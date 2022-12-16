On a lark, through a lens
Community photo group marks milestone
By Sherry Mazzocchi
It started out as a bit of a lark.
But for the past five years, Uptown Photo Walk has gained momentum. “We’ve been gathering people along the way,” said founder Emmanuel Abreu.
On Sunday, December 18th, Uptown Photo Walk celebrates its best work at a gallery opening and party at Bunni Inwood. Works of at least 49 artists will be on display, highlighting the people and places of (mostly) Northern Manhattan. Music will be provided by @EYESHOOTNYC.
Everyone is invited.
The event starts at 2 p.m. at another photo exhibit, at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) Gallery at 4140 Broadway. After remarks by Led Black, who co-curated NoMAA’s current show, the #TheGramUptown, the party moves uptown to Bunni Inwood at 4961 Broadway.
Photographers show up with the most sophisticated Sonys to everyday iPhones. With anywhere from just a handful to upwards 30 people, this group of amateur and professionals hits the streets for the best shots each month.
The genesis for Uptown Photo Walks started in 2013, when BJ Enright invited Abreu out for a walk. The photos from that day ended up in a file on Abreu’s computer called Uptown Photo Walk.
After a few more walks, the file kept growing. Enright, a professional photographer, was an early mentor to Abreu. Enright even requested him for wedding shoots, which was a big break for Abreu. Sadly, Enright succumbed to cancer in 2015. “He was an amazing person,” he said.
Then Abreu met another photographer, Carlos Deschamps, who convinced him to continue the walks. “We started doing it ‘kinda’ monthly until, eventually, we did it monthly,” he said of how things firmed up over time. “We’ve been gathering people along the way. It’s been really cool to see this tiny community of photographers come together.”
True to its name, the walks center around Inwood, Washington Heights and Harlem. But the group sometimes ventures to other boroughs, crossing bridges into the Bronx, or visiting the far side of the George Washington Bridge. Guest photographers Alex Álvarez took the group to Queens and Emily Rodríguez led an expedition to Brooklyn.
“It’s just kind of a whim,” Abreu said. “We don’t have a real plan.” Up until fairly recently, they’ve even had women-only walks, led by Jennyfer Parra, until she moved back to the Dominican Republic.
The walks are free. But Abreu is hoping that merchandise available on the site, as well as proceeds from the sale of exhibition prints will be able to enable Uptown Walks to have more guest photographers and keep the program accessible to all, especially to people who can’t afford a Metrocard.
“If we wanted to go on MetroNorth, or something like that, we wanted to be able to pay for people who don’t have the access,” he said.
Participants range from professionals to those who are just curious. “People go with film cameras from the 70’s to the latest Sony cameras to their cell phones. Sometimes I go with just my cell phone. And as far as the skill range, it goes from, ‘Hey, I just started two months ago to I’ve been doing it over 40 years,’” he said. “That’s the magic of these walks.”
Photographers featured in the show include:
Alex Álvarez, Alex Chávez, Alexander Hutton, Allen Fletcher, Amanda Addison, Athena Matos, Bianca Bob, Carlos Deschamps, Carlos Rivera-Duclos, Carmen De La Cruz, Cenesin Fortunato, Christian Santiago, Christian Soto, Christopher Gregory, Christopher S. Kelly, Danielle Gaither, Elena Iaffa, Emily Rodríguez, Emmanuel Abreu, Eric Green, Eric K. Washington, Esther de Rothschild, Felipe Vidal, Gabriel Rodríguez, Gio Torres, Guadalupe Holguín, Isabella Teran, Jennifer S Copes, Jennyfer Parra, Jhomalys Moran, Joely Saravia, John-Michael Arcella, Juan Duran, Julie Hubschman, Katie Madonia, Keyarah Phelps, Leomary Rodríguez, Lucía Brea, Michael Palma Mir, Michelle Qiou, Monica Diamandopol, Peter I. Fifield, Rafaela Luna, Ramfis Cruz, Raul Núñez, Robert Adon, Robin Nagle, Sam Popp, Sarah Simon, Sergio “roninROSE” Santiago, Stephanie Przedwiecki, Svetlana Katz, Timothy Caraballo, Tom Messina, and Yazeed Kamaldien.
For more information about the event, please visit https://www.uptownphotowalk.art/eventos/uptownphotowalk-gallery-opening-at-buunni-coffee-inwood
For more about Uptown Photo Walk, please visit www.uptownphotowalk.art.
Diversión, a través de una lente
Grupo fotográfico comunitario marca un hito
Por Sherry Mazzocchi
Empezó como una broma.
Pero en los últimos cinco años, Uptown Photo Walk ha cobrado impulso. “Hemos ido juntando gente en el camino”, dice su fundador, Emmanuel Abreu.
El domingo 18 de diciembre, Uptown Photo Walk celebra sus mejores obras en una inauguración y fiesta en Bunni Inwood. Se expondrán obras de al menos 49 artistas, destacando a la gente y los lugares del Alto Manhattan (en su mayoría). La música correrá a cargo de @EYESHOOTNYC.
