Bagpiper leads St. Patrick’s Day Parade for final time

By Gregg McQueen

Joe Brady has served as lead bagpiper of the city’s St. Patrick’s Parade for 33 years.

On St. Patrick’s Day in New York City, all eyes are on Joe Brady.

For 33 years, Brady has marched at the very head of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as lead bagpiper.

A Bronx native, Brady serves as the Regimental Pipe Major of the 1st Battalion, 69th Regiment. The famed Army infantry regiment, founded during the Civil War, has fronted the parade for more than 160 years.

This year, Brady is retiring from his high-profile role as front man for the iconic parade.

“Even though I’m in great health at 66 years old, it’s just become too physically demanding,” he said. “The bagpipes and outfit I wear weigh more than 40 pounds and require a lot of stamina, especially while marching.”

For many people, the sound of bagpipes is synonymous with March 17.

Music from the ancient instrument tends to strike a poignant chord with listeners, Brady said.

“A bagpipe just pushes the emotions,” he remarked. “I can go to a funeral and know as soon as I blow into my instrument, that it’s going to bring people into tears. Or if you’re playing a wedding or fun event, it’ll make it that much more joyous.”

The parade returns to Fifth Avenue this year.

Staged on March 17 in New York City since 1762, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue beginning at East 44th Street and ending at East 79th Street.

This year’s parade begins at 11 a.m. The parade will pause at 12 p.m. to honor victims of 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic.

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes a full-blown return in 2022 after two years of disruptions as the pandemic prevented large-scale gatherings in the city.

In March 2020, as Covid-19 first began its foothold in New York, the parade was cancelled days before the event. However, a small contingent of two marching units ‒ including Brady and the “Fighting 69th” ‒ marched in a socially distanced manner.

“We did a brief march under Covid regulations from the Cathedral, which constituted a legal parade. Although it was 6:30 in the morning, just to keep the tradition alive,” Brady said.

Another small group also marched in similar fashion in 2021.

This year, with Covid restrictions on parades lifted, the parade will be held on a grand scale again, with large crowds expected to line the streets.

For Brady, the ability of New Yorkers to gather and celebrate again after two years of lockdowns is “extremely important” for the recovery and psyche of the city.

“I think that we need to socialize and see other people. I think it’s part of our fabric,” Brady said. “People are bursting at the seams to get out again and get back to normal.”

“Everyone I talk to, you can tell that people are excited for this year’s parade. They’re anxious to be part of it,” he said.

Brady has been playing bagpipes since age 7, taught by his father, who was an avid performer.

“His parents were both born in Ireland,” Brady said. “Ironically, it wasn’t his heritage that made him play the bagpipes, it was just his love of the sound. Quite honestly, his parents did not like the bagpipes, until they saw what he could do with them as well as their grandchildren.”

By the age 17, Brady was rated as a professional open grade bagpiper. He has since earned worldwide recognition at bagpipe competitions and has traveled around the world to perform. Brady has participated in countless military events, played for dignitaries, and shared the stage with legendary Irish folk band The Chieftains.

He also taught the FDNY Pipe Band for more than 20 years.

Still, he cites his role with the parade and work with the 69th Regiment as the greatest honor of his career.

“It’s been so special to me because of its rich military history as the most decorated regiment in the country and its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community,” said Brady.

“Being from the Bronx, I’m familiar with the 69th and all the good work that they’ve done throughout the years. Just getting to know the guys and knowing that they’ve sacrificed so much on a volunteer basis for us, I feel good about being able to give back,” he said.

Upon his retirement from the parade, Brady will pass the honor to 25-year-old Sean Dalgauer, a champion bagpiper who is an Iona College graduate like Brady and his father.

As Brady prepares to lead the parade for the final time, he is bracing for an emotional experience.

“I suspect that, in the beginning, I’ll just try to relish it all. I also suspect that once I get up to the review stand at 64th Street, my feet will start to give out and I’ll think ‘Oh, this is why I decided to stop playing the parade,’” he said with a laugh.

Brady stressed that he would continue to be an active bagpiper in the future.

“I’m only going to stop doing the parade. As a bagpiper, there’s all kinds of other St. Patrick’s things you can do. I’m still going to play special events,” he said. “I’m not going to stop playing. It’s in my blood.”

For more information on the 2022 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, visit www.nycstpatricksparade.org.