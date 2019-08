On Board

MTA announces shuttle bus service for 181st Street Station

Get ready to roll.

Two days after a rally where elected officials and community members slammed the MTA for not providing shuttle buses while elevators at the 181st Street A train station are replaced, the agency agreed to run free shuttles to help residents get around the area.

Late Friday afternoon, the MTA confirmed it would provide free shuttle buses between the 181 Street and 190 Street A stations along Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue.

Elevators at 181st Street station will be shut down for a year while the MTA replaces them under a massive modernization program at Northern Manhattan stations.

“The MTA is committed to being good neighbors, and we recognize this community’s unique and particular mobility concerns because of the very steep inclines and large hills in this area,” said MTA Managing Director Veronique Hakim. “We want to get these new elevators in place and working as quickly as possible, so we will be working double shifts and providing free shuttle bus service between Broadway and Fort Washington Avenue, on Day 1 of the project.”

Previously, the agency had said that no shuttle buses would be provided.

Elevator work began Sat., Aug. 3rd and will last until August 2020. Subway service at the station will not be affected.

Community residents had voiced concern that the area’s steep topography would hinder them from getting around, as many locals use the station’s elevators to travel between Fort Washington Avenue and streets located far below such as Broadway, Overlook Terrace and Bennett Avenue. According to the MTA, more than 6,000 people ride the station’s elevators each day.

The shuttle bus service will make stops at:

Fort Washington Avenue and Cabrini Blvd/Corbin Circle (southbound)

181 St A station entrance at Fort Washington Avenue and West 185 th Street (both directions)

Street (both directions) 181 St A station entrance at Overlook Terrace and 184 th Street (both directions)

Street (both directions) 190 St A station at Fort Washington Avenue and West 190thStreet (northbound)

Buses will run between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Service will be monitored closely and adjusted if necessary to align with ridership, the MTA said.

“This is a huge victory for all the members of the community that were going to feel the impact of the elevator closures. Thanks to the collaboration between local elected offices and community advocates, we were able to win this battle,” said City Councilmember Ydanis Rodríguez, who led a rally on Wednesday with about 100 local residents and several other local officials, including State Senator Robert Jackson and State Assemblymembers Carmen De La Rosa and Al Taylor.

Officials had warned that although a stairway exists at 187th Street, the 130 steps would be too much for the elderly and those whose mobility are impaired.

“They can’t disenfranchise the entire community. We have elderly, we have children, we have mothers with strollers, the disabled,” De La Rosa said at the time.

“The elevators are a lifeline to our community,” remarked Shuli Gutmann, Director of the nearby Moriah Senior Center. She said she feared the lack of elevators would prevent seniors from reaching the center for meals and other vital services.

The elevator replacement project at 181st Street was announced in 2018 as part of elevator improvements at five separate “deep” stations in Northern Manhattan.

At the station, NYC Transit will install three new elevators with wider cabs, brighter lighting, an emergency exit system and security cameras. Workers will also build a new elevator shaft, widen the entrances, upgrade the communications system and perform water mitigation work.

The modernization work will be done with 14-hour work days. All three elevators – located near the station’s entrance at Overlook Terrace and 184th Street – must be worked on at the same time because they share a shaft and a machine room, the MTA said.

For more information on the MTA’s planned elevator replacement in Northern Manhattan, go to bit.ly/30OSo7h.