Open House‎

Get a gander at Gracie.

Look to spend the holidays in style by visiting the living quarters of the city’s chief executive and the family.

The Fourth Annual Gracie Mansion Open House is Saturday, Dec. 8th at 2 p.m. Visitors can tour the mansion, learn the history behind the house, view the art collection and check out all of the holiday decorations. Guests can reserve up to four tickets online. Tours begin every 15 minutes, starting from 2:00 p.m. until 4:15 p.m. The tour is free, but reservations are required.

Gracie Mansion is located at 88th Street and East End Avenue. For more information, call 311 or please visit ‎www.nyc.gov/GracieHolidayOpenHouse.‎

