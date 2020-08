Open up our Attractions

By Dennis Vourderis

As our communities reopen and move toward recovery, one of New York’s greatest disappointments remains the still closed amusement and water parks industry.

The attractions industry has safely reopened throughout the country and New York facilities are ready to open with increased safety measures, yet are prevented from doing so by the state.

The industry believed parks could open as part of Forward NY’s Phase Three. That has not happened and there is a complete lack of guidance regarding the new rules and when our facilities can reopen – whether it’s this year or next.

Park guests eagerly await the return of their favorite thrills and look forward to new experiences and attractions. Few understand – or are even aware – of the safety requirements and protocols parks follow every day. Safety is the attractions industry’s number-one priority. It always has been and always will be. Each park follows stringent safety protocols that include daily inspections and operation procedures. Parks have on-site safety professionals who perform regular training and inspections. This is an industry built on safety, maintaining safety and providing memorable, safe experiences.

The COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges to our industry, as it has every other line of business. By referring to the CDC guidelines, industry reopening guidelines and our already safe practices, we have been preparing for months to reopen the right way.

We can successfully limit access, reduce crowd size, adjust protocols for close encounters with character greetings and experiences on rides. We have added enhanced cleaning and disinfecting protocols, added new physical distancing in queue lines, restaurants, shops and throughout all locations. And we all follow strict enforcement of face covering requirements for both employees and guests. New York’s parks are equipped and ready to safely welcome back their guests.

The attractions industry is a collaborative one and New York park operators have been communicating with and following the successes of our neighboring states. Parks in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Hampshire and Maine are all open and successfully operating while following the new health and safety protocols. The experience has been completely positive.

Cited cases of COVID-19 in these states have been low and none have been attributed to a visit to an amusement or water park. New York parks can provide the same positive experience as our neighboring states.

Should New York’s amusement parks be open?

Industry professionals from IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, the New England Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (NEAPPA) and industry associations and operators in neighboring states say YES.

We want to be open.

Yet, New York State has not permitted us to open and more importantly, has no issued guidance we should prepare for so we can receive permission from the state.

Amusement and water parks provide a form of much needed and desired recreation. The stress relieving escape provided by amusement and water parks, safely operated, is sorely needed. Parks are also economic engines in their communities, providing thousands of jobs.

We urge Governor Cuomo and his staff to take a closer look at our industry. Our industry has been built on safety: ride safety, crowd safety, water safety, food safety, mechanical safety, operational safety and on and on every day. COVID-19 protocols have been established and complement everything we do. New York parks should be open now.

New York operators are willing and able to follow and enforce the rules to open in the safest environment possible. We can work together with the state to make this happen the right way. New York’s amusement and water parks are ready to work together so we can reopen and once again safely welcome back our loyal guests.

Dennis Vourderis is co-owner and Vice President of Deno’s Wonder Wheel Park at Coney Island, New York. For more, please visit iaapa.org.