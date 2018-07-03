- English
- Español
“Our door is open to every person”
Open Letter to the Community
By Lauren D. Kelley
In recent days, since the current presidential administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy was set in place, images and accounts of the separation of children and parents attempting to cross the U.S. border have been alarming and intolerable.
While the executive order to detain the children of immigrant parents was revoked, no plan exists to reunite families and relieve these vulnerable individuals of the trauma they have experienced.
The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling community has zero tolerance for acts of racism, bigotry, inequality, hatred, bullying, brutality, and xenophobia. We are committed to nurturing the curiosity, creative spirit, and empowerment of all children ages 3-8 and their families, without regard to immigration status.
Our door is open to every person in the neighborhood.
We accept who you are, what you look like, who you love, how much money you have, what your religious beliefs are, and where you are from. The Sugar Hill Museum is committed to uplifting families, defending the rights of our youngest visitors, and actively creating a welcoming environment that cultivates joy, teaches empathy, and truly celebrates the diversity of our community.
Standing up for justice is a reoccurring theme in the history of Sugar Hill as resilience is a hallmark of our neighborhood.
To those affected by these most recent events, we stand with you.
Lauren D. Kelley is the Director and Chief Curator of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling. For more information, please visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.
“Nuestra puerta está abierta a todas las personas”
Carta abierta a la comunidad
Por Lauren D. Kelley
En los últimos días, desde que se estableció la política de inmigración de tolerancia cero de la actual administración presidencial, las imágenes y los relatos de la separación de niños y padres que intentan cruzar la frontera de los Estados Unidos han sido alarmantes e intolerables.
Si bien la orden ejecutiva para detener a los hijos de padres inmigrantes fue revocada, no existe un plan para reunir a las familias y aliviar a estas personas vulnerables del trauma que han experimentado.
La comunidad del Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración Sugar Hill tiene tolerancia cero para los actos de racismo, intolerancia, desigualdad, odio, intimidación, brutalidad y xenofobia. Nos comprometemos a alimentar la curiosidad, el espíritu creativo y el empoderamiento de todos los niños de 3 a 8 años y sus familias, independientemente del estatus migratorio.
Nuestra puerta está abierta a todas las personas del vecindario.
Aceptamos quién es usted, cómo se ve, a quién ama, cuánto dinero tiene, cuáles son sus creencias religiosas y de dónde es usted. El Museo Sugar Hill se compromete a alentar a las familias, defender los derechos de nuestros visitantes más jóvenes y crear activamente un ambiente acogedor que cultive la alegría, enseñe empatía y verdaderamente celebre la diversidad de nuestra comunidad.
Defender la justicia es un tema recurrente en la historia de Sugar Hill, ya que la resiliencia es un sello distintivo de nuestro vecindario.
A los afectados por estos eventos más recientes, nos solidarizamos con ustedes.
Lauren D. Kelley es la directora y curadora jefe del Museo Infantil de Arte y Narración Sugar Hill. Para obtener más información, por favor visite www.sugarhillmuseum.org.