Immigrant performing arts center to open in Inwood
Immigrant performing arts center to open in Inwood
By Gregg McQueen
New York City’s first immigrant-centric performing arts center is coming – straight to Inwood.
Mayor Eric Adams has officially announced that the People’s Theatre Project (PTP), a longtime Inwood-based community arts organization, had been selected to own and operate an Immigrant Research and Performing Arts Center (IRPAC) in the neighborhood.
Founded in 2008, PTP is an immigrant- and women-led nonprofit that presents theater programs with a social justice perspective. The group estimates that it has engaged more than 10,000 Latino, Black, and immigrant youth of color in its partnerships and programs since its founding.
The city will invest $15 million to help PTP build a 17,000-square-foot cultural center, which is intended to deliver access to theater, dance, and music programs that are more representative of immigrants and people of color, Adams said.
“New Yorkers deserve a city that is more inclusive and more prosperous after the pandemic than it was before, and we are building that city every day. Part of that is creating opportunities for all our young people to see themselves in our arts and culture, and this project will provide a new generation of young, immigrant New Yorkers with that invaluable experience,” said Adams on May 19. “I know this partnership with the People’s Theatre Project and the $15 million investment we are providing will bring joy to so many in Upper Manhattan and across the city.”
The center is expected to open in 2027. It will be constructed at 407 West 206th Street, part of a 14-story, mixed-use project under development by Taconic Partners.
The project is one of the city’s promised investments in Inwood under the neighborhood’s planned rezoning.
Construction is expected to begin later this year.
Mino Lora, Founder and Executive Director of PTP, said the project would provide much-needed artist space for Northern Manhattan.
“Not only for performances, but also for the incubation of new work,” she said.
The new center will feature a flexible theater space seating up to 200 people, as well as a smaller performance space, five rehearsal studios, and soundproof practice rooms.
Consulting firm Charcoalblue, which has helped design theaters worldwide, is collaborating with PTP on the project.
“The uptown theater community in New York City is in dire need of professional-quality spaces to create, rehearse, and perform, and Charcoalblue has always been passionate about creating new spaces for telling stories and making music,” said Charcoalblue Director Owen Hughes. “We’re delighted to be part of creating a place where voices that have been underrepresented in our city can be heard and be celebrated.”
Lora said she hoped that the large performance space would become “a gem of Inwood and Washington Heights.”
“If you wanted to do shows in the round, you could do that. There will be a balcony as well. It can also be set up for films, since we have film festivals in our neighborhood,” Lora said. “It’s really about creating flexibility so all different kinds of artists and disciplines can use it.”
The IRPAC will offer rehearsal and performance space for local artists, as well as a location for art exhibits and residency programs.
It will also be used to present weekly cultural programming for seniors, in partnership with local senior centers, Lora said.
In addition, the New York Public Library (NYPL) will provide research and literary programming that will allow community members to explore the immigrant experience through scholarship and the performing arts.
The IRPAC will be the home of the PTP Company, a professional multilingual ensemble of immigrant artists of color, and will also house the PTP Academy, a theater and social justice leadership program. All participants in the academy receive a full scholarship.
While the center will serve as a new headquarters for PTP, it will also offer space for a variety of community partners.
“We’ll continue to work with local groups as we have for many years,” Lora said. “We’ve already started conversations with about 15 different arts organizations to find out what that model will be, including artist residencies.”
“It’s not just our home but a home for the community,” she said.
“We are thrilled about this project and about the addition of a very needed theater space in Upper Manhattan — a resource that has been severely lacking uptown,” said Heather White Godfrey, Executive Director of the Dance Project of Washington Heights. “The arts are thriving here due to the hard work of so many arts organizations, and yet there are so few places for those arts to be shared with audiences. As a longtime partner of PTP, we are thrilled they are taking this on and confident it will be an invaluable addition to our community.”
While the city has temporarily dubbed the new project the IRPAC, Lora said the center will be renamed after a community engagement process.
“We want community input on the name,” said Lora. “This summer, we will be doing surveys, doing workshops, doing popups where we can have a dialogue and show some of the renderings of what the space will be. We also want feedback on what the name will be.”
