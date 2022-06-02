“Our city needs this”

Immigrant performing arts center to open in Inwood

By Gregg McQueen

The nonprofit theater group will be housed in a new performing arts center; shown here is the cast of the PTP production Somos Más.

Photo: Emmanuel Abreu, courtesy of People’s Theatre Project

New York City’s first immigrant-centric performing arts center is coming – straight to Inwood.

Mayor Eric Adams has officially announced that the People’s Theatre Project (PTP), a longtime Inwood-based community arts organization, had been selected to own and operate an Immigrant Research and Performing Arts Center (IRPAC) in the neighborhood.

Founded in 2008, PTP is an immigrant- and women-led nonprofit that presents theater programs with a social justice perspective. The group estimates that it has engaged more than 10,000 Latino, Black, and immigrant youth of color in its partnerships and programs since its founding.

The city will invest $15 million to help PTP build a 17,000-square-foot cultural center, which is intended to deliver access to theater, dance, and music programs that are more representative of immigrants and people of color, Adams said.

“New Yorkers deserve a city that is more inclusive and more prosperous after the pandemic than it was before, and we are building that city every day. Part of that is creating opportunities for all our young people to see themselves in our arts and culture, and this project will provide a new generation of young, immigrant New Yorkers with that invaluable experience,” said Adams on May 19. “I know this partnership with the People’s Theatre Project and the $15 million investment we are providing will bring joy to so many in Upper Manhattan and across the city.”

“It’s extremely exciting,” said PTP Founder Mino Lora.

The center is expected to open in 2027. It will be constructed at 407 West 206th Street, part of a 14-story, mixed-use project under development by Taconic Partners.

The project is one of the city’s promised investments in Inwood under the neighborhood’s planned rezoning.

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

Mino Lora, Founder and Executive Director of PTP, said the project would provide much-needed artist space for Northern Manhattan.

“Not only for performances, but also for the incubation of new work,” she said.

The new center will feature a flexible theater space seating up to 200 people, as well as a smaller performance space, five rehearsal studios, and soundproof practice rooms.

Consulting firm Charcoalblue, which has helped design theaters worldwide, is collaborating with PTP on the project.

The center will also offer space for community partners.

“The uptown theater community in New York City is in dire need of professional-quality spaces to create, rehearse, and perform, and Charcoalblue has always been passionate about creating new spaces for telling stories and making music,” said Charcoalblue Director Owen Hughes. “We’re delighted to be part of creating a place where voices that have been underrepresented in our city can be heard and be celebrated.”

Lora said she hoped that the large performance space would become “a gem of Inwood and Washington Heights.”

“If you wanted to do shows in the round, you could do that. There will be a balcony as well. It can also be set up for films, since we have film festivals in our neighborhood,” Lora said. “It’s really about creating flexibility so all different kinds of artists and disciplines can use it.”

The IRPAC will offer rehearsal and performance space for local artists, as well as a location for art exhibits and residency programs.

Vida Tayebati and Reyna Erika Bonaparte in Doña Mañana. Photo: Filip Wolak, courtesy of The Whitney Museum

It will also be used to present weekly cultural programming for seniors, in partnership with local senior centers, Lora said.

In addition, the New York Public Library (NYPL) will provide research and literary programming that will allow community members to explore the immigrant experience through scholarship and the performing arts.

The IRPAC will be the home of the PTP Company, a professional multilingual ensemble of immigrant artists of color, and will also house the PTP Academy, a theater and social justice leadership program. All participants in the academy receive a full scholarship.

While the center will serve as a new headquarters for PTP, it will also offer space for a variety of community partners.

“We’ll continue to work with local groups as we have for many years,” Lora said. “We’ve already started conversations with about 15 different arts organizations to find out what that model will be, including artist residencies.”

“It’s not just our home but a home for the community,” she said.

Students enrolled in the PTP Academy perform.

Photo: Emmanuel Abreu, courtesy of People’s Theatre Project

“We are thrilled about this project and about the addition of a very needed theater space in Upper Manhattan — a resource that has been severely lacking uptown,” said Heather White Godfrey, Executive Director of the Dance Project of Washington Heights. “The arts are thriving here due to the hard work of so many arts organizations, and yet there are so few places for those arts to be shared with audiences. As a longtime partner of PTP, we are thrilled they are taking this on and confident it will be an invaluable addition to our community.”

While the city has temporarily dubbed the new project the IRPAC, Lora said the center will be renamed after a community engagement process.

“We want community input on the name,” said Lora. “This summer, we will be doing surveys, doing workshops, doing popups where we can have a dialogue and show some of the renderings of what the space will be. We also want feedback on what the name will be.”

The city selected PTP through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process conducted by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).

Darian Donovan Thomas performs original music for PTP production Doña Mañana.

Photo: Filip Wolak, courtesy of The Whitney Museum

For Lora, who started PTP with a few hundred dollars from a waitressing job, the selection was “a joy.”

“It’s unbelievable,” she remarked. “This will be a New York City cultural institution. We’re going from a grassroots nonprofit to running an institution.”

Remaining true to the PTP’s mission of social justice education, Lora said the center will also serve as an “organizing space.”

“It will be a space for catalyzing civic action. PTP has been at the intersection of social justice and arts since its founding,” she said. Among Lora’s visions for the center: using rehearsal rooms as classrooms, holding town halls in the theater, and hosting voter registration drives.

“The thought of what this space can be and will be, gives me hope,” Lora said. “Knowing that young people and seniors will come together here, and that young activists will call this place home, it’s extremely exciting. Our city needs this.”

For more, please visit peoplestheatreproject.org.