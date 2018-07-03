“Our door is open to every person”

Open Letter to the Community

By Lauren D. Kelley

In recent days, since the current presidential administration’s zero-tolerance immigration policy was set in place, images and accounts of the separation of children and parents attempting to cross the U.S. border have been alarming and intolerable.

While the executive order to detain the children of immigrant parents was revoked, no plan exists to reunite families and relieve these vulnerable individuals of the trauma they have experienced.

The Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling community has zero tolerance for acts of racism, bigotry, inequality, hatred, bullying, brutality, and xenophobia. We are committed to nurturing the curiosity, creative spirit, and empowerment of all children ages 3-8 and their families, without regard to immigration status.

Our door is open to every person in the neighborhood.

We accept who you are, what you look like, who you love, how much money you have, what your religious beliefs are, and where you are from. The Sugar Hill Museum is committed to uplifting families, defending the rights of our youngest visitors, and actively creating a welcoming environment that cultivates joy, teaches empathy, and truly celebrates the diversity of our community.

Standing up for justice is a reoccurring theme in the history of Sugar Hill as resilience is a hallmark of our neighborhood.

To those affected by these most recent events, we stand with you.

Lauren D. Kelley is the Director and Chief Curator of the Sugar Hill Children’s Museum of Art and Storytelling. For more information, please visit www.sugarhillmuseum.org.