The city selected PTP through a Request for Proposal (RFP) process conducted by the New York City Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC) and the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA).
For Lora, who started PTP with a few hundred dollars from a waitressing job, the selection was “a joy.”
“It’s unbelievable,” she remarked. “This will be a New York City cultural institution. We’re going from a grassroots nonprofit to running an institution.”
Remaining true to the PTP’s mission of social justice education, Lora said the center will also serve as an “organizing space.”
“It will be a space for catalyzing civic action. PTP has been at the intersection of social justice and arts since its founding,” she said. Among Lora’s visions for the center: using rehearsal rooms as classrooms, holding town halls in the theater, and hosting voter registration drives.
“The thought of what this space can be and will be, gives me hope,” Lora said. “Knowing that young people and seniors will come together here, and that young activists will call this place home, it’s extremely exciting. Our city needs this.”
For more, please visit peoplestheatreproject.org.
“Nuestra ciudad lo necesita”
Se abrirá un centro de artes escénicas para inmigrantes en Inwood
Por Gregg McQueen
El primer centro de artes escénicas centrado en los inmigrantes de la ciudad de Nueva York llega directamente a Inwood.
El alcalde Eric Adams ha anunciado oficialmente que el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo (PTP), una organización artística comunitaria con sede en Inwood desde hace mucho tiempo, ha sido seleccionado para poseer y operar un Centro de Investigación y Artes Escénicas para Inmigrantes (IRPAC, por sus siglas en inglés) en el barrio.
Fundado en 2008, PTP es una organización sin fines de lucro dirigida por inmigrantes y mujeres que presenta programas de teatro con una perspectiva de justicia social. El grupo calcula que ha involucrado a más de diez mil jóvenes latinos, negros e inmigrantes de color en sus asociaciones y programas desde su fundación.
La ciudad invertirá $15 millones de dólares para ayudar a PTP a construir un centro cultural de 17,000 pies cuadrados, cuyo objetivo es ofrecer acceso a programas de teatro, danza y música que sean más representativos de los inmigrantes y la gente de color, dijo Adams.
“Los neoyorquinos se merecen una ciudad más inclusiva y más próspera después de la pandemia de lo que era antes, y estamos construyendo esa ciudad cada día. Parte de ello es crear oportunidades para que todos nuestros jóvenes se vean reflejados en nuestras artes y nuestra cultura, y este proyecto proporcionará a una nueva generación de jóvenes inmigrantes neoyorquinos esa experiencia invaluable”, dijo Adams el 19 de mayo. “Sé que esta asociación con el Proyecto de Teatro del Pueblo y la inversión de $15 millones de dólares que estamos proporcionando traerá alegría a tantos en el Alto Manhattan y en toda la ciudad”.
Se espera que el centro abra sus puertas en 2027.
Se construirá en el No. 407 de la calle 206 oeste, que forma parte de un proyecto de 14 niveles de uso mixto que está desarrollando Taconic Partners.
El proyecto es una de las inversiones prometidas por la ciudad en Inwood en el marco de la rezonificación prevista del barrio.
Se espera que la construcción comience a finales de este año.
Mino Lora, fundadora y directora ejecutiva de PTP, dijo que el proyecto proporcionará un espacio artístico muy necesario para el Alto Manhattan.
“No sólo para actuaciones, sino también para la incubación de nuevos trabajos”, dijo.
El nuevo centro contará con un espacio teatral flexible con capacidad de hasta 200 personas, así como un espacio de actuación más pequeño, cinco estudios de ensayo y salas de práctica a prueba de ruidos.
La firma consultora Charcoalblue, que ha ayudado a diseñar teatros en todo el mundo, colabora con PTP en el proyecto.
“La comunidad teatral del Alto Manhattan necesita urgentemente espacios de calidad profesional para crear, ensayar y actuar, y a Charcoalblue siempre le ha apasionado crear nuevos espacios para contar historias y hacer música”, dijo el director de Charcoalblue, Owen Hughes. “Estamos encantados de formar parte de la creación de un lugar donde las voces que han estado poco representadas en nuestra ciudad puedan ser escuchadas y celebradas”.
