrations of cultural pride. It will pay tribute to the annual revelry along Fifth Avenue, postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Programs and events preserve Puerto Rican culture through special tributes to national symbols, historical figures and campaigns to raise awareness on important issues impacting the community.

This year, the 90-minute virtual community celebration will be hosted by WABC-TV anchors Joe Torres and David Navarro along with Sunny Hostin, co-host of The View with special appearances from award-winning actor, composer and lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda.

Marking a major milestone, the parade’s Board of Directors has announced that over $1 million in scholarships has been awarded to exceptional students since 2014. This year’s 100 recipients will each receive $2,000 for a total of $200,000 in scholarships. Applicants to the scholarship program, which included high school seniors and college freshmen, sophomores and juniors, participated in a selection process that included an application review by committee and interviews.

“The parade is more than a celebration of pride and culture. It’s a platform for preserving our heritage while advancing our community by informing on important issues and promoting educational achievement,” said Board Chair Louis Maldonado. “Given the profound impact COVID-19 has had on New York and communities across the nation, the board agrees it’s critically important to continue the parade’s legacy while celebrating our resilience.”

This Sunday, June 14th, the parade will be broadcast in a special TV program on WABC-TV, Channel 7 from 12:00 p.m. -1:30 p.m. The program will also be streamed on the station’s website at abc7ny.com as well as on the station’s free news and connected TV apps on Amazon FireTV, Android TV, Apple TV, and Roku.

For more, please visit nprdpinc.org.