A statue for Shirley

Once unbossed, now enshrined.

The city has revealed that it will construct a statue of Shirley Chisholm, the first black Congresswoman and the first woman to seek the Democratic nomination for President, in Prospect Park next year.

It will be the first monument commissioned under the She Built NYC initiative, which was launched to construct public monuments honoring women who have played integral roles in the history of New York City. An open call for nominations went out in June of this year to come up with the identity for the initial statue.

The announcement was made on Nov. 30 by First Lady Chirlane McCray, Deputy Mayor Alicia Glen, and the Department of Cultural Affairs (DCA). The day marked Brooklyn native Chisholm’s 94th birthday and the 50th anniversary of her election to the House of Representatives.

“Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm’s legacy of leadership and activism has paved the way for thousands of women to seek public office,” said McCray. “She is exactly the kind of New York woman whose contributions should be honored with representation in our public spaces, and that is now being realized with She Built NYC.”

“Shirley Chisholm was an American original—a fearless trailblazer who broke barriers and had an unrivaled commitment to justice,” said Alicia Glen, Deputy Mayor for Housing and Economic Development. “From standing up to Congressional leadership to taking bold bipartisan action, Rep. Chisholm made sure everyone knew she was ‘unbought and unbossed.’ There is no one more deserving than Rep. Chisholm of a statue honoring her life and legacy; may New Yorkers of all backgrounds be inspired by her story.”

The press conference also featured former Congressman Charles Rangel, City Councilmembers Helen Rosenthal and Laurie Cumbo, among others.

“Shirley Chisholm really not only put Brooklyn’s political future on the block, but everything that she got involved in, she helped make it better,” said Rangel.

Speakers noted the lack of monuments in the city depicting women. Out of the 22 statues in Central Park, 21 were of men and the other is of Alice in Wonderland, a fictional character.

“Monuments in New York City’s public spaces do not reflect the full breadth of our rich history and diverse population, and that’s something we’re committed to changing,” said Cultural Affairs Commissioner Tom Finkelpearl. “In recognizing Shirley Chisholm – an inspiring leader, true trailblazer, and consummate Brooklynite – this new artwork will be an important step toward fulfilling Mayor de Blasio’s call for greater representation in our public realm. We’re committed to working with residents to create monuments that express more completely who we are as New Yorkers, and who we want to lift up as embodiments of our shared history and values.”

Members of the public submitted nearly 2,000 nominations of women, groups of women, and events in women’s history they believed should be permanently memorialized through She Built NYC. Ninety-eight percent of respondents said they would like to see a woman honored who was committed to social reform or justice.

An advisory panel with individuals representing a broad range of expertise and backgrounds helped refine the public submissions list and provided recommendations to the City.

The selected artist who will design Rep. Chisholm’s monument in early will be announced 2019. The monument will be installed by the end of 2020.

“Shirley Chisholm was a New Yorker dedicated to ensuring equal participation for all at all levels of society, regardless of gender, race, and socio-economic status. It is essential that we continue to honor her legacy and carry on her life’s work,” said Jacqueline Ebanks, Executive Director, Commission on Gender Equity.

“Shirley Chisholm earned her reputation as a trailblazer the hard way, by getting out in front of an issue and following it through. She played out her life on a large stage where her every movement was scrutinized and every decision questioned,” said former Mayor David N. Dinkins. “Her career was a series of ‘firsts.’ ‘First blacks’ bear the burden for their own destiny, as well as that of every other African American who hopes to follow. Shirley Chisholm bore that burden better than most.”

For more information, please visit: https://women.nyc/she-built-nyc