Open House
Get a gander at Gracie.
Look to spend the holidays in style by visiting the living quarters of the city’s chief executive and the family.
The Fourth Annual Gracie Mansion Open House is Saturday, Dec. 8th at 2 p.m. Visitors can tour the mansion, learn the history behind the house, view the art collection and check out all of the holiday decorations. Guests can reserve up to four tickets online. Tours begin every 15 minutes, starting from 2:00 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. The tour is free, but reservations are required.
Gracie Mansion is located at 88th Street and East End Avenue. For more information, call 311 or please visit www.nyc.gov/GracieHolidayOpenHouse.
Puertas abiertas
Echar un vistazo en Gracie.
Mire para pasar las fiestas con estilo visitando las viviendas del director ejecutivo de la ciudad y la familia.
La Cuarta Jornada de Puertas Abiertas de la Mansión Gracie es el sábado 8 de diciembre a las 2 p.m. Los visitantes pueden recorrer la mansión, aprender la historia detrás de la casa, ver la colección de arte y ver todas las decoraciones navideñas. Los visitantes pueden reservar hasta cuatro boletos en línea. Los recorridos comienzan cada 15 minutos, a partir de las 2:00 p.m. hasta las 4:15 p.m. El tour es gratuito, pero se requieren reservaciones.
La Mansión Gracie está ubicada en la calle 88 y la avenida East End. Para más información, llame al 311 o visite www.nyc.gov/GracieHolidayOpenHouse.