Open Air Appropriation

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Photos: Klara Lopera–Sánchez

Create art. Hang it in a public space. Ask for permission later.

Northern Manhattan’s largest open-air art show, “For the Love of Art: An Appropriated Intentions Exhibition,” appears on a chain link fence by a Mitchell-Lama co-op building, close to the #1 train at Dyckman Street.

It features the work of nineteen artists from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx. The informal nature of the exhibit belies the influential artists behind the show.

The show features artists such as Moses Ros, Franck De La Mercedes and Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez and many others who are familiar to readers of this paper.

“We are all formal artists who trained at art academies,” said curator and artist Alexis Mendoza. Closed for months, the museums and galleries where the artists typically exhibit are only just starting to resume shows. Not being able to show has been very frustrating.

“We were looking for answers to this situation,” he said. “We cannot exhibit in galleries. So, basically we are donating our work to the community.”

The idea started months before. The first “Appropriated Intentions” exhibit was in a tunnel under the Henry Hudson Parkway. “We turned it into a gallery,” said Mendoza. “We had a reception and everything. But the Parks Department removed the exhibit.”

This time, the owners of the fence, Inwood Terrace, were a bit more welcoming. “We didn’t know who to ask,” said Mendoza about the appropriated space that the artists transformed into an outdoor gallery. “They got in touch with us.”

Mendoza is originally from Havana, and trained at the Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes “San Alejandro,” considered one of the most prestigious art schools in Cuba.

Mendoza and the other artists used the same canvas-like material for the exhibition. It was a discarded advertising banner that one of the artists, Luis Stephenberg, obtained from Lincoln Hospital.

The banner was designed to withstand the extremes of weather. “It was perfect,” Mendoza said. It was cut up into equal-sized pieces and distributed to all of the participating artists.

While there wasn’t any specific directive or theme, Mendoza said that most of the artists tapped into social issues that have been swirling around for the past four years. The artists didn’t knowingly collaborate, but many of the works complement and echo the themes of the others.

Immigration, racism, the breaking up of families at borders are all on display.

Even menstruation—typically unmentionable and out of sight—is the subject of one work. Mendoza said people walking by stop and ask, “Is that what I think it is?”

But all of the works have struck a chord with the community, he said. Many of the viewers are directly impacted by the social issues and harsh subject matter portrayed in the art. People who have never set foot in a gallery stop to take in the works. He added that others are setting up their own canvas and easels at the site, to capture the scenic views of the nearby park. Musicians have turned up at the exhibit to play. “It’s like we’ve opened the door for the public to do more,” he said.

Mendoza said he wasn’t sure what the initial reaction would be. They were never very organized about the show. It was a spontaneous effort that arose because of a desire to create and show their work. “We were not expecting this acceptance. It’s becoming a deep project,” he said. Now galleries are contacting them. Others are asking why outdoor shows like this haven’t been done before.

Mendoza said they are considering writing an online catalogue to accompany the exhibit. “The exhibit is like a mirror between the community and the artists,” he said. “We’ve touched something deep in the consciousness of the community.”

When asked if the owners of the space are open to future exhibits, he said, “I hope so.”