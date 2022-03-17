- English
One last skirl
Bagpiper leads St. Patrick’s Day Parade for final time
By Gregg McQueen
On St. Patrick’s Day in New York City, all eyes are on Joe Brady.
For 33 years, Brady has marched at the very head of the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade as lead bagpiper.
A Bronx native, Brady serves as the Regimental Pipe Major of the 1st Battalion, 69th Regiment. The famed Army infantry regiment, founded during the Civil War, has fronted the parade for more than 160 years.
This year, Brady is retiring from his high-profile role as front man for the iconic parade.
“Even though I’m in great health at 66 years old, it’s just become too physically demanding,” he said. “The bagpipes and outfit I wear weigh more than 40 pounds and require a lot of stamina, especially while marching.”
For many people, the sound of bagpipes is synonymous with March 17.
Music from the ancient instrument tends to strike a poignant chord with listeners, Brady said.
“A bagpipe just pushes the emotions,” he remarked. “I can go to a funeral and know as soon as I blow into my instrument, that it’s going to bring people into tears. Or if you’re playing a wedding or fun event, it’ll make it that much more joyous.”
Staged on March 17 in New York City since 1762, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade marches up Fifth Avenue beginning at East 44th Street and ending at East 79th Street.
This year’s parade begins at 11 a.m. The parade will pause at 12 p.m. to honor victims of 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic.
The St. Patrick’s Day Parade makes a full-blown return in 2022 after two years of disruptions as the pandemic prevented large-scale gatherings in the city.
In March 2020, as Covid-19 first began its foothold in New York, the parade was cancelled days before the event. However, a small contingent of two marching units ‒ including Brady and the “Fighting 69th” ‒ marched in a socially distanced manner.
“We did a brief march under Covid regulations from the Cathedral, which constituted a legal parade. Although it was 6:30 in the morning, just to keep the tradition alive,” Brady said.
Another small group also marched in similar fashion in 2021.
This year, with Covid restrictions on parades lifted, the parade will be held on a grand scale again, with large crowds expected to line the streets.
For Brady, the ability of New Yorkers to gather and celebrate again after two years of lockdowns is “extremely important” for the recovery and psyche of the city.
“I think that we need to socialize and see other people. I think it’s part of our fabric,” Brady said. “People are bursting at the seams to get out again and get back to normal.”
“Everyone I talk to, you can tell that people are excited for this year’s parade. They’re anxious to be part of it,” he said.
Brady has been playing bagpipes since age 7, taught by his father, who was an avid performer.
“His parents were both born in Ireland,” Brady said. “Ironically, it wasn’t his heritage that made him play the bagpipes, it was just his love of the sound. Quite honestly, his parents did not like the bagpipes, until they saw what he could do with them as well as their grandchildren.”
By the age 17, Brady was rated as a professional open grade bagpiper. He has since earned worldwide recognition at bagpipe competitions and has traveled around the world to perform. Brady has participated in countless military events, played for dignitaries, and shared the stage with legendary Irish folk band The Chieftains.
He also taught the FDNY Pipe Band for more than 20 years.
Still, he cites his role with the parade and work with the 69th Regiment as the greatest honor of his career.
“It’s been so special to me because of its rich military history as the most decorated regiment in the country and its ongoing commitment to giving back to the community,” said Brady.
“Being from the Bronx, I’m familiar with the 69th and all the good work that they’ve done throughout the years. Just getting to know the guys and knowing that they’ve sacrificed so much on a volunteer basis for us, I feel good about being able to give back,” he said.
Upon his retirement from the parade, Brady will pass the honor to 25-year-old Sean Dalgauer, a champion bagpiper who is an Iona College graduate like Brady and his father.
As Brady prepares to lead the parade for the final time, he is bracing for an emotional experience.
“I suspect that, in the beginning, I’ll just try to relish it all. I also suspect that once I get up to the review stand at 64th Street, my feet will start to give out and I’ll think ‘Oh, this is why I decided to stop playing the parade,’” he said with a laugh.
Brady stressed that he would continue to be an active bagpiper in the future.
“I’m only going to stop doing the parade. As a bagpiper, there’s all kinds of other St. Patrick’s things you can do. I’m still going to play special events,” he said. “I’m not going to stop playing. It’s in my blood.”
For more information on the 2022 NYC St. Patrick’s Day Parade, visit www.nycstpatricksparade.org.
Una última vuelta
Gaitero encabeza el desfile del Día de San Patricio por última vez
Por Gregg McQueen
El día de San Patricio en la ciudad de Nueva York, todas las miradas se dirigen a Joe Brady.
Durante 33 años, Brady ha marchado a la cabeza del desfile del Día de San Patricio de la ciudad como gaitero principal.
Nacido en el Bronx, Brady es el gaitero mayor del 1er Batallón del 69º Regimiento. El famoso regimiento de infantería del ejército, fundado durante la Guerra Civil, ha encabezado el desfile durante más de 160 años.
