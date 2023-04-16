The decision was (nearly) unanimous.

Devyn White’s depiction of the United Palace took first prize in Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance’s (NoMAA) Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest.

They received nearly 50 entries, said Niria Leyva-Gutiérrez, NoMAA’s Executive Director. “We had a lot of new submissions from people who have never entered before. In fact, the winning entry was from someone who’s never submitted.”

White only decided to enter the contest a day before the deadline. “Lo and behold, she’s the winning entry,” Leyva-Gutiérrez said. “It was virtually a unanimous decision.”

The contest kicks off what might many expect will be NoMAA’s most exciting Arts Stroll season. It will open June 1 at the Sugar Hill Museum and include community events and programming around the 76th Annual Tony Awards, held on June 11th at the United Palace. “We’re actually working with [the Awards] and the United Palace to see how people can actually benefit from their presence up here,” she said. “Stay tuned.”

White’s winning poster features a sun-drenched United Palace, surrounded by a red carpet, a nod to Tonys, which will venture uptown for the first time.

“It’s an incredibly joyful image,” said Leyva-Gutiérrez.

White described her art as “a 1960’s groovy hippie style,” which even extends to her home décor. “I’ve got this incredible shag rug and there’s disco balls in my house,” she said.

The second and third place winners, by artists Samantha Vassallo and snoeman, respectively, are vibrant works of art. Vassallo’s colorful composition of an outdoor concert reminded Leyva-Gutiérrez of a Latin Jazz album cover. “It’s a fantastic image. It’s so complete and incorporates so much of the energy from Uptown – even the black squirrel,” she said. “I can hear it sing, which I love.”

snoeman’s art is instantly recognizable to Uptown residents because it graces so many neighborhood buildings. “It’s beautiful, and so saturated. These colors are just really fantastic,” noted Leyva-Gutiérrez.

Uptown artists have until April 30th to submit their events for inclusion in NoMAA’s printed guide. The Stroll includes the areas between West 135th and West 155th Streets from St. Nicholas and Edgecombe Avenues west to the Hudson River, and from West 155 to West 220th Streets from River to River.

White told Manhattan Times that she had only recently started painting again. When the pandemic put her singing career on hold, she offered to paint portraits of her friends’ pets for $10 a pop.

“At the time, I wasn’t a very savvy businesswoman,” she said. “I was probably losing money. But it gave me something to do.”

White is also excited about her first Uptown Arts Stroll exhibition. After not painting for years, she now has her own art business, The Peanut Gallery (named for her childhood nickname, Peanut) and also produces commissioned pieces. In addition to portraits, she offers sketch classes.

And though her pet portrait business is thriving, White doesn’t have any of her own. “I’m allergic to almost every pet,” she said. “Every time I got to a friend’s house, I love on them and then I immediately come home and take a shower.”