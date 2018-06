PAL Pledges

Photo Courtesy of PAL

Over 150 Police Athletic League (PAL) children, including members of the PAL Harlem Center, took part in the 10th Annual Junior Police Jamboree at the New York Police Department (NYPD) Candidate Assessment Center this past June 14th.

The Jamboree celebrates a year of team-building activities and mentoring.

This year, the young “recruits” from PAL Centers displayed projects highlighting leadership qualities and community service, while NYPD members demonstrated officer training activities. The new “recruits” were later sworn in with the Junior Police Pledge.

“I like that the police officers are nice and they help you,” said 8-year-old Isis.

PAL’s Junior Police Club is a leadership development program, whose members work toward the completion of civic projects during PAL’s After School Program. Through its partnership with the NYPD Community Affairs Bureau’s Youth Services Section, the program seeks to foster positive relations between youth and police officers, while teaching young people a sense of leadership.

New York City’s Police Athletic League is the city’s largest, independent, nonprofit youth organization.

For more information, please visit www.palnyc.org.