Opening Haven Avenue to the Community



By Ydanis Rodríguez

Our community can lead the charge in rethinking how we in New York City use its streets and catch up to many global cities around the world that have already shown us that car-free streets work.

We have already been part of efforts to open up the streets to pedestrians and cyclists, and to bring cultural and educational programming to the people when we shut traffic down along St. Nicholas Avenue on Car-Free Day.

Having those same benefits every day at Haven Plaza is a win for us and all of New York City.

Washington Heights has embraced the benefits of existing car-free area. Spearheading the establishment of the annual Car-Free Day in New York City in honor of Earth Day is one of the many efforts to reimagine how we use our streets and how we can move away from private car ownership.

In its third installment this past April, my office worked with the city to remove motor vehicles from Broadway from Union Square to Times Square. Uptown, we opened St. Nicholas from 181st Street to 190th Street. We lined up hundreds of partners with city- and nationwide programs to bring music, food, dance, art, and environmental education directly to New Yorkers – all resulting in a beautiful day of safe fun.

Many residents of the immediately surrounding areas have legitimate concerns about Haven Plaza, particularly around parking. Columbia University has worked to alleviate some of those concerns. The solutions, while not perfect, demonstrate an effort on the institution’s side to work with the local community. Coupled with the programming they are committed to bring to the plaza, this new car-free space is a net gain.

It has been a long process where we have listened to the community and Columbia University on how we can achieve the best outcome for all.

As the process moves along and the changes are implemented on Haven Avenue, we must hold all parties accountable to the terms of our agreement and make sure it continues to make sense for all stakeholders. While the transition will have its challenges, bringing more plazas to our neighborhood will help improve overall health, air quality and safety.

Ydanis Rodríguez represents the 10th District in the City Council. For more information, please visit council.nyc.gov/district-10 or call 917.521.2616.