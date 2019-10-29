- English
- Español
OMG! Too Many Options?
By Kathleen M. Pike
Supermarket shopping can be quite…interesting. Just one visit to the cereal aisle, and you’ll see there are so many choices.
All natural. Added iron. Organic. Fiber rich.
After you make it through the cereal aisle, you need to face the orange juice section, then the yogurt aisle. You get home, unpack the groceries, and sit down to catch up on email only to find a cheery message telling you it is time to choose from among your 25 health insurance options and 14 life insurance plans. It is a lot.
So, is having more choice in our lives helping or hurting?
1. Choice overload is real. Too few options on cereal and life insurance – and everything in between – is something of an impoverished life experience that can leave us wanting. But the other extreme is choice overload, which comes at a huge price to our mental health and well-being. First introduced by Alvin Toffler in his 1970 book Future Shock, choice overload is that experience of having so many options that decision making becomes a burden. Sometimes so much so we just opt out. Take for example, retirement savings. When employees have just 5 options, about 70.1% choose a plan. When their options expand to 35, participation actually drops to 63%.
2. Factors that influence degree of choice overload. Summarizing across a large body of research, Northwestern Professor Alexander Chernev and colleagues found that these four dimensions of a decision influence the degree of choice overload:
a. Difficulty of the decision making task (e.g., How much time do I have?; Does my decision impact anyone else?);
b. Complexity of the choice set (e.g., Is there an obvious option that is most popular? How do the other options compare?);
c. Level of preference uncertainty (e.g., Can I really tell which health insurance plan will best suit my needs for the coming year? If I don’t know when I will retire, how can I choose the ideal plan?); and
d. Investment in the decision (e.g., How much cognitive energy am I willing to expend on choosing my cereal, juice, health insurance, home?).
3. Decision Paralysis, Maximizers, Satisficers and Depressed Mood. In situations with too many options, we are more likely to get overwhelmed when making decisions. This can result in decision paralysis and procrastination. With too many options, when we finally do make a decision, we are also more likely to experience regret. We keep wondering if we would have been happier with one of the missed options. Of course, we approach various situations with different assumptions and expectations. Some of us tend to be maximizers and some of us satisficers, and the decision we are making will influence where we fall on this continuum as well. When functioning as maximizers, we have a strong desire to carefully consider all options and aim to identify the “best” one. As satisficers, on the other hand, we seek to make a “good enough” decision. Maximizers have high potential, but also high risk for fatigue and depressive symptoms. Expecting a great outcome given all their efforts, maximizers are subject to blaming themselves for failing to get the analysis right if they fall short.
4. Prioritizing choice can cost us in satisfaction. We love our optionality. But studies by Harvard Professor Dan Gilbert and Brandeis Professor Jane Erbert suggest that sometimes we may be prioritize choice to such an extent that we actually make ourselves less happy. One of their studies, for example, revealed that when the students were able to change their minds about the photograph that they chose to frame and retain at the end of a course, they reported lower levels of satisfaction with the photo chosen. In contrast, students who were not allowed to change their minds reported increasing levels of satisfaction with their decision over time. This tendency to “keep our options open” whenever possible, may actually be associated with our feeling worse about many real life situations.
5. Uncertainty about the future clouds decision making. Too many options leads to decreased confidence about making a choice, especially when we are feeling unsure about what the future will bring. University of Pennsylvania Professor Katherine Milkman has shown that as uncertainty rises, we are more prone to choose the options that represent what we want for immediate gratification even if we know that another choice would be better for us in the long run. In addition to her own research studies demonstrating this effect, she cites the real world economic crisis of 2008-2009. During this time of dramatic disruptions and increased uncertainty in the lives of many Americans, candy sales skyrocketed as other consumer expenditures plummeted.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD is Professor of Psychology and Director of the Global Mental Health Program at the Columbia University Medical Center (CUMC). For more information, please visit cugmhp.org or call 646.774.5308.
¡Dios mío! ¿Demasiadas opciones?
Por Kathleen M. Pike
Las compras en el supermercado pueden ser bastante… interesantes. Solamente visite el pasillo de cereales y verá que hay muchas opciones.
Todo natural. Hierro agregado. Orgánico. Rico en fibra.
Después de atravesar el pasillo de cereales, debe enfrentar la sección de jugo de naranja y luego el pasillo de yogur. Llega a casa, desempaca los comestibles y se sienta para ponerse al día con el correo electrónico solo para encontrar un mensaje alegre que dice que es hora de elegir entre sus 25 opciones de seguro de salud y 14 planes de seguro de vida. Es mucho.
Entonces, ¿tener más opciones en nuestras vidas ayuda o perjudica?