Todo el mundo está invitado.
El acto comienza a las 2:00 p.m. en otra exposición fotográfica, en la Galería de la Alianza de las Artes del Alto Manhattan (NoMAA, por sus siglas en inglés), en el No. 4140 de Broadway. Tras las palabras de Led Black, cocurador de la exposición actual de NoMAA, #TheGramUptown, la fiesta se traslada a Bunni Inwood, en el No. 4961 de Broadway.
Los fotógrafos acuden con todo tipo de material, desde los Sony más sofisticados hasta los iPhones más cotidianos. Desde un puñado de personas hasta más de 30, este grupo de aficionados y profesionales recorre cada mes las calles del Alto Manhattan en busca de las mejores instantáneas.
La génesis de Uptown Photo Walks comenzó en 2013, cuando BJ Enright invitó a Abreu a dar un paseo. Las fotos de ese día acabaron en un archivo del ordenador de Abreu llamado Uptown Photo Walk.
Tras unos cuantos paseos más, el archivo siguió creciendo. Enright, fotógrafo profesional, fue uno de los primeros mentores de Abreu. Enright incluso le pidió que le fotografiara en una boda, lo que supuso una gran oportunidad para Abreu. Lamentablemente, Enright falleció de cáncer en 2015. “Era una persona increíble”, dijo.
Entonces Abreu conoció a otro fotógrafo, Carlos Deschamps, quien le convenció para continuar con los paseos. “Empezamos a hacerlo ‘más o menos’ mensualmente hasta que, al final, lo hicimos mensualmente”, dijo sobre cómo las cosas se consolidaron con el tiempo. “Hemos ido juntando gente en el camino. Ha sido realmente genial ver cómo se ha unido esta pequeña comunidad de fotógrafos”.
Haciendo honor a su nombre, los paseos se centran en Inwood, Washington Heights y Harlem. Pero a veces el grupo se aventura por otros condados, cruzando puentes hacia el Bronx o visitando el otro lado del puente George Washington. El fotógrafo invitado Alex Álvarez llevó al grupo a Queens y Emily Rodríguez dirigió una expedición a Brooklyn.
“Es una especie de impulso”, dijo Abreu. “No tenemos un plan real”. Hasta hace bastante poco, incluso han tenido paseos sólo para mujeres, dirigidos por Jennyfer Parra, hasta que se mudó de regreso a la República Dominicana.
Los paseos son gratuitos. Pero Abreu espera que la mercancía disponible en el sitio, así como los ingresos de la venta de las impresiones de la exposición podrán permitir a Uptown Walks tener más fotógrafos invitados y mantener el programa accesible a todos, especialmente a las personas que no pueden pagar una Metrocard.
“Si quisiéramos ir en MetroNorth, o algo así, querríamos poder pagar a la gente que no tiene acceso”, dijo.
Entre los participantes hay desde profesionales hasta simples curiosos. “La gente va con cámaras de película de los años 70, con las más modernas cámaras Sony o con sus teléfonos móviles. A veces voy sólo con el móvil. Y en cuanto a los conocimientos, hay de todo: desde los que empezaron hace dos meses hasta los que llevan más de 40 años haciéndolo”, explica. “Esa es la magia de estos paseos”.
Entre los fotógrafos que participan en la muestra se encuentran:
Alex Álvarez, Alex Chávez, Alexander Hutton, Allen Fletcher, Amanda Addison, Athena Matos, Bianca Bob, Carlos Deschamps, Carlos Rivera-Duclos, Carmen de la Cruz, Cenesin Fortunato, Christian Santiago, Christian Soto, Christopher Gregory, Christopher S. Kelly, Danielle Gaither, Elena Iaffa, Emily Rodríguez, Emmanuel Abreu, Eric Green, Eric K. Washington, Esther de Rothschild, Felipe Vidal, Gabriel Rodríguez, Gio Torres, Guadalupe Holguín, Isabella Teran, Jennifer S Copes, Jennyfer Parra, Jhomalys Moran, Joely Saravia, John-Michael Arcella, Juan Durán, Julie Hubschman, Katie Madonia, Keyarah Phelps, Leomary Rodríguez, Lucía Brea, Michael Palma Mir, Michelle Qiou, Monica Diamandopol, Peter I. Fifield, Rafaela Luna, Ramfis Cruz, Raul Núñez, Robert Adon, Robin Nagle, Sam Popp, Sarah Simon, Sergio “roninROSE” Santiago, Stephanie Przedwiecki, Svetlana Katz, Timothy Caraballo, Tom Messina y Yazeed Kamaldien.
Para más información sobre el evento, por favor visite https://www.uptownphotowalk.art/eventos/uptownphotowalk-gallery-opening-at-buunni-coffee-inwood
Para más información sobre Uptown Photo Walk, por favor visite www.uptownphotowalk.art.