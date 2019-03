On Notice

Placing Puerto Rico on the Presidential Agenda

By Gregg McQueen

Make P.R. a priority.

A coalition of Puerto Rico advocacy groups is calling on 2020 presidential candidates to focus on the critical issues facing U.S. citizens there.

On March 20, the 18-month anniversary of Hurricane María hitting Puerto Rico, the Power 4 Puerto Rico coalition released an open letter to presidential candidates from both parties, urging them to concentrate on Puerto Rico’s fiscal and economic crises.

The group also hosted a press call with representatives to

More than 30 local and national organizations signed on to the letter, emphasizing solutions they argued would put Puerto Rico on a path to greater sustainability, self-reliance, and empowerment.

The letter pointed out that the island is still reeling from the worst natural disaster and largest bankruptcy proceeding in U.S. history.

“Many of these challenges are the result of artificial, arbitrary, and often discriminatory decisions made by the federal government in how it treats Puerto Rico. Only bold action spurred by presidential leadership – together with detailed policy prescriptions – can move the needle on these complex issues,” the letter read.

“The letter includes detailed policy prescriptions our people have been facing for decades, even pre-María,” said Power 4 Puerto Rico Director Erica González.

It calls for a number of actions, including elimination of the Jones Act, tax incentives for job creation, support for small businesses and evacuees living stateside, and the end of the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board.

“A recent report by the Center for the New Economy (CNE) revealed that 90% of federal disaster relief contracts after Hurricane María have gone to firms in the continental U.S. instead of Puerto Rico-based firms,” the letter said. “This needs to change immediately.”

The coalition also called for a “Marshall Plan”-type recovery system to be employed to rebuild the island.

“The only way the Island can fully recover and thrive is if our federal government provides for critical investments at the scale of a “Marshall Plan” and systematically devotes the resources necessary to rebuild, revitalize, and revive Puerto Rico’s health care system, economy, education, social services, infrastructure, energy, telecommunications, and agriculture systems for long-term stability and resiliency,” the letter read.

The Power 4 Puerto Rico coalition will be “monitoring what candidates say about Puerto Rico and what they don’t,” during the upcoming campaign, according to González.

“We’ll be reporting back to public periodically,” she said.

“There are many structural challenges that require presidential leadership to make sure we rebuild Puerto Rico and to make sure we empower Puerto Ricans to be the driver of their own destiny,” said Chef José Andrés, who said repeal of the Jones Act is essential.

He said that the goods he buys for his restaurants are 20 to 30 percent more expensive due to the Jones Act, a law mandating that goods transported between U.S. ports be conducted by vessels that are built in the U.S. and have a U.S. crew.

“We need to make sure [it] goes away,” he said.

Melissa Mark-Viverito, Interim President of the Latino Victory Project, said the coalition would also continue to push for a more diverse group – especially candidates of Latino and Puerto Rican heritage – of elected officials nationwide.

“Puerto Rico must be at the forefront of our elected officials’ and candidates’ priorities, to make sure that this doesn’t happen again,” she said of the response to Hurricane María.

For more, please visit power4puertorico.com.