Este año, Brady se retira de su destacado papel como líder del emblemático desfile.
“Aunque gozo de buena salud a mis 66 años, es un trabajo demasiado exigente desde el punto de vista físico”, afirma. “La gaita y el traje que llevo pesan más de 12 kilos y requieren mucha resistencia, especialmente al marchar”.
Para mucha gente, el sonido de la gaita es sinónimo del 17 de marzo.
La música de este antiguo instrumento tiende a tocar una fibra sensible en los oyentes, dijo Brady.
“Una gaita simplemente empuja las emociones”, señaló. “Puedo ir a un funeral y saber que, en cuanto sople mi instrumento, la gente va a llorar. O si toco en una boda o en un evento divertido, lo hará mucho más alegre”.
El desfile del Día de San Patricio, que se celebra el 17 de marzo en la ciudad de Nueva York desde 1762, recorre la Quinta avenida desde la calle 44 este hasta la 79 este.
El desfile de este año comienza a las 11 a.m. y hará una pausa a las 12 p.m. para honrar a las víctimas del 11 de septiembre y de la pandemia de Covid-19.
El desfile del Día de San Patricio regresa por completo en 2022, tras dos años de interrupciones debido a que la pandemia impidió las reuniones a gran escala en la ciudad.
En marzo de 2020, cuando la Covid-19 empezó a asentarse en Nueva York, el desfile fue cancelado días antes del evento. Sin embargo, un pequeño contingente de dos unidades de marcha -que incluyó a Brady y al ” 69º de Combate”- marchó de manera socialmente distanciada.
“Hicimos una breve marcha bajo las normas de Covid desde la Catedral, lo que constituyó un desfile legal. Si bien fue a las 6:30 de la mañana, lo hicimos para mantener viva la tradición”, dijo Brady.
Otro pequeño grupo también marchó de forma similar en 2021.
Este año, con el levantamiento de las restricciones Covid sobre los desfiles, se volverá a celebrar la caravana a gran escala, y se espera que una gran multitud recorra las calles.
Para Brady, la posibilidad de que los neoyorquinos se reúnan y celebren de nuevo tras dos años de cierres es “extremadamente importante” para la recuperación y la psique de la ciudad.
“Creo que necesitamos socializar y ver a otras personas. Considero que forma parte de nuestro tejido”, dijo. “La gente se desvive por salir de nuevo y volver a la normalidad”.
“Todas las personas con las que hablo, se ven emocionadas por el desfile de este año. Están ansiosas por formar parte de él”, dijo.
Brady toca la gaita desde los 7 años, enseñado por su padre, quien era un ávido intérprete.
“Sus padres nacieron en Irlanda”, dijo Brady. “Irónicamente, no fue su ascendencia lo que le hizo tocar la gaita, sino su amor por el sonido. Sinceramente, a sus padres no les gustaba la gaita, hasta que vieron lo que él podía hacer con ella, al igual que sus nietos”.
A la edad de 17 años, Brady estaba clasificado como gaitero profesional de grado abierto. Desde entonces se ha ganado el reconocimiento mundial en competiciones de gaita y ha viajado por todo el mundo para tocar. Brady ha participado en innumerables actos militares, ha tocado para dignatarios y ha compartido escenario con la legendaria banda de folk irlandesa The Chieftains.
También enseñó a la Banda de Gaitas del FDNY durante más de 20 años.
Sin embargo, cita su papel en el desfile y su trabajo con el 69º Regimiento como el mayor honor de su carrera.
“Ha sido muy especial para mí por su rica historia militar como el regimiento más condecorado del país y por su compromiso permanente de retribuir a la comunidad”, dijo Brady.
“Al ser del Bronx, conozco al 69º y todo el buen trabajo que han hecho a lo largo de los años. Me hace sentir bien el poder retribuir, pues conozco a los chicos y sé que se han sacrificado mucho de forma voluntaria por nosotros”, dijo.
Cuando se retire del desfile, Brady cederá el honor a Sean Dalgauer, de 25 años, un campeón de gaita que se graduó del Iona College, como Brady y su padre.
Brady se prepara para dirigir el desfile por última vez, y se también para una experiencia emotiva.
“Sospecho que, al principio, trataré de disfrutarlo todo. También sospecho que una vez que llegue al puesto de revista en la calle 64, mis pies empezarán a fallar y pensaré: Oh, por esto he decidido dejar de tocar en el desfile”, dijo riendo.
Brady subrayó que seguirá siendo un gaitero activo en el futuro.
“Sólo voy a dejar de hacer el desfile. Como gaitero, hay muchas otras cosas de San Patricio que puedes hacer. Voy a seguir tocando en eventos especiales”, explicó. “No voy a dejar de tocar. Lo llevo en la sangre”.
Para más información sobre el Desfile del Día de San Patricio de 2022 en la ciudad de Nueva York, visite www.nycstpatricksparade.org.