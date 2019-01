Ousted?

Youth nonprofit fights Armory eviction

Story by Sherry Mazzocchi

A small nonprofit that works with at-risk youth is now in peril itself.

Growth and Development Services, or Excel GDS, as the 22-year-old organization is known, is facing eviction from the New York City Department of Homeless Services (DHS) from its location at the Fort Washington Avenue Armory on 168th Street.

Dated December 17th 2018, the letter from DHS’ Chief Contracting Officer Vincent Pullo reads, “No further notice is required to effect termination” and stipulates that the organization must vacate the Armory by January 31st, 2019.

In response, Community Board 12 (CB12) passed a resolution in support of the organization, seeking a stay of eviction, during its general meeting this past Tues., Jan. 22nd.

Ayisha Oglivie, Chair of CB12’s Housing and Human Services Committee, called the eviction “unacceptable.”

A stay of eviction prevents an upending of GDS’s programming, Ogilvie said.

In October 2018, CB12 was asked to review DHS’s overall governance of the Armory Building by community members. The Housing and Human Services committee started its review 11 days before GDS received its eviction letter.

“For them to take such a swift action – to give a 30-day eviction – while CB12 is reviewing the matter – I don’t think is proper,” Ogilvie said.

Congressman Adriano Espaillat, Manhattan Borough President Gale Brewer, State Senator Robert Jackson and Assemblymember Carmen De La Rosa also lent their support to a stay of eviction.

In a letter addressed to Commissioner Steven Banks at the Department of Human Resources and Joslyn Carter of DHS, they wrote, “the vital mental health support services it currently offers to dozens of young people must be appropriately concluded and relocated. GDS has provided critically needed neighborhood-based youth services and programming—in one variety or another—at the Armory location for 16 years.”

GDS works with young people from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx by providing counseling, summer youth programs and other services.

Gary Altheim, Founder and Executive Director of GDS, said his organization takes up approximately 1,200 square feet at the 200,000-plus square foot Armory building.

The only reason DHS gave was that the license is revocable by either party within 30 days.

A member of GDS’s Advisory Council, Phil Zablocki, said, “What’s glaring here is that DHS just evicted GDS with no warning.” He said DHS has not previously raised any issues with GDS or any problems with their licensing agreement.

“For them to just blindly evict a nonprofit in an area that sorely needs them, without communication, is unjust and totally unfair,” Zablocki said.

In March 2018, Altheim and the organization were one of six finalists for the national Child Mind Institute’s Annual Change Maker Awards, as sponsored by Parents Magazine. The awards seek to celebrate leaders in the fields of mental health and learning disorders.

And at Tuesday’s CB12 meeting, several people spoke up in support of GDS.

One parent said that the eviction makes no sense and is actually harmful to the community. “It is important for our youth in this neighborhood to get every opportunity that’s possible.”

Deborah Cardona, a teacher at Booker T. Washington Middle School MS54 in Manhattan, described the circumstances surrounding GDS as a “David versus Goliath situation.” She added that the small organization does its own fundraising and “does its job of taking care of the kids that nobody else wants to take care of.”

A testimonial offered by Carlos Vargas which GDS circulated in an online newsletter described the program as transformative.

“I wasn’t able to speak up for myself or even speak up for those who couldn’t speak up for themselves,” he wrote about his high school career before GDS. The summer of 2018 spent within the program boosted his self-esteem and helped him focus. “If it wasn’t for Dr. Gary, I would not have been in my second semester in college [now].”

The DHS administers space at the Armory, which is home to the Armory Foundation.

The foundation hosts events at the New Balance Track and Field Center. It also offers several community programs, including college prep programs for young people. Other organizations, such as the Police Athletic League (PAL), SUNY Attain Lab, Children’s Aid Society and the Columbia University Center for Teaching and Learning, also license space from DHS.

Altheim said two days after a NY1 story portraying the Armory as inaccessible to members of the general Washington Heights community, the DHS sent GDS an eviction letter.

Even though Altheim did not participate in the story, he called the timing suspicious.

“We believe that was the precipitant,” he said.

Yet Altheim said he has had a strained relationship with the Armory and DHS for several years. He said that in 2011, the Armory Foundation threatened to evict his organization, and tried to do so several times thereafter. However DHS, which administers the space, had supported the organization. Until now.

A spokesperson for DHS, Arianna Fishman, said it is “committed to ensuring continued community access to high-quality services and programs at the Fort Washington Armory.”

In an email to The Manhattan Times, she wrote, “Last year, after determining that GDS was not serving a sufficient number of New Yorkers through its programs, does not currently have an official operating board of directors, and continues to lose a significant amount of funding further limiting its abilities to deliver the results that residents deserve, we determined to terminate this license agreement. We wish GDS the best in their continued endeavors and are in the process of identifying a high-quality replacement program that can more effectively serve this community.”

GDS has about 15 young people in its Summer Youth Employment Program (SYEP).

Altheim said GDS also offers programs, counseling and college readiness services year-round to a variety of young people.

“Our numbers are not only just in the space. The work that we do is in the community,” he said.

Altheim said that more than 90 percent of GDS’s participants graduate from high school. “That’s substantially higher than city and neighborhood averages,” he said.

“As a small nonprofit, we are struggling with funding. So much of our time has been put to actually to keeping our space,” he said. “We used to raise a half a million dollars. Now we raise a couple of hundred thousand, and that’s really hard.”

GDS’s public IRS filings show that between 2012 and 2016 (the most recent year available) the nonprofit raised a total of approximately $510,000 in grants. Its annual income ranged from just over $48,000 in 2012 to $200,000 in 2014. In 2016, it raised $76,200.

Altheim said GDS recently received a grant from Partnerships for Parks. “The youth did advocacy, they gathered surveys about the use of the park. We are doing so much work.”

The Armory Foundation did not comment directly on the eviction.

Cristyne Nicholas from Nicholas & Lence Communications, the Armory Foundation’s public relations firm, only said that GDS pays the Armory a monthly service and maintenance fee of $1,000. “Although the costs to operate the Armory facility have gone up substantially over the past 23 years, GDS continues to pay the $1,000 monthly fee,” she said.

But Altheim said the fee was $1,500 a month.

Steve Fermín worked as a community youth advocate for GDS in the summer of 2015. He said that GDS also hosted open mic events and other community events that were always free of charge.

“We have 10 days,” Fermín said. “This vote is important. But we need DHS to hear our voice and make sure the eviction of GDS does not come to pass.”

For more information, please contact GDS at 212.740.7040, at extension 101, or email Lenishemarie López at llopez@excelgds.org.