1. La sobrecarga de opciones es real. Muy pocas opciones de cereales y seguros de vida, y en todo lo demás, es algo así como una experiencia de vida empobrecida que nos puede dejar con ganas. Pero el otro extremo es la sobrecarga de opciones, que tiene un alto precio para nuestra salud mental y bienestar. Presentada por primera vez por Alvin Toffler en su libro de 1970 Future Shock, la sobrecarga de opciones es esa experiencia de tener tantas opciones que la toma de decisiones se convierte en una carga. A veces tanto, que simplemente optamos por no participar. Tomemos, por ejemplo, los ahorros para la jubilación. Cuando los empleados tienen solo 5 opciones, aproximadamente el 70.1% elige un plan. Cuando sus opciones se expanden a 35, la participación en realidad cae al 63%.
2. Factores que influyen en el grado de sobrecarga de opciones. Resumiendo a través de un gran cuerpo de investigación, el profesor de Northwestern Alexander Chernev y sus colegas encontraron que estas cuatro dimensiones de una decisión influyen en el grado de sobrecarga de opciones:
a. Dificultad de la tarea de toma de decisiones (por ejemplo, ¿cuánto tiempo tengo? ¿Mi decisión afecta a alguien más?);
b. Complejidad del conjunto de opciones (p. Ej., ¿Existe una opción obvia que sea la más popular? ¿Cómo se comparan las otras opciones?);
c. Nivel de incertidumbre en las preferencias (p. Ej., ¿Puedo saber qué plan de seguro médico se adaptará mejor a mis necesidades para el próximo año? Si no sé cuándo me jubilaré, ¿cómo puedo elegir el plan ideal?); y además,
d. Inversión en la decisión (por ejemplo, ¿cuánta energía cognitiva estoy dispuesto a gastar en elegir mi cereal, jugo, seguro médico, hogar?).
3. Parálisis de decisiones, maximizar situación, satisfactores y estado de ánimo deprimido. En situaciones con demasiadas opciones, es más probable que nos abrumemos al tomar decisiones. Esto puede resultar en parálisis de decisión y postergación. Con demasiadas opciones, cuando finalmente tomamos una decisión, también es más probable que experimentemos arrepentimiento. Seguimos preguntándonos si hubiéramos sido más felices con una de las opciones perdidas. Por supuesto, abordamos diversas situaciones con diferentes supuestos y expectativas. Algunos de nosotros tendemos a ser maximizar una situación y algunos de nosotros a sentirnos satisfechos, y la decisión que estamos tomando también influirá en el lugar en el que caemos en este continuo. Cuando funcionamos maximizando situaciones, tenemos un fuerte deseo de considerar cuidadosamente todas las opciones y tratar de identificar la “mejor”. Como personas satisfechas, por otro lado, buscamos tomar una decisión “suficientemente buena”. Quienes tienden a maximizar una situación tienen un alto potencial, pero también un alto riesgo de fatiga y síntomas depresivos. Teniendo en cuenta un gran resultado dados todos sus esfuerzos, estos últimos tienden a culparse a sí mismos por no obtener el análisis correcto si no cumplen con lo esperado.
4. Priorizar la elección nos puede costar satisfacción. Amamos tener opciones, pero los estudios del profesor de Harvard Dan Gilbert y la profesora de Brandeis, Jane Erbert, sugieren que a veces podemos priorizar la elección de tal manera que en realidad nos hagamos menos felices. Uno de sus estudios, por ejemplo, reveló que cuando los estudiantes pudieron cambiar de opinión sobre la fotografía que eligieron enmarcar y conservar al final del curso, informaron niveles más bajos de satisfacción con la foto elegida. En contraste, los estudiantes a quienes no se les permitió cambiar de opinión informaron niveles crecientes de satisfacción con su decisión con el tiempo. Esta tendencia a “mantener nuestras opciones abiertas” siempre que sea posible, en realidad puede estar asociada con sentirnos peor sobre muchas situaciones de la vida real.
5. La incertidumbre sobre el futuro nubla la toma de decisiones. Demasiadas opciones conducen a una disminución de la confianza para tomar una decisión, especialmente cuando no estamos seguros de lo que traerá el futuro. La profesora de la Universidad de Pensilvania, Katherine Milkman, ha demostrado que a medida que aumenta la incertidumbre, somos más propensos a elegir las opciones que representan lo que queremos para una gratificación inmediata, incluso si sabemos que otra opción sería mejor para nosotros a largo plazo. Además de sus propios estudios de investigación que demuestran este efecto, cita la crisis económica del mundo real de 2008-2009. Durante este tiempo de interrupciones dramáticas y mayor incertidumbre en la vida de muchos estadounidenses, las ventas de dulces se dispararon a medida que otros gastos de los consumidores se desplomaron.
Kathleen M. Pike, PhD, es profesora de Psicología y directora del programa mundial de Salud Mental del Centro Médico de la Universidad Columbia (CUMC, por sus siglas en inglés). Para obtener más información, por favor visite cugmhp.org o llame al 646.774.5308.