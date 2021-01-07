- English
- Español
Open Air Appropriation
By Sherry Mazzocchi
Photos: Klara Lopera–Sánchez
Create art. Hang it in a public space. Ask for permission later.
Northern Manhattan’s largest open-air art show, “For the Love of Art: An Appropriated Intentions Exhibition,” appears on a chain link fence by a Mitchell-Lama co-op building, close to the #1 train at Dyckman Street.
It features the work of nineteen artists from Northern Manhattan and the Bronx. The informal nature of the exhibit belies the influential artists behind the show.
The show features artists such as Moses Ros, Franck De La Mercedes and Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez and many others who are familiar to readers of this paper.
“We are all formal artists who trained at art academies,” said curator and artist Alexis Mendoza. Closed for months, the museums and galleries where the artists typically exhibit are only just starting to resume shows. Not being able to show has been very frustrating.
“We were looking for answers to this situation,” he said. “We cannot exhibit in galleries. So, basically we are donating our work to the community.”
The idea started months before. The first “Appropriated Intentions” exhibit was in a tunnel under the Henry Hudson Parkway. “We turned it into a gallery,” said Mendoza. “We had a reception and everything. But the Parks Department removed the exhibit.”
This time, the owners of the fence, Inwood Terrace, were a bit more welcoming. “We didn’t know who to ask,” said Mendoza about the appropriated space that the artists transformed into an outdoor gallery. “They got in touch with us.”
Mendoza is originally from Havana, and trained at the Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes “San Alejandro,” considered one of the most prestigious art schools in Cuba.
Mendoza and the other artists used the same canvas-like material for the exhibition. It was a discarded advertising banner that one of the artists, Luis Stephenberg, obtained from Lincoln Hospital.
The banner was designed to withstand the extremes of weather. “It was perfect,” Mendoza said. It was cut up into equal-sized pieces and distributed to all of the participating artists.
While there wasn’t any specific directive or theme, Mendoza said that most of the artists tapped into social issues that have been swirling around for the past four years. The artists didn’t knowingly collaborate, but many of the works complement and echo the themes of the others.
Immigration, racism, the breaking up of families at borders are all on display.
Even menstruation—typically unmentionable and out of sight—is the subject of one work. Mendoza said people walking by stop and ask, “Is that what I think it is?”
But all of the works have struck a chord with the community, he said. Many of the viewers are directly impacted by the social issues and harsh subject matter portrayed in the art. People who have never set foot in a gallery stop to take in the works. He added that others are setting up their own canvas and easels at the site, to capture the scenic views of the nearby park. Musicians have turned up at the exhibit to play. “It’s like we’ve opened the door for the public to do more,” he said.
Mendoza said he wasn’t sure what the initial reaction would be. They were never very organized about the show. It was a spontaneous effort that arose because of a desire to create and show their work. “We were not expecting this acceptance. It’s becoming a deep project,” he said. Now galleries are contacting them. Others are asking why outdoor shows like this haven’t been done before.
Mendoza said they are considering writing an online catalogue to accompany the exhibit. “The exhibit is like a mirror between the community and the artists,” he said. “We’ve touched something deep in the consciousness of the community.”
When asked if the owners of the space are open to future exhibits, he said, “I hope so.”
Apropiación al aire libre
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Fotos: Klara Lopera–Sánchez
Crea arte. Cuélgalo en un espacio público. Pide permiso más tarde.
La exposición de arte al aire libre más grande del norte de Manhattan, “Por el amor al arte: una exposición de intenciones apropiadas”, aparece en una cerca de malla metálica junto al edificio co-op Mitchell-Lama, cerca del tren número 1 en la calle Dyckman.
Presenta la obra de diecinueve artistas del norte de Manhattan y el Bronx. La naturaleza informal de la exhibición oculta a los artistas influyentes detrás de la exposición.
La muestra cuenta con artistas como Moses Ros, Franck de la Mercedes y Carlos Jesús Martínez Domínguez y muchos otros conocidos de los lectores de este periódico.
“Todos somos artistas formales que nos formamos en academias de arte”, dijo el curador y artista Alexis Mendoza. Cerrados durante meses, los museos y galerías donde los artistas suelen exponer apenas están comenzando a reanudar las exhibiciones. No poder presentarse ha sido muy frustrante.
“Estábamos buscando respuestas a esta situación”, dijo. “No podemos exponer en galerías. Entonces, básicamente, estamos donando nuestra obra a la comunidad”.
La idea empezó meses antes. La primera exhibición de “Intenciones Apropiadas” fue en un túnel debajo de Henry Hudson Parkway. “Lo convertimos en una galería”, dijo Mendoza. “Tuvimos una recepción y todo. Pero el Departamento de Parques retiró la exhibición”.
Esta vez, los dueños de la cerca, Inwood Terrace, fueron un poco más acogedores. “No sabíamos a quién preguntar”, dijo Mendoza sobre el espacio apropiado que los artistas transformaron en una galería al aire libre. “Se pusieron en contacto con nosotros”.
Mendoza es originario de La Habana y se formó en la Escuela Nacional de Bellas Artes “San Alejandro”, considerada una de las escuelas de arte más prestigiosas de Cuba.
Mendoza y los otros artistas utilizaron el mismo material parecido a un lienzo para la exposición. Era una pancarta publicitaria descartada que uno de los artistas, Luis Stephenberg, obtuvo del Hospital Lincoln.
La pancarta fue diseñada para resistir las inclemencias del tiempo. “Así que fue perfecto”, dijo Mendoza. Se cortó en piezas de igual tamaño y se distribuyó a todos los artistas participantes.
Si bien no hubo ninguna directiva o tema específico, Mendoza dijo que la mayoría de los artistas aprovecharon los problemas sociales que han estado dando vueltas durante los últimos cuatro años. Los artistas no colaboraron a sabiendas, pero muchas de las obras complementan y hacen eco de los temas de las demás.
La inmigración, el racismo, la ruptura de familias en las fronteras están a la vista.
Incluso la menstruación, por lo general innombrable y fuera de lugar, es el tema de una obra. Mendoza dijo que la gente que pasa por ahí se detiene y pregunta: “¿Eso es lo que creo que es?”.
Pero todas las obras han tocado la fibra sensible de la comunidad, dijo. Muchos de los espectadores se ven afectados directamente por los problemas sociales y los temas duros representados en el arte. Las personas que nunca han puesto un pie en una galería se detienen a contemplar las obras. Añadió que otros están instalando sus propios lienzos y caballetes en el sitio, para capturar las vistas panorámicas del parque cercano. Músicos se han presentado en la exhibición para tocar. “Así que es como si hubiéramos abierto la puerta para que el público haga más”, dijo.
Mendoza dijo que no estaba seguro de cuál sería la reacción inicial. Nunca fueron muy organizados sobre la exposición. Fue un esfuerzo espontáneo que surgió por el deseo de crear y mostrar su obra. “No esperábamos esta aceptación. Se está convirtiendo en un proyecto profundo”, dijo. Ahora las galerías se están comunicando con ellos. Otros se preguntan por qué no se habían realizado antes exhibiciones al aire libre como esta.
Mendoza comentó que están considerando escribir un catálogo en línea para acompañar la exhibición. “La exposición es como un espejo entre la comunidad y los artistas”, explicó. “Hemos tocado algo profundo en la conciencia de la comunidad”.
Cuando se le preguntó si los propietarios del espacio están abiertos a futuras exhibiciones, respondió: “Eso espero”.