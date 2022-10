Over 1,300 workers have unclaimed wage settlements

There may be money owed you.

Check again.

More than 1,300 workers are entitled to payments totaling nearly $3 million.

A new report from City Comptroller Brad Lander indicates that the unclaimed funds are from prevailing wage settlements with several companies that worked on city-funded projects.

On September 27, Lander released a list of workers entitled to unclaimed prevailing wages, organized by last name and including county of residence at their last known address.

The Comptroller’s Bureau of Labor Law sets and enforces prevailing wage and benefit rates on New York City public works projects and attempts to find workers who are owed wages from these settlements.

If workers are underpaid, the Comptroller’s office works to recoup wages plus interest, regardless of their immigration status and whether or not they still reside in New York City.

City Comptroller Brad Lander.

“Hardworking New Yorkers who were stiffed by their employers deserve every penny that they are owed. But many workers who were cheated on city contracts may not know that our office fought to win back their wages and is ready to write them a check,” Lander said.

Prevailing wage laws require employers to pay workers a wage and benefit rate set annually by the New York City Comptroller when those employees work on City public works projects in construction, such as renovating public schools, or building service contracts, which includes security guard and custodial work.

Lander urged New Yorkers to spread the word about the unclaimed funds.

“The workers who build our schools, care for our offices, and protect our buildings deserve to be paid prevailing wages,” he said, “and we will continue to fight to ensure they are.

Workers who were employed on city-funded worksites like public schools, subway stations, streets and parks, and believe that the NYC Comptroller’s office has collected unpaid prevailing wages from their employers should call the Comptroller’s hotline at 212.669.4443, email laborlaw@comptroller.nyc.gov or visit comptroller.nyc.gov.

A complete list is available at on.nyc.gov/3BPeHxQ.

To search by name, click here: on.nyc.gov/3LQykdA.