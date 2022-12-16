On a lark, through a lens

Community photo group marks milestone

By Sherry Mazzocchi

It started out as a bit of a lark.

But for the past five years, Uptown Photo Walk has gained momentum. “We’ve been gathering people along the way,” said founder Emmanuel Abreu.

On Sunday, December 18th, Uptown Photo Walk celebrates its best work at a gallery opening and party at Bunni Inwood. Works of at least 49 artists will be on display, highlighting the people and places of (mostly) Northern Manhattan. Music will be provided by @EYESHOOTNYC.

Everyone is invited.

The event starts at 2 p.m. at another photo exhibit, at Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) Gallery at 4140 Broadway. After remarks by Led Black, who co-curated NoMAA’s current show, the #TheGramUptown, the party moves uptown to Bunni Inwood at 4961 Broadway.

Photographers show up with the most sophisticated Sonys to everyday iPhones. With anywhere from just a handful to upwards 30 people, this group of amateur and professionals hits the streets for the best shots each month.

The genesis for Uptown Photo Walks started in 2013, when BJ Enright invited Abreu out for a walk. The photos from that day ended up in a file on Abreu’s computer called Uptown Photo Walk.

After a few more walks, the file kept growing. Enright, a professional photographer, was an early mentor to Abreu. Enright even requested him for wedding shoots, which was a big break for Abreu. Sadly, Enright succumbed to cancer in 2015. “He was an amazing person,” he said.

Then Abreu met another photographer, Carlos Deschamps, who convinced him to continue the walks. “We started doing it ‘kinda’ monthly until, eventually, we did it monthly,” he said of how things firmed up over time. “We’ve been gathering people along the way. It’s been really cool to see this tiny community of photographers come together.”

True to its name, the walks center around Inwood, Washington Heights and Harlem. But the group sometimes ventures to other boroughs, crossing bridges into the Bronx, or visiting the far side of the George Washington Bridge. Guest photographers Alex Álvarez took the group to Queens and Emily Rodríguez led an expedition to Brooklyn.

“It’s just kind of a whim,” Abreu said. “We don’t have a real plan.” Up until fairly recently, they’ve even had women-only walks, led by Jennyfer Parra, until she moved back to the Dominican Republic.

The walks are free. But Abreu is hoping that merchandise available on the site, as well as proceeds from the sale of exhibition prints will be able to enable Uptown Walks to have more guest photographers and keep the program accessible to all, especially to people who can’t afford a Metrocard.

“If we wanted to go on MetroNorth, or something like that, we wanted to be able to pay for people who don’t have the access,” he said.

Participants range from professionals to those who are just curious. “People go with film cameras from the 70’s to the latest Sony cameras to their cell phones. Sometimes I go with just my cell phone. And as far as the skill range, it goes from, ‘Hey, I just started two months ago to I’ve been doing it over 40 years,’” he said. “That’s the magic of these walks.”

Photographers featured in the show include:

