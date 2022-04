Overdose deaths continue to rise in NYC: report

The rate of overdose deaths in New York City continues to rise, according to a new report released by the city’s Health Department.

In the first two quarters of 2021, there were 1,233 overdose deaths in New York City, compared to 965 overdose deaths during the same period in 2020, the report said.

“The overdose epidemic is taking one New Yorker from us every four hours, and is a public health crisis that has touched far too many people,” said Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan. “The Health Department is committed to reducing overdose deaths through evidence-based strategies, and continuing to work with peers, community partners and service providers to innovate and save lives.”

Safe injection facilities are operating at two sites in Washington Heights and East Harlem.

According to the report, Harlem and neighborhoods in the Bronx are the areas with the highest rates of opioid deaths.

Between July 2020 and July 2021, those regions had 50 to 95 overdose deaths per 100,000 residents, data showed.

More than 78 percent of overdose deaths are related to fentanyl, a power opioid.

Though data for the last two quarters of 2021 is still pending, the Health Department expects the number of overdose deaths in 2021 to exceed those in 2020, which saw the highest number of overdoses in New York City since the Health Department started tracking opioid-related fatalities.

The rise in overdose death comes as the city scales up a series of harm reduction initiatives, including the first publicly recognized Overdose Prevention Centers (OPCs) in the nation opened in New York City.

Operated by OnPoint NYC at two sites in Washington Heights and East Harlem, OPC services have been used over 14,000 times by more than 1,000 individuals since opening last November.

As of April 3, staff at the OPCs have averted over 230 overdoses since opening, the Health Department said. These sites also provide wraparound services for people who use drugs, connecting them to social services, care, and treatment.

Last year, the city committed an additional $9 million investment to raise awareness about fentanyl, reduce harm through increased capacity of syringe service programs and increased access to naloxone, and expand buprenorphine treatment for people who are unstably housed.

The city has also expanded outreach and drop-in center operations to provide harm reduction services and clean up syringe litter in Washington Heights, Midtown West, East Harlem, and the South Bronx.

The full report can be viewed at on.nyc.gov/3JUoMeV.