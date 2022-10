Open Streets boosted restaurants during pandemic: DOT report

A new report indicates that the Open Streets and outdoor dining programs were a boon to the city’s economy.

Business at restaurants and bars on car-free Open Streets far outpaced other nearby corridors, according to a new report from the NYC Department of Transportation (DOT).

The report, Streets for Recovery: The Economic Benefits of the NYC Open Streets Program, examines the economic benefits of Open Streets and highlights the program’s effectiveness in supporting the restaurant and bar industry in New York City during the course of the pandemic.

“We can both sustain and grow economic vitality by reimagining the use of our public spaces,” said DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez.

Among the key findings from the report:

On Open Streets corridors, a higher percentage of restaurants and bars were able to stay in business during the pandemic than across the rest of the same borough.

Sales growth at restaurants and bars on Open Streets corridors significantly outpaced sales growth in the boroughs that the corridors are in.

Open Streets corridors significantly outperformed nearby control corridors on three key metrics: sales growth, growth in the number of restaurants and bars, and ensuring businesses remained open.

All Open Streets corridors saw faster growth in the number of new restaurants and bars that opened during the pandemic when compared to the rest of the same borough.

In addition, analysis of five car-free Open Streets corridors – in Chinatown and Koreatown in Manhattan; along Vanderbilt Avenue and Fifth Avenue in Brooklyn; and Ditmars Boulevard in Queens – showed that restaurants and bars on car-free Open Streets strongly outperformed those on nearby streets that maintained vehicular traffic.

“At the height of the pandemic, as businesses closed down and New Yorkers lost their jobs, Open Streets and outdoor dining helped keep our restaurants and the city’s economy afloat. And as New York City comes back, this program will continue to be a critical driver of a strong, equitable recovery,” said Mayor Eric Adams in a statement. “This report echoes what we have heard in communities across the city: Opening our streets can kickstart small businesses, create jobs, and lift up neighborhoods. Our administration will continue working to craft a permanent outdoor dining program that will keep local restaurants vibrant and that all New Yorkers can be proud of.”

Completed in partnership with Bloomberg Associates, the report was unveiled by DOT Commissioner Ydanis Rodríguez on October 25 during a press conference in Chinatown.

“Open Streets has been a life preserver for struggling businesses during the pandemic and the program’s success confirms we can both sustain and grow economic vitality by reimagining the use of our public spaces,” said Rodríguez.

Metrics used for the report were based on state tax collection data that was collected and aggregated by the New York City Department of Finance. The study period for the analysis was from March 1, 2020 through August 31, 2021.

In May 2021, the New York City Council passed legislation to make Open Streets a permanent program.

“This ground-breaking report confirms with data what we believed anecdotally, which is that the recipe of Open Restaurants mixed with Open Streets, enhances the already strong economic and social benefit and impact of outdoor dining,” said Andrew Rigie, Executive Director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance.

“New York’s streets are as adaptable and resilient as the New Yorkers who live and work on them,” said Janette Sadik-Khan, principal with Bloomberg Associates and former DOT Commissioner under Mayor Michael Bloomberg. “Open Streets showed that outdoor dining, drinking, and activity didn’t just bring vibrant street life to a locked-down city, they represented an economic strategy that supported neighborhoods during hard times and can now help the city recover.”

The full report can be found here: on.nyc.gov/3FitO6j.