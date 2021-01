“Out of a mountain of despair, a stone of hope”

Recognizing new social justice leaders

By Sherry Mazzocchi

On Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the National Action Network (NAN) recognized the people whose work emulated the ideals of the historic civil rights leader.

During the virtual event, Rev. Al Sharpton lauded several activists, including Cavanah Bell, age eight, to Dr. Anthony Fauci, 80, for their work in social justice, philanthropy and health equity.

Bell was cited by the civil rights organization for his work feeding the hungry. During the pandemic, the second grader bought toiletry supplies with the money he’d saved from birthday and Christmas presents to give to the elderly in his Gaithersburg, Maryland hometown. With the help of a GoFundMe page, he and his mother were able to open a food pantry in a local warehouse.

After his successes in Maryland, and a shout out from Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, Bell turned his focus to the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, one of the country’s poorest communities.

Bell said his work stemmed from being bullied for being smart and different. After confessing to his mom what was happening, he said she helped him find inspiration. “I do this to show all the other kids like me that their voices will be heard and their ideas have value, and that their lives matter.”

Another young person with a dream is 12-year-old Yolanda Renee King. The daughter of Martin Luther King III, MLK Jr.’s eldest son, said the holiday has always been day of service for her family.

She added that she was inspired not only by her grandparents’ bravery but also their courage. “I think it’s more significant to have courage rather than being brave, because that shows even though you’re nervous, even though you have a fear, you push yourself out of your comfort zone.”

She said anyone can be an activist – using whatever skills they possess. “Use your talent and find a way to use it for good,” she said.

Activist Stacey Abrams was awarded the “Thermostat” Award. “Dr. King used to say there were two types of leaders. There are thermometers and there are thermostats,” Sharpton said. “A thermometer judges the temperature in the room. A thermostat changes the temperature in the room.”

Sharpton praised Abrams for her work not only as an elected official, but also for her massive efforts in galvanizing voters in Arizona, Wisconsin, Michigan and most impressively in Georgia, which, in a record voter turnout, just elected two Democrats to the U.S. Senate, one the state’s first Black senator, the other its first Jewish senator.

Abrams said the Georgia elections weren’t about winning a couple of races. “It was about setting an agenda that sets a course for our nation,” she said. “Democracy only works when we work for it, when we fight for it, when we demand it.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci received the organization’s Lifetime of Excellence and Public Service Award. Fauci is the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He is known to millions of Americans as a steady voice of reason and knowledge during last year’s televised COVID-19 events. Fauci has had a long and distinguished career, and has made significant contributions to science, including understanding how HIV destroys the body’s immune system. His research has helped create medications that have allowed millions of people with HIV to live longer, healthier lives. He is on the current White House Coronavirus Task Force and will serve as Chief Medical Advisor in the upcoming Biden Administration.

Sharpton said Fauci stood “head and shoulders above other Americans making sure that we were properly informed.” In King’s last book, Where Do We Go from Here: Community or Chaos, the late civil rights leader argued that Black people would need to fight not only for better housing and higher wages, among other goals, but also access to health care.

Accepting his award, Fauci said, “We must double down on our commitment to make sure that Black and Brown people are afforded the advantage of vaccination against COVID-19. We all know that in so many aspects of life that Brown and Black people get the short end of the stick when it comes to health.”

African Americans and Latinx people have higher incidences of COVID-19, as well as increased co-morbidities of medical conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, obesity, heart disease and other ailments. “Which is the reason why, when minority populations, particularly African Americans, get infected with COVID-19, that the rates of hospitalization [are higher], and the death rate is one to two times more prevalent than in the white community,” said Fauci. “I want to vow that I will continue to do everything I can within the context of my profession to make sure we alleviate those discrepancies in health.”

Martin Luther King III noted that had his father lived, he would be 92 years old. He added that this 34th annual remembrance of his father’s legacy was particularly significant because of the events on January 6.

“We have seen the tragedy occurring at the national level, where white resistance personalities came to our nation’s capital and attempted to destroy and desecrate. We’ve seen domestic terrorism at its worst. We’ve seen white privilege on steroids,” he said, adding that if Blacks were to protest as Black Lives Matter supporters in the same manner as whites, the results would have been “beyond tragic.”

He laid the blame for the insurrection and its resulting chaos and death squarely on President Trump. Echoing his father, he added, “We have to hew out of a mountain of despair a stone of hope.”

For King, that hope came in the form of the results of Election Day and on January 5, when the Georgia run-off elections tipped the balance of the U.S. Senate in favor of the Democrats.

“So, this is a very unusual King Day,” he said. “But it is a King Day [in] that we know a better nation and a better world can now come to fruition.”