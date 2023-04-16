Palace Pick
Un póster de primera
Poster winner celebrates annual arts fest
La ganadora celebra la fiesta anual de las artes
By Sherry Mazzocchi
The decision was (nearly) unanimous.
Devyn White’s depiction of the United Palace took first prize in Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance’s (NoMAA) Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest.
They received nearly 50 entries, said Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s Executive Director. “We had a lot of new submissions from people who have never entered before. In fact, the winning entry was from someone who’s never submitted.”
White only decided to enter the contest a day before the deadline. “Lo and behold, she’s the winning entry,” Leyva-Gutiérrez said. “It was virtually a unanimous decision.”
The contest kicks off what might many expect will be NoMAA’s most exciting Arts Stroll season. It will open June 1 at the Sugar Hill Museum and include community events and programming around the 76th Annual Tony Awards, held on June 11th at the United Palace. “We’re actually working with [the Awards] and the United Palace to see how people can actually benefit from their presence up here,” she said. “Stay tuned.”
White’s winning poster features a sun-drenched United Palace, surrounded by a red carpet, a nod to Tonys, which will venture uptown for the first time.
“It’s an incredibly joyful image,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez.
White described her art as “a 1960’s groovy hippie style,” which even extends to her home décor. “I’ve got this incredible shag rug and there’s disco balls in my house,” she said.
The second and third place winners, by artists Samantha Vassallo and snoeman, respectively, are vibrant works of art. Vassallo’s colorful composition of an outdoor concert reminded Leyva-Gutiérrez of a Latin Jazz album cover. “It’s a fantastic image. It’s so complete and incorporates so much of the energy from Uptown – even the black squirrel,” she said. “I can hear it sing, which I love.”
snoeman’s art is instantly recognizable to Uptown residents because it graces so many neighborhood buildings. “It’s beautiful, and so saturated. These colors are just really fantastic,” noted Leyva-Gutiérrez.
Uptown artists have until April 30th to submit their events for inclusion in NoMAA’s printed guide. The Stroll includes the areas between West 135th and West 155th Streets from St. Nicholas and Edgecombe Avenues west to the Hudson River, and from West 155 to West 220th Streets from River to River.
White told Manhattan Times that she had only recently started painting again. When the pandemic put her singing career on hold, she offered to paint portraits of her friends’ pets for $10 a pop.
“At the time, I wasn’t a very savvy businesswoman,” she said. “I was probably losing money. But it gave me something to do.”
White is also excited about her first Uptown Arts Stroll exhibition. After not painting for years, she now has her own art business, The Peanut Gallery (named for her childhood nickname, Peanut) and also produces commissioned pieces. In addition to portraits, she offers sketch classes.
And though her pet portrait business is thriving, White doesn’t have any of her own. “I’m allergic to almost every pet,” she said. “Every time I got to a friend’s house, I love on them and then I immediately come home and take a shower.”
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
La decisión fue (casi) unánime.
La imagen de Devyn White sobre el United Palace se llevó el primer premio del concurso de carteles del Paseo de las Artes de la Alianza de las Artes del Alto Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés).
Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, directora ejecutiva de NoMAA, explica que recibieron casi 50 entradas para el concurso anual. “Hemos recibido muchos carteles nuevos de gente que nunca había participado antes. De hecho, la obra ganadora fue de alguien que nunca había concursado”.
White decidió participar en el concurso un día antes de que finalizara el plazo. “Y he aquí que es la obra ganadora”, dijo Leyva-Gutiérrez. “Fue una decisión prácticamente unánime”.
El concurso inaugura lo que muchos esperan que sea la temporada más emocionante del Paseo de las Artes de NoMAA. Se inaugurará el 1 de junio en el Museo Sugar Hill e incluirá eventos comunitarios y programación en torno a la 76ª edición de los Premios Tony, que se celebrará el 11 de junio en el United Palace. “Estamos trabajando con ellos y con el United Palace para ver cómo puede beneficiarse la gente de su presencia aquí”, dijo. “Estén atentos”.
El ‘póster’ ganador de White muestra un United Palace bañado por el sol, rodeado de una alfombra roja, un guiño a los Tony, que se aventurarán por primera vez en la ciudad.
“Es una imagen increíblemente alegre”, dijo Leyva-Gutiérrez.
Por su parte, White describió su arte como “un estilo hippie groovy de los años 60”, que se extiende incluso a la decoración de su casa. “Tengo una alfombra increíble y en mi casa hay bolas de discoteca”, dijo.
Los ganadores del segundo y tercer puesto, de los artistas Samantha Vassallo y snoeman, respectivamente, son vibrantes obras de arte. La colorida composición de Vassallo de un concierto al aire libre recordó a Leyva-Gutiérrez la portada de un disco de jazz latino. “Es una imagen fantástica. Es tan completa e incorpora tanta energía del Alto Manhattan, incluso la ardilla negra”, dijo. “Puedo oírla cantar, lo que me fascina”.
Los residentes del Alto Manhattan reconocen al instante el arte de Snoeman porque adorna muchos edificios del barrio. “Es precioso y muy saturado. Estos colores son realmente fantásticos”, señala Leyva-Gutiérrez.
Los artistas del Alto Manhattan tienen hasta el 30 de abril para presentar sus propuestas e incluirlas en la guía impresa de NoMAA. El Paseo incluye las zonas comprendidas entre las calles 135 Oeste y 155 Oeste, desde las avenidas St. Nicholas y Edgecombe hacia el oeste hasta el río Hudson, y desde las calles 155 Oeste a 220 Oeste de río a río.
White dijo al Manhattan Times que hacía poco que había vuelto a pintar. Cuando la pandemia puso en suspenso su carrera de cantante, se ofreció a pintar retratos de las mascotas de sus amigos por $10 dólares cada uno.
“En aquel momento, no era una mujer de negocios muy lista”, dice. “Probablemente perdía dinero. Pero me daba algo que hacer”.
También está entusiasmada con su primera exposición en el Paseo de las Artes. Después de no pintar durante años, ahora tiene su propio negocio de arte, The Peanut Gallery (llamada así por su apodo de la infancia, Peanut) y también produce obras por encargo. Además de retratos, ofrece clases de dibujo.
Y aunque su negocio de retratos de mascotas prospera, White no tiene ninguna propia. “Soy alérgica a casi todas las mascotas”, explica. “Cada vez que llego a casa de un amigo, le doy cariño y enseguida vuelvo a casa y me doy una ducha”.
Para más información, visite nomaanyc.org.