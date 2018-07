One dead, seven hospitalized in Legionnaires’ outbreak

One person has died in connection with a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in Washington Heights, city health officials said on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the outbreak is now up to 18, according to the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, which said that seven patients remain hospitalized, including two in intensive care.

City Councilmember Mark Levine said that all cooling towers in the area have been inspected and cleaned.

“There could still be more cases as Legionnaires’ has a two-week incubation period,” he warned.

People contract Legionnaires’ disease by breathing in water vapor that contains the Legionella bacteria. The disease is not contagious and is typically treated with antibiotics when caught early.

Individuals at higher risk include those ages 50 and above, cigarette smokers, and people with chronic lung disease or compromised immune systems.

New Yorkers with flu-like symptoms, cough, fever or difficulty breathing should contact a physician immediately.

For more information, please call 311 or visit on.nyc.gov/2uzkAfQ.