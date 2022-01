“Our hard work cannot be ignored”

Call to raise wages for home care workers

By Gregg McQueen

Home care workers assist residents with essential services.

Renee Christian was born with a disability that requires the support of a home health care aide and the use of a wheelchair to assist her mobility.

But in the last three years, she has been unable to find consistent home care.

“This has led to me having to sleep in my [wheelchair] on a weekly basis,” said Christian.

The inconsistent support also creates havoc in daily, necessary routines.

“[I do] not know when I’m going to have support to go to the bathroom or even shower,” she said. “This situation has become dire for me at this point, because now I have no support.”

Christian is not alone.

New York is currently experiencing the worst shortage of home care workers in the nation, according to data released late last year in a new report, which cited low wages as the primary reason for the worker shortage.

The Consumer Directed Personal Assistance Association of New York State released the report indicating that 74 percent of New Yorkers who rely on home care were unable to retain workers during 2021.

As New York State grapples with the severe shortage of home care workers, advocates and elected officials are urging Governor Kathy Hochul to include a pay raise for such workers as part of the state budget.

Supporters of the Fair Pay for Home Care Act have rallied to demand wage increases.

A coalition of organizations and lawmakers held a virtual press conference on January 11, citing low pay as the biggest reason for the current staffing shortage.

Home care workers are currently paid slightly above minimum wage.

“The shortage of home care workers is a crisis,” said State Senator Rachel May. “Right now, there are tens of thousands of New Yorkers who have been approved for home care services under Medicaid or other insurance, but they cannot find people to do the work.”

Current wages for home care workers were “absurd,” charged organizer Gemma Calinda.

In her 2022 State of the State address on January 5, Hochul revealed a plan to grow New York’s healthcare workforce by 20 percent over five years, and pledged $4 billion to support wages and bonuses for health workers.

However, workers in the home care industry were not mentioned as part of the plan.

At the press conference, speakers called on Hochul to boost pay for the home care sector by backing the Fair Pay for Home Care Act, pending state legislation that would set base pay for home health aides at 150 percent the local minimum wage.

The bill, which has more than 100 sponsors across the state legislature, would allow workers to earn at least $35,000 per year, advocates said. It would also generate $5.4 billion in state revenue through job creation.

Advocates say that lack of adequate home care is forcing many seniors to live without essential services.

Gemma Calinda, an organizer for domestic employer network Hand in Hand, said she requires home help because of her need for a wheelchair.

“Without my home care workers, I wouldn’t know what to do,” Calinda said. “I wouldn’t be able to work, I wouldn’t be able to get out of bed in the morning, I wouldn’t be able to get back in the bed at night.”

Calling the pay rate for home care workers “absurd,” Calinda said the Fair Pay for Home Care Act would ensure living wages and “wipe out the home care workforce shortage.”

State Assemblymember Dick Gottfried is a lead sponsor of the bill.

May, a primary sponsor of the bill, unveiled a report on January 11 indicating that 60 percent of open health care jobs are in the home care sector.

“That’s a huge opportunity for job creation and for improving the lives of the state’s elderly residents and those living with disabilities,” remarked May. “But it requires a significant investment.”

She said lack of home care is forcing many seniors to live without essential services like hot meals, bathing or assistance getting to the restroom.

“Hospitals and nursing home care are more expensive to taxpayers and to the state budget,” she said.

“We have not been paying home care workers anywhere near what they deserve to be paid,” added State Assemblymember Dick Gottfried, another lead sponsor of the bill.

Without sufficient home care resources, many family members end up giving up jobs to care for a loved one, Gottfried said.

Renee Christian said she has had to sleep in her wheelchair due to a lack of consistent care.

“It means giving up a large part of their life to care for a family member in need. That should not be happening in the wealthiest state in the wealthiest country on earth,” he said.

“There are higher paying jobs at Burger King than there are in home care,” said Sally Johnston, a 78-year-old Syracuse resident who requires assistance from a care worker.

“I want to stay in my home and I want to live with dignity,” she said. “I want to… a comfortable life and not have to worry about whether someone is coming to help me tomorrow or not.”

Bill Ferris, State Legislative Representative for AARP New York, said AARP frequently surveys its members on where they want to receive long-term care services. “Most of the time, if not all the time, the answer is they want to receive that care at home. They want to stay in their communities,” he said. “You cannot stay at home if no one is there to deliver care.”

“My job is difficult. It requires skill, patience, training and commitment,” said home health aide Lilieth Clacken.

“We want our fair share in the healthcare industry,” she said. “Our hard work cannot be ignored.”