Lora dijo que espera que el gran espacio de actuación se convierta en “una joya de Inwood y Washington Heights”.
“Si se quieren hacer espectáculos de forma circular, se podrá hacer. También habrá un balcón. También se podrá habilitar para películas, ya que tenemos festivales de cine en nuestro barrio”, dijo Lora. “Se trata realmente de crear flexibilidad para que todo tipo de artistas y disciplinas puedan utilizarlo”.
El IRPAC ofrecerá un espacio de ensayo y actuación para los artistas locales, así como un lugar para exposiciones de arte y programas de residencia.
También se utilizará para presentar una programación cultural semanal para personas mayores, en colaboración con los centros locales para adultos mayores, dijo Lora.
Además, la Biblioteca Pública de Nueva York (NYPL, por sus siglas en inglés) ofrecerá una programación literaria y de investigación que permitirá a los miembros de la comunidad explorar la experiencia de los inmigrantes a través de becas y artes escénicas.
El IRPAC será la sede de la Compañía PTP, un conjunto profesional multilingüe de artistas inmigrantes de color, y también albergará a la Academia PTP, un programa de liderazgo teatral y de justicia social. Todos los participantes de la academia recibirán una beca completa.
Si bien el centro servirá de nueva sede para el PTP, también ofrecerá espacio para diversos socios comunitarios.
“Seguiremos trabajando con grupos locales, como hemos hecho durante muchos años”, dijo Lora. “Ya hemos iniciado conversaciones con unas 15 organizaciones artísticas diferentes para averiguar cuál será ese modelo, incluidas las residencias de artistas”.
“No es sólo nuestra casa, sino un hogar para la comunidad”, dijo.
“Estamos encantados con este proyecto y con la incorporación de un espacio teatral muy necesario en el Alto Manhattan, un recurso que ha sido muy escaso en la zona”, dijo Heather White Godfrey, directora ejecutiva del Proyecto de Danza de Washington Heights. “Las artes prosperan aquí gracias al duro trabajo de muchas organizaciones artísticas y, sin embargo, hay muy pocos lugares donde compartir esas artes con el público. Como socios de PTP desde hace mucho tiempo, estamos encantados de que se hagan cargo de este proyecto y confiamos en que será un complemento invaluable para nuestra comunidad”.
Aunque la ciudad ha bautizado temporalmente el nuevo proyecto como IRPAC, Lora dijo que el centro cambiará de nombre tras un proceso de participación de la comunidad.
“Queremos que la comunidad aporte su opinión sobre el nombre”, explicó. “Este verano haremos encuestas, talleres y presentaciones emergentes en las que podremos dialogar y mostrar algunos de los diseños de lo que será el espacio. También queremos que nos den su opinión sobre el nombre”.
La ciudad seleccionó a PTP a través de un proceso de solicitud de propuestas (RFP, por sus siglas en inglés) realizado por la Corporación de Desarrollo Económico de la ciudad de Nueva York (NYCEDC, por sus siglas en inglés) y el Departamento de Asuntos Culturales de la ciudad de Nueva York (DCLA, por sus siglas en inglés).
Para Lora, quien puso en marcha PTP con unos cientos de dólares de un trabajo de camarera, la selección fue “una alegría”.
“Es increíble”, comentó. “Esto será una institución cultural de Nueva York. Vamos a pasar de ser una organización sin fines de lucro de base a dirigir una institución”.
Manteniéndose fiel a la misión del PTP de educación para la justicia social, Lora dijo que el centro también servirá como “espacio de organización”.
“Será un espacio para catalizar la acción cívica. El PTP ha estado en la intersección de la justicia social y las artes desde su fundación”, dijo. Entre las visiones de Lora para el centro se encuentran: utilizar las salas de ensayo como aulas, celebrar reuniones municipales en el teatro y organizar campañas de registro de votantes.
“La idea de lo que este espacio puede ser y será, me da esperanza”, dijo Lora. “Saber que los jóvenes y las personas mayores se reunirán aquí, y que los jóvenes activistas llamarán a este lugar su hogar, es muy emocionante. Nuestra ciudad lo necesita”.
Para más información, por favor visite peoplestheatreproject.org.